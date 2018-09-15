WITHIN TEMPTATION (Metal Gothique Atmosphérique) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Resist qui sortira le 14 décembre via Spinefarm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Reckoning (feat. Jacoby Shadix - PAPA ROACH)
2. Endless War
3. Raise Your Banner (feat. Anders Fridén - IN FLAMES)
4. Supernova
5. Holy Ground
6. In Vain
7. Firelight (feat. Jasper Steverlinck - GUILT MACHINE)
8. Mad World
9. Mercy Mirror
10. Trophy Hunter
THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT (Avant-Garde Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album V2 - Vergelding le 30 novembre. Tracklist:
01. Planet Wrath
02. Dawn of the Planet of the Ashes
03. Come Forth Lazarus
04. Fist of Stalin
05. The #Snowflake Anthem
06. Rise of the Dhul-Fakar
07. Die Glocke (Live at Graspop Metal Meeting 2017)
08. The Furious Gods (Live At Graspop Metal Meeting 2017)
