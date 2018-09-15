»

THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT (Avant-Garde Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album V2 - Vergelding le 30 novembre. Tracklist:



01. Planet Wrath

02. Dawn of the Planet of the Ashes

03. Come Forth Lazarus

04. Fist of Stalin

05. The #Snowflake Anthem

06. Rise of the Dhul-Fakar

07. Die Glocke (Live at Graspop Metal Meeting 2017)

08. The Furious Gods (Live At Graspop Metal Meeting 2017)