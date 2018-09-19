chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
77 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Kill-Town Death Fest 2018 / The Resurrection Edition
 Kill-Town Death Fest 2018 /... (D)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 18 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 18 Septembre 20... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Ordinul Negru
 Ordinul Negru - Sorcery of ... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Slave Hands
 Slave Hands - World Rid of ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Kill-Town Death Fest 2018 (The Resurrection) - 4ème Jour
 Kill-Town Death Fest 2018 (... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
MoM hors-série - Metal et sport partie 2
 MoM hors-série - Metal et s... (D)
Par MoM		   
A Portrait of Flesh and Blood
 A Portrait of Flesh and Blo... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Between The Buried And Me
 Between The Buried And Me -... (C)
Par Poutrelle		   
Les news du 14 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 14 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   
Kroda
 Kroda - Selbstwelt (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 12 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 12 Septembre 20... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Derdian
 Derdian - DNA (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Ultra-Violence
 Ultra-Violence - Operation ... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 10 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 10 Septembre 20... (N)
Par dantefever		   

Les news du 19 Septembre 2018

News
Les news du 19 Septembre 2018 One Man Rock Band - InVertigo - Hollow Earth - Unhold - We Are The Catalyst - Barús - Abysmal Torment - Benighted - Kåabalh - Aeon Patronist - Nuisible - Treasonist - Foaming At The Mouth - Solium Fatalis
»
(Lien direct)
Comme son nom l'indique, ONE MAN ROCK BAND est un homme orchestre qui officie dans le Hard Rock. Le projet se présente comme ceci :

Citation : One Man Rock Band is an American hard rock band and a Canadian-American Records recording artist, formed in Whittier California in 2010. It was founded by drummer, guitarist, bassist, vocalist, Scott Gerling as a one-man project. Inspired by the likes of AC/DC, Aerosmith, Metallica, UFO, and Foo Fighters. One Man Rock Band video showcases its own aggressive brand of hard rock music. .

Et le clip du single "Basket Of Deplorables" donne un bon aperçu de la technique du monsieur.

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le groupe canadien INVERTIGO (Hard Rock) vient de publier son premier single, "Bad Enemy". On découvre ça tout de suite.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le gang Espagnol HOLLOW EARTH (Electro / Indus) marche dans les pas de THE PRODIGY. Découvrez leur dernier single "No Mercy" tiré de leur dernier album, BIRTH + LIFE + DEATH.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le prochain album du gang suisse UNHOLD (Sludge) s'appelle Here Is The Blood. Il sera disponible le 9 novembre 2018. En attendant, on vous propose de découvre le single "Convoy", boueux à souhait.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le groupe de Metal Alternatif suédois WE ARE THE CATALYST vient de publier "Predators", single extrait de leur prochain album, Ephemeral prévu pour début 2019.

A propos de ce morceau, le groupe a écrit :
Citation : "With this song we wanted to go darker and heavier than we have before, adding an uncomfortable air to our sound. "Predators" is a song about decadence, striving for fame just for fame, climbing to the top over bodies, and also about having blind faith in various forms, be it religion or idolizing actors, musicians etc. From the lyrics - "Your love embrace/Our empty faith/A simple phrase/ And you will praise", criticizing how easy people follow others that they believe have all the answers without questioning, and how they are almost making gods out of famous people for no reason other than them being famous."

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BARÚS (Death/Black Progressif) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Drowned qui sortira le 22 octobre via Memento Mori. "Engorge" est à découvrir ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABYSMAL TORMENT (Brutal Death) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son album The Misanthrope qui sortira le 21 septembre via Willowtip Records. Le morceau-titre est à découvrir ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BENIGHTED (Brutal Death) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son EP Dogs Always Bite Harder Than Their Master qui sortira le 12 octobre via Season Of Mist. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KÅABALH (Old School Death Metal - France) vient de dévoiler son premier extrait "Acheron" issu de son premier album éponyme Kåabalh. Celui-ci sortira le 26 octobre 2018 en format digipack sur Dolorem Records et format vinyle sur Epidemia Records. L’opus a été mixé et masterisé par Damned au Damned Studio. L’artwork sera réalisé par l’artiste Damned Arts. Né des cendres du regretté Torture Throne, le groupe reste dévoué aux racines du death metal, et continue de jouer un metal sombre et sale en y incorporant cette fois des influences plus doom. Pour les fans de Disma, Incantation, et Grave Miasma. Tracklist :

1. Cabal - 4:15
2. Acheron - 7:14
3. Dark Wrath of a New God - 7:14
4. The Complete Darkness - 4:57
5. Heavy Boredom Death - 6:21
6. Death’s Ovation - 9:31

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AEON PATRONIST (Black/Death, Réunion) nous livre un premier extrait de son EP Mortal Prosternation qui sortira le 18 octobre avec le titre "Katadesmos".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NUISIBLE (Blackened Crust/Hardcore) propose son premier full-length Slaves and Snakes en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 21 septembre chez Deadlight Entertainment.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TREASONIST (Grind avec des membres de Jungle Rot, Blood Freak et Benumb) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son premier opus éponyme le 19 octobre. Tracklist:

1. Dissolved Ideals
2. Nature: 1, Human Intellect: 0
3. History Will Be Erased
4. Order Is Weakened
5. Curing PTSD One Dead Poacher At A Time
6. The Logic Is Where?
7. Leech Of Pity
8. Victimization Culture

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FOAMING AT THE MOUTH (Brutal Death avec des membres de Internal Bleeding, Mucopus et Crator) a mis en ligne sur Bancamp le titre "The Siren" qui figurera sur Writhing, premier longue-durée des Américains.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOLIUM FATALIS (Melodic Blackened Death Metal) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Threshold" tiré de son nouveau disque Genetically Engineered to Enslave à paraître le 13 octobre.

 Les news du
Thrasho rivax + Jean-Clint + Keyser
19 Septembre 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Abysmal Torment
 Abysmal Torment
Brutal Death - 2000 - Malte		   
Barús
 Barús
2015 - France		   
Benighted
 Benighted
Brutal Death - 1998 - France		   
Nuisible
 Nuisible
Crust / Hardcore / (Black) Metal - 2014 - France		   
Unhold
 Unhold
Sludge - 1992 - Suisse		   
Vetrarnott
Scion (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kill-Town Death Fest 2018 / The Resurrection Edition
Lire le dossier
Au-Dessus
Au-Dessus (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
Slave Hands
World Rid of All Living
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : Les illuminés
Lire le podcast
Dauþuz
Des Zwerges Fluch (EP)
Lire la chronique
A Portrait of Flesh and Blood
Gallery of Sorrow
Lire la chronique
MoM hors-série - Metal et sport partie 2
Lire le podcast
Krisiun
Scourge Of The Enthroned
Lire la chronique
Derdian
DNA
Lire la chronique
Kroda
Selbstwelt
Lire la chronique
Hyrgal pour la réédition de l'album "Serpentine"
Lire l'interview
Ultra-Violence
Operation Misdirection
Lire la chronique
Caedes Cruenta / Cult Of Eibon
The Wizard of Yaddith / The...
Lire la chronique
Mare
Ebony Tower
Lire la chronique
Thou
Magus
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - Episode 17 - Entretien avec un Bourreau.
Lire le podcast
Riot V
Armor Of Light
Lire la chronique
Curse Upon A Prayer
The Three Woes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ritual Death / Aosoth
Ritual Death / Aosoth (Spli...
Lire la chronique
Moonsorrow
Varjoina kuljemme kuolleide...
Lire la chronique
Siege Of Power
Warning Blast
Lire la chronique
Windfaerer
Alma
Lire la chronique
13th Moon / Ritual Death
Mors Triumphans (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Profezia
Dodekaprofeton
Lire la chronique
Derkéta
In Death We Meet
Lire la chronique
Panzer Squad
Ruins
Lire la chronique
Forbidden Temple / Ultima Thule
Forbidden Temple / Ultima T...
Lire la chronique
In Tenebriz
Winternight Poetry
Lire la chronique
Vardan
Unholy Lightless Summer
Lire la chronique