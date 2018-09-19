»

(Lien direct) WE ARE THE CATALYST vient de publier "Predators", single extrait de leur prochain album, Ephemeral prévu pour début 2019.



A propos de ce morceau, le groupe a écrit :

Citation : "With this song we wanted to go darker and heavier than we have before, adding an uncomfortable air to our sound. "Predators" is a song about decadence, striving for fame just for fame, climbing to the top over bodies, and also about having blind faith in various forms, be it religion or idolizing actors, musicians etc. From the lyrics - "Your love embrace/Our empty faith/A simple phrase/ And you will praise", criticizing how easy people follow others that they believe have all the answers without questioning, and how they are almost making gods out of famous people for no reason other than them being famous."



