Les news du 19 Septembre 2018
News
Les news du 19 Septembre 2018 One Man Rock Band - InVertigo - Hollow Earth - Unhold - We Are The Catalyst - Barús - Abysmal Torment - Benighted - Kåabalh - Aeon Patronist - Nuisible - Treasonist - Foaming At The Mouth - Solium Fatalis
|Comme son nom l'indique, ONE MAN ROCK BAND est un homme orchestre qui officie dans le Hard Rock. Le projet se présente comme ceci :
Citation : One Man Rock Band is an American hard rock band and a Canadian-American Records recording artist, formed in Whittier California in 2010. It was founded by drummer, guitarist, bassist, vocalist, Scott Gerling as a one-man project. Inspired by the likes of AC/DC, Aerosmith, Metallica, UFO, and Foo Fighters. One Man Rock Band video showcases its own aggressive brand of hard rock music. .
Et le clip du single "Basket Of Deplorables" donne un bon aperçu de la technique du monsieur.
|Le groupe canadien INVERTIGO (Hard Rock) vient de publier son premier single, "Bad Enemy". On découvre ça tout de suite.
|Le gang Espagnol HOLLOW EARTH (Electro / Indus) marche dans les pas de THE PRODIGY. Découvrez leur dernier single "No Mercy" tiré de leur dernier album, BIRTH + LIFE + DEATH.
|Le prochain album du gang suisse UNHOLD (Sludge) s'appelle Here Is The Blood. Il sera disponible le 9 novembre 2018. En attendant, on vous propose de découvre le single "Convoy", boueux à souhait.
|Le groupe de Metal Alternatif suédois WE ARE THE CATALYST vient de publier "Predators", single extrait de leur prochain album, Ephemeral prévu pour début 2019.
A propos de ce morceau, le groupe a écrit :
Citation : "With this song we wanted to go darker and heavier than we have before, adding an uncomfortable air to our sound. "Predators" is a song about decadence, striving for fame just for fame, climbing to the top over bodies, and also about having blind faith in various forms, be it religion or idolizing actors, musicians etc. From the lyrics - "Your love embrace/Our empty faith/A simple phrase/ And you will praise", criticizing how easy people follow others that they believe have all the answers without questioning, and how they are almost making gods out of famous people for no reason other than them being famous."
|BARÚS (Death/Black Progressif) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Drowned qui sortira le 22 octobre via Memento Mori. "Engorge" est à découvrir ici :
|ABYSMAL TORMENT (Brutal Death) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son album The Misanthrope qui sortira le 21 septembre via Willowtip Records. Le morceau-titre est à découvrir ici :
|BENIGHTED (Brutal Death) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son EP Dogs Always Bite Harder Than Their Master qui sortira le 12 octobre via Season Of Mist. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :
|KÅABALH (Old School Death Metal - France) vient de dévoiler son premier extrait "Acheron" issu de son premier album éponyme Kåabalh. Celui-ci sortira le 26 octobre 2018 en format digipack sur Dolorem Records et format vinyle sur Epidemia Records. L’opus a été mixé et masterisé par Damned au Damned Studio. L’artwork sera réalisé par l’artiste Damned Arts. Né des cendres du regretté Torture Throne, le groupe reste dévoué aux racines du death metal, et continue de jouer un metal sombre et sale en y incorporant cette fois des influences plus doom. Pour les fans de Disma, Incantation, et Grave Miasma. Tracklist :
1. Cabal - 4:15
2. Acheron - 7:14
3. Dark Wrath of a New God - 7:14
4. The Complete Darkness - 4:57
5. Heavy Boredom Death - 6:21
6. Death’s Ovation - 9:31
|AEON PATRONIST (Black/Death, Réunion) nous livre un premier extrait de son EP Mortal Prosternation qui sortira le 18 octobre avec le titre "Katadesmos".
|NUISIBLE (Blackened Crust/Hardcore) propose son premier full-length Slaves and Snakes en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 21 septembre chez Deadlight Entertainment.
|TREASONIST (Grind avec des membres de Jungle Rot, Blood Freak et Benumb) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son premier opus éponyme le 19 octobre. Tracklist:
1. Dissolved Ideals
2. Nature: 1, Human Intellect: 0
3. History Will Be Erased
4. Order Is Weakened
5. Curing PTSD One Dead Poacher At A Time
6. The Logic Is Where?
7. Leech Of Pity
8. Victimization Culture
|FOAMING AT THE MOUTH (Brutal Death avec des membres de Internal Bleeding, Mucopus et Crator) a mis en ligne sur Bancamp le titre "The Siren" qui figurera sur Writhing, premier longue-durée des Américains.
|SOLIUM FATALIS (Melodic Blackened Death Metal) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Threshold" tiré de son nouveau disque Genetically Engineered to Enslave à paraître le 13 octobre.
