chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
67 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Nahtrunar
 Nahtrunar - Mysterium Treme... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Nexus Of Teeth (C)
Par Keyser		   
Anachronism
 Anachronism - Orogeny (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Kill-Town Death Fest 2018 / The Resurrection Edition
 Kill-Town Death Fest 2018 /... (D)
Par ERZEWYN		   
Les news du 19 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 19 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 18 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 18 Septembre 20... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Ordinul Negru
 Ordinul Negru - Sorcery of ... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Slave Hands
 Slave Hands - World Rid of ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Kill-Town Death Fest 2018 (The Resurrection) - 4ème Jour
 Kill-Town Death Fest 2018 (... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
MoM hors-série - Metal et sport partie 2
 MoM hors-série - Metal et s... (D)
Par MoM		   
A Portrait of Flesh and Blood
 A Portrait of Flesh and Blo... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Between The Buried And Me
 Between The Buried And Me -... (C)
Par Poutrelle		   
Les news du 14 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 14 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   
Kroda
 Kroda - Selbstwelt (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 12 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 12 Septembre 20... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Derdian
 Derdian - DNA (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   

Les news du 21 Septembre 2018

News
Les news du 21 Septembre 2018 Ultha - Gory Blister - Gods Forsaken - Orkan - Cattle Decapitation
»
(Lien direct)
ULTHA (Post Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Inextricable Wandering qui sortira le 5 octobre via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. The Avarist (Eyes Of A Tragedy)
2. With Knives To The Throat And Hell In Your Heart
3. There Is No Love, High Up In The Gallows
4. Cyanide Lips
5. We Only Speak In Darkness
6. I'm Afraid To Follow You There

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GORY BLISTER (Death technique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album 1991.Bloodstained sorti hier via Mighty Music. "Trails Of Lies" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GODS FORSAKEN (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Smells Of Death qui sortira début 2019 via Soulseller Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne ...

01. Smells Of Death
02. They Crawl
03. From The Inside They Came
04. Out Of The Dark
05. The Process Of Death
06. Dead And Buried
07. The Dead Laughed
08. Birth Of Insanity
09. The Curse Of Matul		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ORKAN (Black/Thrash) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son nouvel album Element qui sortira le 5 octobre via Dark Essence Records. "Heim" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Vegan Extreme Metal) sortira le 23 novembre via Metal Blade une compilation intitulée Medium Rarities où l'on retrouvera des versions rares et des inédits datant de toute leur carrière jusqu'à aujourd'hui. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :

1. Birth. Cancer. Death.
2. No Future
3. Chili Dispenser
4. The Recapitation of Cattle
5. Thrombosis All-In
6. Turn on the Masters
7. Tripas de Pepe
8. Vino de lo Sanguifero
9. Queso de Cabeza
10. Birth. Cancer. Death. (Unreleased Demo)
11. Diarrhea de Dahmer (Unreleased Demo)
12. Human Jerky (Unreleased Demo)
13. Thrombosis All-In (Unreleased Demo)
14. Colon Blo (Unreleased Demo)
15. Flesh-Eating Disease (Unreleased Demo)
16. Burnt to a Crisp
17. Sonny's Burning
18. Rotting Children for Remote Viewing (Unreleased)
19. You People
20. World Full of Idiots
21. An Exposition of Insides
22. No Light and No Life
23. Cannibalistic Invasivorism

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
21 Septembre 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia
Nexus Of Teeth
2018 - Dark Descent Records		   
Nahtrunar
 Nahtrunar
Mysterium Tremendum
2018 - Symbolismus Werke		   
Le Canyon - Episode 18 - Le Livre des Mauvaises Décisions
 Le Canyon - Episode 18 - Le Livre des Mauvaises Décisions
Septembre 2018		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Cattle Decapitation
 Cattle Decapitation
Anti-Human Vegan Extreme Metal - 1996 - Etats-Unis		   
Gods Forsaken
 Gods Forsaken
Death Metal - 2016 - Suède		   
Gory Blister
 Gory Blister
Death technique - 1991 - Italie		   
Orkan
 Orkan
Black Metal Puissant - 2008 - Norvège		   
Ultha
 Ultha
Post Black Metal - 2014 - Allemagne		   
Nahtrunar
Mysterium Tremendum
Lire la chronique
Hyperdontia
Nexus Of Teeth
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - Episode 18 - Le Livre des Mauvaises Décisions
Lire le podcast
S.U.T.U.R.E.
Sacrificed Universe. Tormen...
Lire la chronique
Anachronism
Orogeny
Lire la chronique
Vetrarnott
Scion (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kill-Town Death Fest 2018 / The Resurrection Edition
Lire le dossier
Au-Dessus
Au-Dessus (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
Slave Hands
World Rid of All Living
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : Les illuminés
Lire le podcast
Dauþuz
Des Zwerges Fluch (EP)
Lire la chronique
A Portrait of Flesh and Blood
Gallery of Sorrow
Lire la chronique
MoM hors-série - Metal et sport partie 2
Lire le podcast
Krisiun
Scourge Of The Enthroned
Lire la chronique
Derdian
DNA
Lire la chronique
Kroda
Selbstwelt
Lire la chronique
Hyrgal pour la réédition de l'album "Serpentine"
Lire l'interview
Ultra-Violence
Operation Misdirection
Lire la chronique
Caedes Cruenta / Cult Of Eibon
The Wizard of Yaddith / The...
Lire la chronique
Mare
Ebony Tower
Lire la chronique
Thou
Magus
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - Episode 17 - Entretien avec un Bourreau.
Lire le podcast
Riot V
Armor Of Light
Lire la chronique
Curse Upon A Prayer
The Three Woes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ritual Death / Aosoth
Ritual Death / Aosoth (Spli...
Lire la chronique
Moonsorrow
Varjoina kuljemme kuolleide...
Lire la chronique
Siege Of Power
Warning Blast
Lire la chronique
Windfaerer
Alma
Lire la chronique
13th Moon / Ritual Death
Mors Triumphans (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Profezia
Dodekaprofeton
Lire la chronique