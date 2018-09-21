ULTHA (Post Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Inextricable Wandering qui sortira le 5 octobre via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Avarist (Eyes Of A Tragedy)
2. With Knives To The Throat And Hell In Your Heart
3. There Is No Love, High Up In The Gallows
4. Cyanide Lips
5. We Only Speak In Darkness
6. I'm Afraid To Follow You There
CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Vegan Extreme Metal) sortira le 23 novembre via Metal Blade une compilation intitulée Medium Rarities où l'on retrouvera des versions rares et des inédits datant de toute leur carrière jusqu'à aujourd'hui. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :
1. Birth. Cancer. Death.
2. No Future
3. Chili Dispenser
4. The Recapitation of Cattle
5. Thrombosis All-In
6. Turn on the Masters
7. Tripas de Pepe
8. Vino de lo Sanguifero
9. Queso de Cabeza
10. Birth. Cancer. Death. (Unreleased Demo)
11. Diarrhea de Dahmer (Unreleased Demo)
12. Human Jerky (Unreleased Demo)
13. Thrombosis All-In (Unreleased Demo)
14. Colon Blo (Unreleased Demo)
15. Flesh-Eating Disease (Unreleased Demo)
16. Burnt to a Crisp
17. Sonny's Burning
18. Rotting Children for Remote Viewing (Unreleased)
19. You People
20. World Full of Idiots
21. An Exposition of Insides
22. No Light and No Life
23. Cannibalistic Invasivorism
