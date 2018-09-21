»

ULTHA (Post Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Inextricable Wandering qui sortira le 5 octobre via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. The Avarist (Eyes Of A Tragedy)

2. With Knives To The Throat And Hell In Your Heart

3. There Is No Love, High Up In The Gallows

4. Cyanide Lips

5. We Only Speak In Darkness

6. I'm Afraid To Follow You There



