Nahtrunar
 Nahtrunar - Mysterium Treme... (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Nexus Of Teeth (C)
Par Keyser		   
Anachronism
 Anachronism - Orogeny (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Kill-Town Death Fest 2018 / The Resurrection Edition
 Kill-Town Death Fest 2018 /... (D)
Par ERZEWYN		   
Les news du 19 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 19 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 18 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 18 Septembre 20... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Ordinul Negru
 Ordinul Negru - Sorcery of ... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Slave Hands
 Slave Hands - World Rid of ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Kill-Town Death Fest 2018 (The Resurrection) - 4ème Jour
 Kill-Town Death Fest 2018 (... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
MoM hors-série - Metal et sport partie 2
 MoM hors-série - Metal et s... (D)
Par MoM		   
A Portrait of Flesh and Blood
 A Portrait of Flesh and Blo... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Between The Buried And Me
 Between The Buried And Me -... (C)
Par Poutrelle		   
Les news du 14 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 14 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   
Kroda
 Kroda - Selbstwelt (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 12 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 12 Septembre 20... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Derdian
 Derdian - DNA (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   

Les news du 22 Septembre 2018

News
UnityTX - Tempting Eve - Hollow Earth - Beneath The Hollow - Evilness - Coffin Birth - Cor Serpentii - Night Crowned - Unholy Baptism - Insaniam - Sun Speaker - Northern Crown - Technical Damage - Pathogenic Virulence
»
(Lien direct)
UNITYTX est un groupe de Crossover / Hardcore Américain. On découvre aujourd'hui leur dernier single, "The Come Up"

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Nous vous invitons à découvrir "Pieces", le premier single de TEMPTING EVE, un groupe de Hard Rock / Alternatif qui n'a pas les deux pieds dans le même sabot.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le combo espagnol HOLLOW EARTH (Indus / Electro) a récemment publié un nouvel extrait de son dernier opus BIRTH+LIFE+DEATH. Plutôt réservé aux fans d'Electro....

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album du gang américain BENEATH THE HOLLOW (Doom / Power US) sortira fin octobre. Son titre : Nihilist. Il a été produit par Todd Smith de Dog Fashion Disco, Polkadot Cadaver et Knives Out! L'artwork est de Patrick Lamond. Tracklisting:

1. Killing Floor
2. Our Own Hell
3. Spineless
4. Nihilist
5.Omens
6. Doom

Deux single sont disponibles sur Bandcamp, "Spineless" et "Doom".

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EVILNESS (Death/Thrash, Toulouse) va rééditer son premier album New Perspectives, No Evolution autoproduit et sorti en mars dernier, via GVA Productions, et ce en CD et numérique sur les plate-formes habituelles iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon, Google Play, Tidal etc. Écoute intégrale sur Bancamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COFFIN BIRTH (Old-School Death Metal avec des membres de Hour Of Penance, Fleshgod Apocalypse et Beheaded) sortira prochainement un premier full-length intitulé The Serpent Insignia. Plus d'infos bientôt.

Frank Calleja (BEHEADED) - Vocals
Giulio Moschini (HOUR OF PENANCE) - Guitar
Francesco Paoli (FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, ex-HOUR OF PENANCE) - Guitar
Marco Mastrobuono (HOUR OF PENANCE, BUFFALO GRILLZ) - Bass
Davide Billia (HOUR OF PENANCE, BEHEADED) - Drums		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COR SERPENTII est un nouveau projet de Black/Death français fondé par les ex-Insain Nicolas B. (guitares) et Benoît J. (basse), accompagnés par le chanteur d'Orakle Frédéric G. Le premier album Phenomankind, produit au Studio Henosis (In The Woods..., Glorior Belli, Moonreich, Elyose...), sortira le 23 octobre prochain (CD Digipack limité et format numérique). Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà découvrir un premier extrait ci-dessous. Les précommandes sont ouvertes directement sur le Bandcamp du groupe.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHT CROWNED (Blackened Death Metal) a posté le morceau "Nocturnal Pulse" qui figurera sur le nouvel EP des Suédois, Humanity Will Echo Out, à venir le 30 novembre chez Black Lion Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNHOLY BAPTISM (Black Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain opus Volume I: The Bonds of Servitude, à paraître le 5 octobre. Il s'agit de "Whispers of Power Eternal".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INSANIAM (Black Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Mother Whispers In My Ear" tiré de son dernier disque Ominous Era.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SUN SPEAKER (Atmospheric Death Metal) a signé sur Black Lion Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un nouvel EP baptisé Tempestas.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NORTHERN CROWN (Doom Metal) propose le morceau "Forged from Nothing" issu de son prochain opus éponyme qui sortira le 12 octobre. Cliquez ici.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TECHNICAL DAMAGE (Progressive Death Metal, Canada) vient de sortir son premier full-length The Introspect, écoutable en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PATHOGENIC VIRULENCE (Brutal Death) a publié son premier single, "Putrid Gasp Proliferation", via Slam Worldwide. Le groupe enregistre actuellement son premier album.

 Les news du
