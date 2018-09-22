»

(Lien direct) BENEATH THE HOLLOW (Doom / Power US) sortira fin octobre. Son titre : Nihilist. Il a été produit par Todd Smith de Dog Fashion Disco, Polkadot Cadaver et Knives Out! L'artwork est de Patrick Lamond. Tracklisting:



1. Killing Floor

2. Our Own Hell

3. Spineless

4. Nihilist

5.Omens

6. Doom



Deux single sont disponibles sur Bandcamp, "Spineless" et "Doom".



<a href="http://beneaththehollow.bandcamp.com/album/nihilist">Nihilist by Beneath the Hollow</a>