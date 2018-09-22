|
Les news du 22 Septembre 2018
Les news du 22 Septembre 2018 UnityTX - Tempting Eve - Hollow Earth - Beneath The Hollow - Evilness - Coffin Birth - Cor Serpentii - Night Crowned - Unholy Baptism - Insaniam - Sun Speaker - Northern Crown - Technical Damage - Pathogenic Virulence
|UNITYTX est un groupe de Crossover / Hardcore Américain. On découvre aujourd'hui leur dernier single, "The Come Up"
|Nous vous invitons à découvrir "Pieces", le premier single de TEMPTING EVE, un groupe de Hard Rock / Alternatif qui n'a pas les deux pieds dans le même sabot.
|Le combo espagnol HOLLOW EARTH (Indus / Electro) a récemment publié un nouvel extrait de son dernier opus BIRTH+LIFE+DEATH. Plutôt réservé aux fans d'Electro....
|Le premier album du gang américain BENEATH THE HOLLOW (Doom / Power US) sortira fin octobre. Son titre : Nihilist. Il a été produit par Todd Smith de Dog Fashion Disco, Polkadot Cadaver et Knives Out! L'artwork est de Patrick Lamond. Tracklisting:
1. Killing Floor
2. Our Own Hell
3. Spineless
4. Nihilist
5.Omens
6. Doom
Deux single sont disponibles sur Bandcamp, "Spineless" et "Doom".
|EVILNESS (Death/Thrash, Toulouse) va rééditer son premier album New Perspectives, No Evolution autoproduit et sorti en mars dernier, via GVA Productions, et ce en CD et numérique sur les plate-formes habituelles iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon, Google Play, Tidal etc. Écoute intégrale sur Bancamp.
|COFFIN BIRTH (Old-School Death Metal avec des membres de Hour Of Penance, Fleshgod Apocalypse et Beheaded) sortira prochainement un premier full-length intitulé The Serpent Insignia. Plus d'infos bientôt.
Frank Calleja (BEHEADED) - Vocals
Giulio Moschini (HOUR OF PENANCE) - Guitar
Francesco Paoli (FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, ex-HOUR OF PENANCE) - Guitar
Marco Mastrobuono (HOUR OF PENANCE, BUFFALO GRILLZ) - Bass
Davide Billia (HOUR OF PENANCE, BEHEADED) - Drums
|COR SERPENTII est un nouveau projet de Black/Death français fondé par les ex-Insain Nicolas B. (guitares) et Benoît J. (basse), accompagnés par le chanteur d'Orakle Frédéric G. Le premier album Phenomankind, produit au Studio Henosis (In The Woods..., Glorior Belli, Moonreich, Elyose...), sortira le 23 octobre prochain (CD Digipack limité et format numérique). Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà découvrir un premier extrait ci-dessous. Les précommandes sont ouvertes directement sur le Bandcamp du groupe.
|NIGHT CROWNED (Blackened Death Metal) a posté le morceau "Nocturnal Pulse" qui figurera sur le nouvel EP des Suédois, Humanity Will Echo Out, à venir le 30 novembre chez Black Lion Records.
|UNHOLY BAPTISM (Black Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain opus Volume I: The Bonds of Servitude, à paraître le 5 octobre. Il s'agit de "Whispers of Power Eternal".
|INSANIAM (Black Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Mother Whispers In My Ear" tiré de son dernier disque Ominous Era.
|SUN SPEAKER (Atmospheric Death Metal) a signé sur Black Lion Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un nouvel EP baptisé Tempestas.
|NORTHERN CROWN (Doom Metal) propose le morceau "Forged from Nothing" issu de son prochain opus éponyme qui sortira le 12 octobre. Cliquez ici.
|TECHNICAL DAMAGE (Progressive Death Metal, Canada) vient de sortir son premier full-length The Introspect, écoutable en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
|PATHOGENIC VIRULENCE (Brutal Death) a publié son premier single, "Putrid Gasp Proliferation", via Slam Worldwide. Le groupe enregistre actuellement son premier album.
