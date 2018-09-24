chargement...

Les news du 24 Septembre 2018

News
Les news du 24 Septembre 2018 Insidius - Deathmaker - Steingrab - Minsk - Iskandr
(Lien direct)
INSIDIUS est un jeune combo polonais qui officie dans le Death Metal Oldschool.

Nous vous proposons de découvrir leur deuxième single, "Infamy" qui est sorti hier.

 Les news du

(Lien direct)
Découvrons DEATHMAKER (Black Metal), un jeune projet originaire de Serbie dont le premier single, "dance of the shaddows" est sorti hier.

Le groupe travail sur un EP 5 titres qui devrait s'intituler As I Die.

 Les news du

(Lien direct)
Le dernier album de STEINGRAB (Black Metal) s'appelle Jahre nach der Pest. Il est sorti aujourd'hui. Le disque est distribué par Soundage Productions. Vous pouvez également l'écouter sur Bandcamp et Spotify.

Nous vous proposons de découvrir cette nouvelle mouture du projet allemand avec le morceau 'Falscher Früling"

 Les news du

(Lien direct)
MINSK (Doom / Sludge) et ZATOKREV( Doom / Sludge) ont collaboré sur un split album baptisé Bigod. Le disque sort le 6 octobre.

Vous pouvez découvrir une des contributions de MINSK dès aujourd'hui : le single "The Chalice and the Dagger"

 Les news du

(Lien direct)
ISKANDR (Black Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Euprosopon qui sortira le 28 septembre via Eisenwald. "Verban" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho rivax + Jean-Clint
24 Septembre 2018

