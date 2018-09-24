Le dernier album de STEINGRAB (Black Metal) s'appelle Jahre nach der Pest. Il est sorti aujourd'hui. Le disque est distribué par Soundage Productions. Vous pouvez également l'écouter sur Bandcamp et Spotify.
Nous vous proposons de découvrir cette nouvelle mouture du projet allemand avec le morceau 'Falscher Früling"
