(Lien direct) DEATHMAKER (Black Metal), un jeune projet originaire de Serbie dont le premier single, "dance of the shaddows" est sorti hier.



Le groupe travail sur un EP 5 titres qui devrait s'intituler As I Die.



<a href="http://deathmaker.bandcamp.com/track/dance-of-the-shaddows">Dance of the shaddows by Death maker, Volkh</a>