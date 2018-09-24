METALLICA (Thrash) vient d'annoncer une grande tournée européenne en plein air en 2019 en compagnie de GHOST (Heavy / Doom / Rock) et BOKASSA (Centrafrique Stonercore). Une seule date française annoncée pour le moment, le 12 mai 2019 au Stade de France.
CULTES DES GHOULES (Black Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Sinister sorti hier conjointement par Under the Sign of Garazel, Of Crawling Shadows et Hells Headbangers. Il se découvre ci-dessous :
Le dernier album de STEINGRAB (Black Metal) s'appelle Jahre nach der Pest. Il est sorti aujourd'hui. Le disque est distribué par Soundage Productions. Vous pouvez également l'écouter sur Bandcamp et Spotify.
Nous vous proposons de découvrir cette nouvelle mouture du projet allemand avec le morceau 'Falscher Früling"
