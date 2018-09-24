»

(Lien direct) CULTES DES GHOULES (Black Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Sinister sorti hier conjointement par Under the Sign of Garazel, Of Crawling Shadows et Hells Headbangers. Il se découvre ci-dessous :



<a href="http://cultesdesghoulesofficial.bandcamp.com/album/sinister-lp-2018">Sinister LP 2018 by Cultes Des Ghoules (official)</a>