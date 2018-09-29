chargement...

Les news du 29 Septembre 2018

News
Les news du 29 Septembre 2018 Sigh - Terrorizer - Rotten Evisceration - Assigned Fate - Inhume - Machine Head - Gama Bomb - Hamferð - Thrashback
»
(Lien direct)
SIGH (Black / Avant-Garde / Vintage) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Heir To Despair qui sortira le 16 novembre via Candlelight Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Aletheia
2. Homo Homini Lupus
3. Hunters Not Horned
4. In Memories Delusional
5. Heresy I: Oblivium
6. Heresy II: Acosmism
7. Heresy III: Sub Specie Aeternitatis
8. Hands Of The String-puller
9. Heir To Despair

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TERRORIZER (Death/Grind) a mis en ligne le titre "Caustic Attack" extrait de son prochain disque Caustic Attack qui paraîtra le 12 octobre chez The End Records. Tracklist:

01. Turbulence
02. Invasion
03. Conflict And Despair
04. Devastate
05. Crisis
06. Infiltration
07. The Downtrodden
08. Trench Of Corruption
09. Sharp Knives
10. Failed Assassin
11. Caustic Attack
12. Poison Gas Tsunami
13. Terror Cycles
14. Wasteland

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ROTTEN EVISCERATION (Death Metal, Pérou) a dévoilé la pochette et la tracklist de son 1er full-length Ancient Grave Ascension à venir le 1er novembre chez Blood Spattered Axe Records. Du son sur Bandcamp.

1. Ascending From The Putrid Grave
2. Rotten Evisceration
3. Baptized In Semen
4. The Queen Of Anal Penetration
5. Raped And Headless
6. Master Of Vaginal Mutilation
7. Holy Butchery
8. Exhuming Corpses Of Children		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASSIGNED FATE sortira son album éponyme le 19 octobre. Une vidéo pour "Chainsaw Licence" est en ligne ci-dessous.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INHUME (Grind/Death) va sortir une compilation intitulée Exhume : 25 Years of Decomposition le 7 décembre sur Xenokorp. Tracklist:

Tiamat [1995]
Forbidden Hunger [1995]
Fucking Shit [1995]
The Missing Limb [1995]
Tumorhead [1995]
Squirming Parasites [1995]
Inescapable Destiny [1995]
Invisible Death [1995]
Hate/Kill just for Fun [1995]
Meatcleaver [1995]
Blood Sperm Shit [1997]
Gargling Guts [1997]
Airplane Crash [1997]
Human Fucking Guinea Pig [1997]
Cadaverous Abortion [1997]
Dead Man Walking [1997]
Destructive Impulse [1997]
Schizophrenic Pulp [1997]
Trapped In Darkness [1997]
Genital Cancer [REGURGITATE cover, 2001]
Bowel Movement [2003]
Process to Decelerate [2003]
Fucking Shit [2003]
Virus [2007]
Moulding the Deformed [2007]
Acid Bath [REPULSION cover, 2009]
Virus [2009]
Moulding the Deformed [2009]
Cure for Life [2009]
Zombie Grinder [2009]
Prophet [2009]
Tiamat [2009]
Invisible Death [live, 1997]
Corporation Pull-In / Airplane Crash [TERRORIZER cover / original, both live, 1997]
Total running time: 72:37
Tracks 1-10 from “Demo I” [demo]
Tracks 11-19 from “The Missing Limb” [demo]
Tracks 12, 13 & 19 also from split with BLOOD
Track 20 from “Comaback of Goregods“
Tracks 21-23 from “Dutch Assault” [split with LAST DAYS OF HUMANITY, S.M.E.S. & SUPPOSITORY]
Tracks 24-25 from “Slimewave Series 6” [split with MUMAKIL]
Track 26 from “Tribute to REPULSION“
Tracks 27-32 previously unreleased “Moulding the Deformed” pre-production
Tracks 33-34 from “Enjoying the Violence” [split live demo with MUNDO DE MERDA]
Line Up
Line-up for this compilation:

Joost SILVRANTS – Vocals (1-34)
Johan DIRKX – Vocals (1-23, 33-34)
Doorus VAN OOIJ – Vocals (24-32)
Richard ELBISCH – Guitars (1-19, 33-34)
Ben JANSSEN – Guitars (11-34)
Harold GIELEN – Guitars (20-25)
Loek PEETERS – Bass (1-34)
Roel SANDERS – Drums (1-34)



Les Néerlandais seront par ailleurs bientôt en tournée avec Putrid Offal sur les dates suivantes:

Oct.15 – CH – Martigny – Sunset
Oct.16 – FR – Lyon – Blogg
Oct.17 – FR – Paris – Klub
Oct.18 – FR – Dijon – Cellier de Clairvaux
Oct.19 – DE – Morlenbach-Weiher – Live Music Hall
Oct.20 – DE – Rostock – Jaz
Oct.21 – NL – Amsterdam – Amsterdoom		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Du mouvement chez MACHINE HEAD (Power/Thrash Mélodique) ! Robb Flynn vient d'annoncer dans une vidéo publiée hier en fin de journée le départ du guitariste Phil Demmel et du batteur Dave McClain, qui néanmoins assureront le reste des dates de la tournée américaine en cours. Toutes les infos sont ici :

https://www.facebook.com/MachineHead/videos/1858060600973982/		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GAMA BOMB (Thrash Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Speed Between The Lines qui sortira le 12 octobre via AFM Records. "Give Me Leather" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HAMFERÐ (Doom/Death Metal) a dévoilé lune vidéo live du titre "Stygd" tiré de son album Támsins Likam sorti en janvier dernier via Metal Blade. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THRASHBACK (Thrash) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Sinister Force qui vient de sortir en autoproduction. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
29 Septembre 2018

