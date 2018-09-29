»

(Lien direct) INHUME (Grind/Death) va sortir une compilation intitulée Exhume : 25 Years of Decomposition le 7 décembre sur Xenokorp. Tracklist:



Tiamat [1995]

Forbidden Hunger [1995]

Fucking Shit [1995]

The Missing Limb [1995]

Tumorhead [1995]

Squirming Parasites [1995]

Inescapable Destiny [1995]

Invisible Death [1995]

Hate/Kill just for Fun [1995]

Meatcleaver [1995]

Blood Sperm Shit [1997]

Gargling Guts [1997]

Airplane Crash [1997]

Human Fucking Guinea Pig [1997]

Cadaverous Abortion [1997]

Dead Man Walking [1997]

Destructive Impulse [1997]

Schizophrenic Pulp [1997]

Trapped In Darkness [1997]

Genital Cancer [REGURGITATE cover, 2001]

Bowel Movement [2003]

Process to Decelerate [2003]

Fucking Shit [2003]

Virus [2007]

Moulding the Deformed [2007]

Acid Bath [REPULSION cover, 2009]

Virus [2009]

Moulding the Deformed [2009]

Cure for Life [2009]

Zombie Grinder [2009]

Prophet [2009]

Tiamat [2009]

Invisible Death [live, 1997]

Corporation Pull-In / Airplane Crash [TERRORIZER cover / original, both live, 1997]

Total running time: 72:37

Tracks 1-10 from “Demo I” [demo]

Tracks 11-19 from “The Missing Limb” [demo]

Tracks 12, 13 & 19 also from split with BLOOD

Track 20 from “Comaback of Goregods“

Tracks 21-23 from “Dutch Assault” [split with LAST DAYS OF HUMANITY, S.M.E.S. & SUPPOSITORY]

Tracks 24-25 from “Slimewave Series 6” [split with MUMAKIL]

Track 26 from “Tribute to REPULSION“

Tracks 27-32 previously unreleased “Moulding the Deformed” pre-production

Tracks 33-34 from “Enjoying the Violence” [split live demo with MUNDO DE MERDA]

Line Up

Line-up for this compilation:



Joost SILVRANTS – Vocals (1-34)

Johan DIRKX – Vocals (1-23, 33-34)

Doorus VAN OOIJ – Vocals (24-32)

Richard ELBISCH – Guitars (1-19, 33-34)

Ben JANSSEN – Guitars (11-34)

Harold GIELEN – Guitars (20-25)

Loek PEETERS – Bass (1-34)

Roel SANDERS – Drums (1-34)







Les Néerlandais seront par ailleurs bientôt en tournée avec Putrid Offal sur les dates suivantes:



Oct.15 – CH – Martigny – Sunset

Oct.16 – FR – Lyon – Blogg

Oct.17 – FR – Paris – Klub

Oct.18 – FR – Dijon – Cellier de Clairvaux

Oct.19 – DE – Morlenbach-Weiher – Live Music Hall

Oct.20 – DE – Rostock – Jaz

Oct.21 – NL – Amsterdam – Amsterdoom