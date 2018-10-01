chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
57 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Avslut
 Avslut - Deceptis (C)
Par ElGdlMuerte		   
Catacombes
 Catacombes - Accueille le D... (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Anaal Nathrakh
 Anaal Nathrakh - A New Kind... (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Wytch Hazel
 Wytch Hazel - II : Sojourn (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Nervosa
 Nervosa - Downfall of Mankind (C)
Par MoM		   
Uada
 Uada - Cult Of A Dying Sun (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Ultra Silvam
 Ultra Silvam - Ultra Silvam... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 28 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Brume d'Automne
 Brume d'Automne - La Grande... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Heathen
 Heathen - Victims Of Deception (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 25 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 25 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dalkhu
 Dalkhu - Lamentation and Ar... (C)
Par Høsty		   
Furia
 Furia - Guido (EP) (C)
Par Kasteel		   

Les news du 1 Octobre 2018

News
Les news du 1 Octobre 2018 Regarde Les Hommes Tomber - Vanhelgd - Darkness - Chapel Of Disease - Nirnaeth
»
(Lien direct)
A l'occasion de leur passage au festival du label "Les Acteurs de l'Ombre", REGARDE LES HOMMES TOMBER (Black / Hardcore / Sludge) annonce avoir du nouveau matériel. Voici leur communiqué complet : "Next weekend will see the LADLO Fest (sold out) unleash blackness upon Nantes.

This occasion will mark our return on stage for our sole show of the year. Thus, we’ll celebrate this ritual with a unique and limited t-shirt (100ex.).

We will play a ten minutes new track from our upcoming record, along with some oldies.

Expect intense darkness."		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VANHELGD (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Deimos Sanktuarium qui sortira le 12 octobre via Pulverised Records. "Profaned Is The Blood Of The Covenant" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DARKNESS (Thrash Old-School) a dévoilé un second extrait de son nouvel album First Class Violence qui sortira le 12 octobre via Massacre Records. "Low Velocity Blood Spatter" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CHAPEL OF DISEASE (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album ...And As We Have Seen The Storm, We Have Embraced The Eye qui sortira le 23 novembre via Vàn Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Void Of Words
2. Oblivious – Obnoxious – Defiant
3. Song Of The Gods
4. Null
5. 1.000 Different Paths
6. The Sound Of Shallow Grey

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NIRNAETH (Black Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album From Shadow To Flesh qui sortira le 7 septembre via Malpermesita Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho MoM + Jean-Clint
1 Octobre 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Alice In Chains
 Alice In Chains
Rainier Fog
2018 - BMG		   
Pig Destroyer
 Pig Destroyer
Head Cage
2018 - Relapse Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Chapel Of Disease
 Chapel Of Disease
Death Metal - 2008 - Allemagne		   
Darkness
 Darkness
Thrash Old-School - 1984 - Allemagne		   
Nirnaeth
 Nirnaeth
Black metal - 2002 - France		   
Regarde Les Hommes Tomber
 Regarde Les Hommes Tomber
Black / Hardcore / Sludge - 2011 - France		   
Vanhelgd
 Vanhelgd
Death Metal - 2007 - Suède		   
Alice In Chains
Rainier Fog
Lire la chronique
Pig Destroyer
Head Cage
Lire la chronique
Catacombes
Accueille le Diable (EP)
Lire la chronique
Wytch Hazel
II : Sojourn
Lire la chronique
Animals as Leaders
The Madness of Many
Lire la chronique
Moonreich pour l'album "Fugue"
Lire l'interview
Brume d'Automne
La Grande Noirceur
Lire la chronique
Ultra Silvam
Ultra Silvam (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Anaal Nathrakh
A New Kind Of Horror
Lire la chronique
Galvanizer
Sanguine Vigil
Lire la chronique
Abysmal Torment
The Misanthrope
Lire la chronique
Dalkhu
Lamentation and Ardent Fire
Lire la chronique
KEN Mode
Loved
Lire la chronique
Mara
Thursian Flame
Lire la chronique
Cardiac Arrest + Deadfuck + Pulsating Cerebral Slime
Lire le live report
Nahtrunar
Mysterium Tremendum
Lire la chronique
Hyperdontia
Nexus Of Teeth
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - Episode 18 - Le Livre des Mauvaises Décisions
Lire le podcast
S.U.T.U.R.E.
Sacrificed Universe. Tormen...
Lire la chronique
Anachronism
Orogeny
Lire la chronique
Vetrarnott
Scion (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kill-Town Death Fest 2018 / The Resurrection Edition
Lire le dossier
Au-Dessus
Au-Dessus (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
Slave Hands
World Rid of All Living
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : Les illuminés
Lire le podcast
Dauþuz
Des Zwerges Fluch (EP)
Lire la chronique
A Portrait of Flesh and Blood
Gallery of Sorrow
Lire la chronique
MoM hors-série - Metal et sport partie 2
Lire le podcast
Krisiun
Scourge Of The Enthroned
Lire la chronique
Derdian
DNA
Lire la chronique