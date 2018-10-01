»

(Lien direct) festival du label "Les Acteurs de l'Ombre", REGARDE LES HOMMES TOMBER (Black / Hardcore / Sludge) annonce avoir du nouveau matériel. Voici leur communiqué complet : "Next weekend will see the LADLO Fest (sold out) unleash blackness upon Nantes.



This occasion will mark our return on stage for our sole show of the year. Thus, we’ll celebrate this ritual with a unique and limited t-shirt (100ex.).



We will play a ten minutes new track from our upcoming record, along with some oldies.



Expect intense darkness."