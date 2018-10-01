»

(Lien direct) CHAPEL OF DISEASE (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album ...And As We Have Seen The Storm, We Have Embraced The Eye qui sortira le 23 novembre via Vàn Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Void Of Words

2. Oblivious – Obnoxious – Defiant

3. Song Of The Gods

4. Null

5. 1.000 Different Paths

6. The Sound Of Shallow Grey



