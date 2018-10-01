VANHELGD (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Deimos Sanktuarium qui sortira le 12 octobre via Pulverised Records. "Profaned Is The Blood Of The Covenant" se découvre ci-dessous :
CHAPEL OF DISEASE (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album ...And As We Have Seen The Storm, We Have Embraced The Eye qui sortira le 23 novembre via Vàn Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Void Of Words
2. Oblivious – Obnoxious – Defiant
3. Song Of The Gods
4. Null
5. 1.000 Different Paths
6. The Sound Of Shallow Grey
