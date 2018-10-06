chargement...

Les news du 6 Octobre 2018

News
Les news du 6 Octobre 2018 Amon Amarth - Legion Of The Damned - Psycroptic - Vanhelgd - Hørdür - Greyhawk - Abysmal Torment - Hierophant - Coilguns
»
(Lien direct)
AMON AMARTH (ou un Snikers, c'est bien aussi) a dévoilé la vidéo de "Twilight of the Thunder God". Celui-ci est tiré du documentaire-live The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm qui sort le 16 novembre. Les détails:

CD track-listing (Main Stage Show: August 17th, 2017):
1. The Pursuit of Vikings
2. As Loke Falls
3. First Kill
4. The Way of Vikings
5. At Dawn's First Light
6. Cry of the Black Birds
7. Deceiver of the Gods
8. Destroyer of the Universe
9. Death in Fire
10. Father of the Wolf
11. Runes to My Memory
12. War of the Gods
13. Raise Your Horns
14. A Dream That Cannot Be
15. Guardians of Asgaard
16. Twilight of the Thunder God

DVD Digipak and Blu-ray track-listings:
--Documentary
--T-Stage Show: August 16th, 2017
1. Twilight of the Thunder God
2. Free Will Sacrifice
3. With Oden on Our Side
4. The Last with Pagan Blood
5. For the Stabwounds in Our Backs
6. Thousand Years of Oppression
7. Gods of War Arise
8. Versus the World
9. Asator
10. Under the Northern Star
11. Fate of Norns
12. Varyags of Miklagaard
13. Live for the Kill
14. Victorious March
--Main Stage Show: August 17th, 2017
1. The Pursuit of Vikings
2. As Loke Falls
3. First Kill
4. The Way of Vikings
5. At Dawn's First Light
6. Cry of the Black Birds
7. Deceiver of the Gods
8. Destroyer of the Universe
9. Death in Fire
10. Father of the Wolf
11. Runes to My Memory
12. War of the Gods
13. Raise Your Horns
14. A Dream That Cannot Be
15. Guardians of Asgaard
16. Twilight of the Thunder God

**Note: special edition hardcover book contains all of the above, plus audio from T-Stage Show: August 16th, 2017**

Vinyl track-listing (Main Stage Show: August 17th, 2017):
SIDE A
1. The Pursuit of Vikings
2. As Loke Falls
3. First Kill
4. The Way of Vikings
SIDE B
5. At Dawn's First Light
6. Cry of the Black Birds
7. Deceiver of the Gods
8. Destroyer of the Universe
9. Death in Fire
SIDE C
10. Father of the Wolf
11. Runes to My Memory
12. War of the Gods
13. Raise Your Horns
SIDE D
14. A Dream That Cannot Be
15. Guardians of Asgaard
16. Twilight of the Thunder God

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LEGION OF THE DAMNED (Thrash metal) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Widow's Breed" issu de son prochain opus Slaves Of The Shadow Realm qui sortira le 4 janvier chez Napalm Records. Tracklist:

01. The Widow's Breed
02. Nocturnal Commando
03. Charnel Confession
04. Slaves of The Southern Cross
05. Warhounds Of Hades
06. Black Banners In Flames
07. Shadow Realm Of The Demonic Mind
08. Palace Of Sin
09. Priest Hunt
10. Azazels Crown
11. Dark Coronation

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PSYCROPTIC (Modern Technical Death Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Directive" qui figurera sur le nouvel album du groupe, As The Kingdom Drowns, à venir le 9 novembre sur Prosthetic Records. Tracklist:

01. We Were The Keepers
02. Frozen Gaze
03. Directive
04. Deadlands
05. As The Kingdom Drowns
06. Beyond The Black
07. Upon These Stones
08. Momentum of the Void
09. You Belong Here, Below

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VANHELGD (Death Metal) propose son nouveau full-length Deimos Sanktuarium en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 12 octobre sur Pulverised Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le second titre de l'album à venir Húbris d'HØRDÜR (Grindcore) Le clip animé en stop motion a été réalisé grâce aux différents collages utilisés et faits par le groupe pour leurs visuels. Découvrez "La Cité des Truites" dès maintenant. Le disque sera disponible chez Lixiviat Records et sur 10 autres labels européens. Ils seront également en tournée en europe de l'est avec Satan en octobre pour la sortie de leur album.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GREYHAWK (Heavy Metal) sortira son 1er EP Ride Out le 18 octobre.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABYSMAL TORMENT (Brutal Death) a publié le clip du morceau-titre de son nouvel opus The Misanthrope sorti fin septembre chez Willowtip Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HIEROPHANT (Black/Death) sort un nouvel EP intitulé Spawned Abortions via Unholy Anarchy Records. Tracklist:

1. Spawned Abortions
2. Realm Of Chaos (BOLT THROWER cover)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COILGUNS (Chaotic Hardcore/Noise/Punk) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Music Circus Clown Care" extrait de son dernier album Millenials sorti en janvier.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
6 Octobre 2018

