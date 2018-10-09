chargement...

Les news du 2 Octobre 2018
 Les news du 2 Octobre 2018 ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2018
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2018 ... (N)
Par N4pht4		   
Alice In Chains
 Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog (C)
Par Scum		   
Nuisible
 Nuisible - Slaves and Snakes (C)
Par Ikea		   
Jesus Piece
 Jesus Piece - Only Self (C)
Par Ikea		   
Beyond Creation
 Beyond Creation - Algorythm (C)
Par MoM		   
Frozen Graves
 Frozen Graves - Frozen Graves (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Obscura
 Obscura - Diluvium (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 6 Octobre 2018
 Les news du 6 Octobre 2018 ... (N)
Par Un Chevelu		   
Les clips dans le black metal (Et ta gueule !)
 Les clips dans le black met... (D)
Par Sulphur		   
Drawn And Quartered
 Drawn And Quartered - The O... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Slayer
 Slayer - Repentless (C)
Par Hoover		   
Wastes
 Wastes - Into the Void of H... (C)
Par Raziel		   

News
Les news du 9 Octobre 2018 Huata - Mass Infection - Metal Church - Birth Of Depravity - Ad Patres - Coffin Birth - Suffering Quota
En exclusivité française, Thrashocore vous propose d'écouter un extrait du nouvel album des Français de HUATA avec "The Mystical Beast of Reverie". La sortie de Lux Initiatrix Terrae est prévue pour courant novembre via le label Music Fear Satan.

MASS INFECTION (Brutal Death) sortira son nouveau disque Shadows Became Flesh le 7 décembre via Comatose Music. Les Grecs annoncent une évolution plus sombre.

"Coming four years after its predecessor, Shadows Became Flesh brings along new elements, sounding completely fresh and unlike any other album in the band's history. This time all music and lyrics are saturated with a nightmarish atmosphere, new riffing styles and patterns have been added, fitted with Giulio Galati - Drummer relentless drum pummeling and explosiveness, as his unquestionable skills have raised the bar to the next level!

Lyric-wise, new ideas were conceived to match the darker sound: themes regarding dreams, mystical visions, hallucinating experiences and images of otherwordly entities, focus on a personal perspective on encountering the realms of the beyond, thus leaving behind any old subjects and marking a different era for the band and a path most likely to be followed in every future attempt."

Tracklist:

Ominous Prevision
Demise Of The Almighty
To The Lords Of Revulsion
Oath To Nothingness
Enduring Through The Apocalypse
At One With Demon Dreams
Spiritual Entropy
The Merging Of Infinities
METAL CHURCH (Heavy/Power/Thrash) sortira son nouvel opus Damned If You Do le 7 décembre sur Rat Pak Records. Le pré-commandes sont ouvertes sur ce lien. Tracklist:

01. Damned If You Do 04:35
02. The Black Things 05:16
03. By the Numbers 04:35
04. Revolution Underway 05:25
05. Guillotine 04:47
06. Rot Away 03:26
07. Into the Fold 04:20
08. Monkey Finger 04:15
09. Out of Balance 04:25
10. The War Electric 04:09

BIRTH OF DEPRAVITY (Brutal Death) vient de rééditer son dernier album From Obscure Domains (2017) chez Sevared Records avec 9 titres bonus.

AD PATRES (Brutal Death) sera de retour le 15 février 2019 sur Xenokorp avec un nouvel opus baptisé A Brief Introduction to Human Experiments. Tracklist:

Shock Therapy
Mechanical Enlightenment
The Disappearance of I
Led by Flesh
Symbiosick
Sermon
Verses Void
Spellbound
Enclosing Terror
The Floating Point

COFFIN BIRTH (Old-School Death Metal avec des membres de Beheaded, Fleshgod Apocalypse et Hour Of Penance) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "The 13th Apostle" extrait de son 1er full-length The Serpent Insignia à venir le mois prochain.

SUFFERING QUOTA (Grindcore) sort le 2 novembre son nouvel album Life In Disgust chez Loner Cult Records. Tracklist:

1. Agnosia
2. God Complex
3. Apathy
4. Fear (Of History Repeating)
5. Anger
6. Hate
7. Disgust
8. Cognitive Dissonance
9. Inferiority Complex
10. Thought-Terminating Cliche I
11. Thought-Terminating Cliche II
12. 101		 Les news du
Thrasho Ikea + Keyser
9 Octobre 2018

3 COMMENTAIRE(S)

N4pht4 citer
N4pht4
09/10/2018 10:47
Je sens que Mass infection risqué de mettre la mandale du siècle ! Allez on y crois
Ander citer
Ander
09/10/2018 09:15
Yeah, bien cool pour Mass Infection d'autant que je découvre (vraiment) le groupe que maintenant. A lire le communiqué on dirait qu'ils vont creuser les atmosphères sombres du précédent, à vérifier. Sourire
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
09/10/2018 09:02
Hâte d'écouter le nouveau MASS INFECTION, et enfin le retour d'AD PATRES, ils auront mis le temps les bougres !

