»

(Lien direct) MASS INFECTION (Brutal Death) sortira son nouveau disque Shadows Became Flesh le 7 décembre via Comatose Music. Les Grecs annoncent une évolution plus sombre.



"Coming four years after its predecessor, Shadows Became Flesh brings along new elements, sounding completely fresh and unlike any other album in the band's history. This time all music and lyrics are saturated with a nightmarish atmosphere, new riffing styles and patterns have been added, fitted with Giulio Galati - Drummer relentless drum pummeling and explosiveness, as his unquestionable skills have raised the bar to the next level!



Lyric-wise, new ideas were conceived to match the darker sound: themes regarding dreams, mystical visions, hallucinating experiences and images of otherwordly entities, focus on a personal perspective on encountering the realms of the beyond, thus leaving behind any old subjects and marking a different era for the band and a path most likely to be followed in every future attempt."



Tracklist:



Ominous Prevision

Demise Of The Almighty

To The Lords Of Revulsion

Oath To Nothingness

Enduring Through The Apocalypse

At One With Demon Dreams

Spiritual Entropy

The Merging Of Infinities

Shadows Became Flesh