THE ALGORITHM (Symbiose Electro/Mathcore) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Compiler Optimization Techniques qui sortira le 2 novembre via Apathia Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...
En exclusivité française, Thrashocore vous propose d'écouter un extrait du nouvel album des Français de HUATA avec "The Mystical Beast of Revelations". La sortie de Lux Initiatrix Terrae est prévue pour courant novembre via le label Music Fear Satan.
MASS INFECTION (Brutal Death) sortira son nouveau disque Shadows Became Flesh le 7 décembre via Comatose Music. Les Grecs annoncent une évolution plus sombre.
"Coming four years after its predecessor, Shadows Became Flesh brings along new elements, sounding completely fresh and unlike any other album in the band's history. This time all music and lyrics are saturated with a nightmarish atmosphere, new riffing styles and patterns have been added, fitted with Giulio Galati - Drummer relentless drum pummeling and explosiveness, as his unquestionable skills have raised the bar to the next level!
Lyric-wise, new ideas were conceived to match the darker sound: themes regarding dreams, mystical visions, hallucinating experiences and images of otherwordly entities, focus on a personal perspective on encountering the realms of the beyond, thus leaving behind any old subjects and marking a different era for the band and a path most likely to be followed in every future attempt."
Tracklist:
Ominous Prevision
Demise Of The Almighty
To The Lords Of Revulsion
Oath To Nothingness
Enduring Through The Apocalypse
At One With Demon Dreams
Spiritual Entropy
The Merging Of Infinities
Shadows Became Flesh
METAL CHURCH (Heavy/Power/Thrash) sortira son nouvel opus Damned If You Do le 7 décembre sur Rat Pak Records. Le pré-commandes sont ouvertes sur ce lien. Tracklist:
01. Damned If You Do 04:35
02. The Black Things 05:16
03. By the Numbers 04:35
04. Revolution Underway 05:25
05. Guillotine 04:47
06. Rot Away 03:26
07. Into the Fold 04:20
08. Monkey Finger 04:15
09. Out of Balance 04:25
10. The War Electric 04:09
COFFIN BIRTH (Old-School Death Metal avec des membres de Beheaded, Fleshgod Apocalypse et Hour Of Penance) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "The 13th Apostle" extrait de son 1er full-length The Serpent Insignia à venir le mois prochain.
