(Lien direct) NORDLAND (Black Metal) prépare actuellement la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé The Dead Stones. En attendant sa parution officielle le 24 octobre via Satanath Records et More Hate Productions, le groupe vient de dévoiler un premier extrait avec le titre "The Roots Impale The Dead".



01. I Defy Thee

02. The Thrice Crowned King

03. The Roots Impale The Dead

04. Leave My Body To The Crows

05. Hunted By Pan

06. The Dead Stones

07. Throw My Ashes To The Wind

08. A Cold Wind Carves A Mountain

09. The Oceans Above Us



