chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
95 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Aorlhac au LADLO Fest - 10th year anniversary
 Aorlhac au LADLO Fest - 10t... (I)
Par Elzear		   
Norrhem
 Norrhem - Vaienneet voittajat (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Eldamar
 Eldamar - A Dark Forgotten ... (C)
Par Dise Nore		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2018
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2018 ... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Alchemyst
 Alchemyst - Nekromanteion (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 2 Octobre 2018
 Les news du 2 Octobre 2018 ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Alice In Chains
 Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog (C)
Par Scum		   
Nuisible
 Nuisible - Slaves and Snakes (C)
Par Ikea		   
Jesus Piece
 Jesus Piece - Only Self (C)
Par Ikea		   
Beyond Creation
 Beyond Creation - Algorythm (C)
Par MoM		   
Frozen Graves
 Frozen Graves - Frozen Graves (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Obscura
 Obscura - Diluvium (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 6 Octobre 2018
 Les news du 6 Octobre 2018 ... (N)
Par Un Chevelu		   
Les clips dans le black metal (Et ta gueule !)
 Les clips dans le black met... (D)
Par Sulphur		   
Drawn And Quartered
 Drawn And Quartered - The O... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 10 Octobre 2018

News
Les news du 10 Octobre 2018 Ichor - Words You Wish You Wrote - Evoken - Hyrgal - Verfallen - Bâ'a - Benighted - Nordland - Pa Vesh En - Morbid Messiah
»
(Lien direct)
ICHOR (Death Metal moderne) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Hadal Ascending qui sortira le 7 décembre via Unholy Conspiracy Deathwork. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Paradise Or Perdition
2. Tales From The Depths
3. Black Incantation
4. In Ecstasy
5. A Glowing In The Dark
6. Black Dragons
7. Architect Of The Portal
8. The March
9. Children Of The Sea
10. Conquering The Stars

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WORDS YOU WISH YOU WROTE est une jeune formation Tokyoïte de Deathcore / Emo. On découvre leur premier titre, "Lottery" paru cette semaine.

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EVOKEN (Funeral Doom/Death) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Hypnagogia qui sortira via Profund Lore Records le 9 novembre prochain. "Ceremony Of Bleeding" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
L'intégralité du Split album où l'on retrouve HYRGAL (Black Metal Mature), VERFALLEN (Black Metal) et BÂ'A (Black Metal) vient d'être dévoilé, pour rappel il sort ce vendredi via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BENIGHTED (Brutal Death) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son EP Dogs Always Bite Harder Than Their Master qui sortira le 12 octobre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NORDLAND (Black Metal) prépare actuellement la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé The Dead Stones. En attendant sa parution officielle le 24 octobre via Satanath Records et More Hate Productions, le groupe vient de dévoiler un premier extrait avec le titre "The Roots Impale The Dead".

01. I Defy Thee
02. The Thrice Crowned King
03. The Roots Impale The Dead
04. Leave My Body To The Crows
05. Hunted By Pan
06. The Dead Stones
07. Throw My Ashes To The Wind
08. A Cold Wind Carves A Mountain
09. The Oceans Above Us

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de PA VESH EN (Black Metal) intitulé Church Of Bones sortira le 12 octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Celui-ci se dévoile ci-dessous en intégralité.

01. The Wilderness f Cursed Souls
02. A Funeral Procession
03. La Valse Macabra
04. Pale Body Desecration
05. The Venom Seed
06. My Obscure Obsession
07. With Pain He Waits In Vain

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Mexicains de MORBID MESSIAH (Death Metal) sortira le 22 octobre sur Memento Mori Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre "Demoniac Paroxysm". Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Crawling In Guts".

01. Rise Of The Rottenness
02. Charred Devastation
03. Graveyard Headhunter (YouTube)
04. Devoured By Darkness
05. Breath Of The Ominous
06. Crawling In Guts
07. Fetid Bloodbath
08. Howling From The Grave (YouTube)
09. Morbid Messiah/Morbid Invocation

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + rivax + AxGxB
10 Octobre 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Bâ'a
 Bâ'a
France		   
Benighted
 Benighted
Brutal Death - 1998 - France		   
Evoken
 Evoken
Funeral Doom/Death - 1994 - Etats-Unis		   
Hyrgal
 Hyrgal
Black Metal Mature - 2007 - France		   
Ichor
 Ichor
Death Metal moderne - 2008 - Allemagne		   
Verfallen
 Verfallen
2005 - France		   
Aorlhac au LADLO Fest - 10th year anniversary
Lire l'interview
Alchemyst
Nekromanteion
Lire la chronique
Jesus Piece
Only Self
Lire la chronique
Black Sin
Solitude Eternelle
Lire la chronique
Unholy Baptism
Volume I: The Bonds of Serv...
Lire la chronique
Frozen Graves
Frozen Graves
Lire la chronique
Les clips dans le black metal (Et ta gueule !)
Lire le biographie
Solar Temple
Fertile Descent
Lire la chronique
Nuisible
Slaves and Snakes
Lire la chronique
Drawn And Quartered
The One Who Lurks
Lire la chronique
Wastes
Into the Void of Human Vacuity
Lire la chronique
Beyond Creation
Algorythm
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - Épisode 19 - L'autel Païen
Lire le podcast
Norrhem
Vaienneet voittajat
Lire la chronique
Vastum / Spectral Voice
Vastum / Spectral Voice (Sp...
Lire la chronique
Darkenhöld
Castellum (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
Voivod 35th Anniversary European Tour
Bio-Cancer + Hexecutor + Vo...
Lire le live report
Archgoat
The Luciferian Crown
Lire la chronique
Vreid
Lifehunger
Lire la chronique
Aborted
Terrorvision
Lire la chronique
Alice In Chains
Rainier Fog
Lire la chronique
Pig Destroyer
Head Cage
Lire la chronique
Catacombes
Accueille le Diable (EP)
Lire la chronique
Wytch Hazel
II : Sojourn
Lire la chronique
Animals as Leaders
The Madness of Many
Lire la chronique
Moonreich pour l'album "Fugue"
Lire l'interview
Brume d'Automne
La Grande Noirceur
Lire la chronique
Ultra Silvam
Ultra Silvam (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Anaal Nathrakh
A New Kind Of Horror
Lire la chronique
Galvanizer
Sanguine Vigil
Lire la chronique