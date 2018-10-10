ICHOR (Death Metal moderne) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Hadal Ascending qui sortira le 7 décembre via Unholy Conspiracy Deathwork. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Paradise Or Perdition
2. Tales From The Depths
3. Black Incantation
4. In Ecstasy
5. A Glowing In The Dark
6. Black Dragons
7. Architect Of The Portal
8. The March
9. Children Of The Sea
10. Conquering The Stars
L'intégralité du Split album où l'on retrouve HYRGAL (Black Metal Mature), VERFALLEN (Black Metal) et BÂ'A (Black Metal) vient d'être dévoilé, pour rappel il sort ce vendredi via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. Il se découvre ci-dessous :
NORDLAND (Black Metal) prépare actuellement la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé The Dead Stones. En attendant sa parution officielle le 24 octobre via Satanath Records et More Hate Productions, le groupe vient de dévoiler un premier extrait avec le titre "The Roots Impale The Dead".
01. I Defy Thee
02. The Thrice Crowned King
03. The Roots Impale The Dead
04. Leave My Body To The Crows
05. Hunted By Pan
06. The Dead Stones
07. Throw My Ashes To The Wind
08. A Cold Wind Carves A Mountain
09. The Oceans Above Us
Le premier album des Mexicains de MORBID MESSIAH (Death Metal) sortira le 22 octobre sur Memento Mori Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre "Demoniac Paroxysm". Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Crawling In Guts".
01. Rise Of The Rottenness
02. Charred Devastation
03. Graveyard Headhunter (YouTube)
04. Devoured By Darkness
05. Breath Of The Ominous
06. Crawling In Guts
07. Fetid Bloodbath
08. Howling From The Grave (YouTube)
09. Morbid Messiah/Morbid Invocation
