Behemoth
 Behemoth - I Loved You at Y... (C)
Par Elzear		   
Lunar Aurora
 Lunar Aurora - Andacht (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Judas Iscariot
 Judas Iscariot - Distant in... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Aorlhac au LADLO Fest - 10th year anniversary
 Aorlhac au LADLO Fest - 10t... (I)
Par Elzear		   
Norrhem
 Norrhem - Vaienneet voittajat (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Eldamar
 Eldamar - A Dark Forgotten ... (C)
Par Dise Nore		   
Les news du 9 Octobre 2018
 Les news du 9 Octobre 2018 ... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Alchemyst
 Alchemyst - Nekromanteion (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 2 Octobre 2018
 Les news du 2 Octobre 2018 ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Alice In Chains
 Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog (C)
Par Scum		   
Nuisible
 Nuisible - Slaves and Snakes (C)
Par Ikea		   
Jesus Piece
 Jesus Piece - Only Self (C)
Par Ikea		   
Beyond Creation
 Beyond Creation - Algorythm (C)
Par MoM		   
Frozen Graves
 Frozen Graves - Frozen Graves (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Obscura
 Obscura - Diluvium (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 6 Octobre 2018
 Les news du 6 Octobre 2018 ... (N)
Par Un Chevelu		   

Les news du 11 Octobre 2018

News
Les news du 11 Octobre 2018 Sargeist
»
(Lien direct)
Aujourd'hui sort le nouvel album de SARGEIST (Black Metal) intitulé Unbound. Disponible chez World Terror Committee, la sortie de ce cinquième album marque le début d'une tournée européenne avec notamment deux dates en France (Paris, le 15/10 et Lyon, le 16/10). Découvrez l'album en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Psychosis Incarnate
02. To Wander The Night's Eternal Path
03. The Bosom Of Wisdom And Madness
04. Death's Empath
05. Hunting Eyes
06. Her Mouth Is An Open Grave
07. Unbound
08. Blessing Of The Fire-Bearer
09. Wake Of The Compassionate
10. Grail Of The Pilgrim

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
11 Octobre 2018

