»

(Lien direct) SARGEIST (Black Metal) intitulé Unbound. Disponible chez World Terror Committee, la sortie de ce cinquième album marque le début d'une tournée européenne avec notamment deux dates en France (Paris, le 15/10 et Lyon, le 16/10). Découvrez l'album en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. Psychosis Incarnate

02. To Wander The Night's Eternal Path

03. The Bosom Of Wisdom And Madness

04. Death's Empath

05. Hunting Eyes

06. Her Mouth Is An Open Grave

07. Unbound

08. Blessing Of The Fire-Bearer

09. Wake Of The Compassionate

10. Grail Of The Pilgrim



<a href="http://wtcproductions.bandcamp.com/album/unbound">Unbound by SARGEIST</a>