|Aujourd'hui sort le nouvel album de SARGEIST (Black Metal) intitulé Unbound. Disponible chez World Terror Committee, la sortie de ce cinquième album marque le début d'une tournée européenne avec notamment deux dates en France (Paris, le 15/10 et Lyon, le 16/10). Découvrez l'album en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Psychosis Incarnate
02. To Wander The Night's Eternal Path
03. The Bosom Of Wisdom And Madness
04. Death's Empath
05. Hunting Eyes
06. Her Mouth Is An Open Grave
07. Unbound
08. Blessing Of The Fire-Bearer
09. Wake Of The Compassionate
10. Grail Of The Pilgrim
