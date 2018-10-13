DYSMORPHIC (Brutal Death) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album An Illusive Progress qui sortira le 23 novembre via Unique Leader Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Last Breath
2. Bathos
3. My Clay
4. Diving Mask
5. Unmasked
6. It Creeps
7. Elements
8. Seven Steps
9. In The Minds Of The Sculptor
10. In The Palms Of The Sculptor
11. The Vow Of The Bees
OBSCENITY (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Summoning The Circle qui sortira le 7 décembre via Apostasy Records. Un premier extrait sera prochainement mis en ligne ...
1. Used And Abused
2. Feasting From The Dead
3. Infernal Warfare
4. Dreadfully Embraced
5. Scourge Of Humanity
6. Torment For The Living
7. Invocation Obscure
8. The Ones Concerned
9. Let Her Bleed
UNLEASHED (Death Metal) vient de publier une "lyric video" pour "The Hunt For White Christ", morceau-titre de son nouvel opus à venir le 26 octobre chez Napalm Records. Tracklist:
01. Lead Us Into War
02. You Will Fall
03. Stand Your Ground
04. Gram
05. Terror Christ
06. They Rape The Land
07. The City Of Jorsala Shall Fall
08. The Hunt For White Christ
09. Vidaurgelmthul
10. By The Western Wall
11. Open To All The World
CORPSEFUCKING ART (Brutal Death) sortira son nouveau disque Splaterrphobia le 23 novembre via Comatose Music. Tracklist:
1. Splatterphobia
2. Satanic Barbecue
3. Black Sheep Terror
4. Tomator
5. Nightmare City
6. Robocorpse II
7. Devouring By The Sauce
8. Beyond The Holy Grounds (Tomato Version)
9. Staring Through The Eyes Of The Dead (Cannibal Corpse Cover)
10.Blood, Knife, Mirror
BROOD OF HATRED (Progressive Death Metal, Tunisie) a posté sur YouTube une vidéo "guitar playthrough" du morceau "Feeding the Hunger" tiré du nouvel album du one-man band, Identity Disorder, sorti récemment chez Crim Records.
