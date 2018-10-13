»

(Lien direct) UNLEASHED (Death Metal) vient de publier une "lyric video" pour "The Hunt For White Christ", morceau-titre de son nouvel opus à venir le 26 octobre chez Napalm Records. Tracklist:



01. Lead Us Into War

02. You Will Fall

03. Stand Your Ground

04. Gram

05. Terror Christ

06. They Rape The Land

07. The City Of Jorsala Shall Fall

08. The Hunt For White Christ

09. Vidaurgelmthul

10. By The Western Wall

11. Open To All The World



