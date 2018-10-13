chargement...

Les news du 13 Octobre 2018

News
Les news du 13 Octobre 2018 Dysmorphic - Gorod - Obscenity - Metal Church - Unleashed - Corpsefucking Art - Solfernus - Brood Of Hatred - Ssanahtes - Northern Crown
»
(Lien direct)
DYSMORPHIC (Brutal Death) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album An Illusive Progress qui sortira le 23 novembre via Unique Leader Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Last Breath
2. Bathos
3. My Clay
4. Diving Mask
5. Unmasked
6. It Creeps
7. Elements
8. Seven Steps
9. In The Minds Of The Sculptor
10. In The Palms Of The Sculptor
11. The Vow Of The Bees

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GOROD (Death Metal Technique et Groovy) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Aethra qui sortira le 19 octobre via Overpowered Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBSCENITY (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Summoning The Circle qui sortira le 7 décembre via Apostasy Records. Un premier extrait sera prochainement mis en ligne ...

1. Used And Abused
2. Feasting From The Dead
3. Infernal Warfare
4. Dreadfully Embraced
5. Scourge Of Humanity
6. Torment For The Living
7. Invocation Obscure
8. The Ones Concerned
9. Let Her Bleed		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
METAL CHURCH (Heavy/Power/Thrash) a dévoilé le clip de "Damned If You Do", morceau-titre de son nouveau disque à paraître le 7 décembre chez Rat Pak Records. Tracklist:

01. Damned If You Do
02. The Black Things
03. By The Numbers
04. Revolution Underway
05: Guillotine
06. Rot Away
07. Into The Fold
08. Monkey Finger
09. Out Of Balance
10. The War Electric

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNLEASHED (Death Metal) vient de publier une "lyric video" pour "The Hunt For White Christ", morceau-titre de son nouvel opus à venir le 26 octobre chez Napalm Records. Tracklist:

01. Lead Us Into War
02. You Will Fall
03. Stand Your Ground
04. Gram
05. Terror Christ
06. They Rape The Land
07. The City Of Jorsala Shall Fall
08. The Hunt For White Christ
09. Vidaurgelmthul
10. By The Western Wall
11. Open To All The World

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CORPSEFUCKING ART (Brutal Death) sortira son nouveau disque Splaterrphobia le 23 novembre via Comatose Music. Tracklist:

1. Splatterphobia
2. Satanic Barbecue
3. Black Sheep Terror
4. Tomator
5. Nightmare City
6. Robocorpse II
7. Devouring By The Sauce
8. Beyond The Holy Grounds (Tomato Version)
9. Staring Through The Eyes Of The Dead (Cannibal Corpse Cover)
10.Blood, Knife, Mirror

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOLFERNUS (Black Metal) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Mistresserpent" extrait de son dernier opus Neoantichrist (2017).

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BROOD OF HATRED (Progressive Death Metal, Tunisie) a posté sur YouTube une vidéo "guitar playthrough" du morceau "Feeding the Hunger" tiré du nouvel album du one-man band, Identity Disorder, sorti récemment chez Crim Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SSANAHTES (Blackened Sludge/Post-Hardcore) a mis en ligne sur son 1er full-length éponyme sorti il y a quelques semaines.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NORTHERN CROWN (Epic Doom) propose son nouvel album éponyme sorti hier en écoute intégrale via Bandcamp.		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
13 Octobre 2018

