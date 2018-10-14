chargement...

Infestus
 Infestus - Thrypsis (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Deiquisitor
 Deiquisitor - Downfall Of T... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Iron Maiden
 Iron Maiden - Somewhere In ... (C)
Par Fly		   
Les news du 12 Octobre 2018
 Les news du 12 Octobre 2018... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Author & Punisher
 Author & Punisher - Beastland (C)
Par Ikea		   
Bölzer + One Tail, One Head + Orkan + Taake
 Bölzer + One Tail, One Head... (R)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Vanhelgd
 Vanhelgd - Deimos Sanktuarium (C)
Par Keyser		   
Behemoth
 Behemoth - I Loved You at Y... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
VƆID
 VƆID - Jettatura (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Macabre Omen
 Macabre Omen - Gods Of War ... (C)
Par uruk		   
Obskuritatem
 Obskuritatem - U Kraljevstv... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 11 Octobre 2018
 Les news du 11 Octobre 2018... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   

Les news du 14 Octobre 2018

News
Les news du 14 Octobre 2018 Soilwork - Saxon - Slipknot
»
(Lien direct)
SOILWORK (Death mélodique moderne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Verkligheten qui sortira le 11 janvier via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Verkligheten
2. Arrival
3. Bleeder Despoiler
4. Full Moon Shoals
5. The Nurturing Glance
6. When The Universe Spoke
7. Stålfågel
8. The Wolves Are Back In Town
9. Witan
10. The Ageless Whisper
11. Needles and Kin
12. You Aquiver

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SAXON (Heavy Metal) devrait enregistrer un nouvel opus courant 2019.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SLIPKNOT (Neo Metal) devrait sortir un nouvel album l'été prochain selon son chanteur Corey Taylor.		 Les news du
14 Octobre 2018
14 Octobre 2018

