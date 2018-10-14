Les news du 14 Octobre 2018
Les news du 14 Octobre 2018 Soilwork - Saxon - Slipknot
|SOILWORK (Death mélodique moderne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Verkligheten qui sortira le 11 janvier via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Verkligheten
2. Arrival
3. Bleeder Despoiler
4. Full Moon Shoals
5. The Nurturing Glance
6. When The Universe Spoke
7. Stålfågel
8. The Wolves Are Back In Town
9. Witan
10. The Ageless Whisper
11. Needles and Kin
12. You Aquiver
|SLIPKNOT (Neo Metal) devrait sortir un nouvel album l'été prochain selon son chanteur Corey Taylor.
