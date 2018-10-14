»

(Lien direct) SOILWORK (Death mélodique moderne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Verkligheten qui sortira le 11 janvier via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Verkligheten

2. Arrival

3. Bleeder Despoiler

4. Full Moon Shoals

5. The Nurturing Glance

6. When The Universe Spoke

7. Stålfågel

8. The Wolves Are Back In Town

9. Witan

10. The Ageless Whisper

11. Needles and Kin

12. You Aquiver



