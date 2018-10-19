chargement...

Les news du 19 Octobre 2018

News
Les news du 19 Octobre 2018 Defecal Of Gerbe - Nightfyre - Deadly Carnage - HateSphere - Psycroptic - Cripple Bastards - Barús
»
(Lien direct)
DEFECAL OF GERBE (Brutal Death/Goregrind) sera de retour le 18 novembre sur Xenokorp Records avec la sortie d'un nouvel opus intitulé Mothershit. Tracklist:

Sympathy for the débile
Camembert nécrophile
Once Upon the crotte
Leffe for Dead
Ass of Ped
Sublime inspecteur Derrick Decomposition
Discolocauste
Chiasse à paillettes
Beheaded Kamikaze
Règles in Blood
Madame Richard in the Land of Fist
Adolph Lundgren
Boogie Woogie Dancing truie
Abbath Loves Friskies
I’m Your Boogie touffe
Diarrhée mousseuse
La sono el claque

Durée totale : 43:26

Line-up:

Dave “Hourment” CHAIGNE – Guitars & Vocals
Mike “Ron Maiden” CHAIGNE – Bass & Vocals
Hervé “To Heaven” MOTTÉ – Drums & Vocals

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHTFYRE (Heavy Metal) propose en écoute le morceau "Rise, Fall, Down!" qui figurera sur le 1er full-length des Allemands, From Fortune To Ruin qui sortira le 30 novembre via This Charming Man Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEADLY CARNAGE (Post-Black/Doom) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Ifene" issu de son nouvel album Through The Void, Above The Suns sorti en mars dernier chez Aeternitas Tenebrarum Musicae Fundamentum.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HATESPHERE (Thrash/Death) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Reduced To Flesh qui est sorti aujourd'hui via Scarlet Records. Le tracklisting et le son se découvrent ci-dessous :

1. Praeludium
2. Corpse Of Mankind
3. Nothing Is Definite
4. Ruled By Domination
5. Reduced To Flesh
6. Can Of Worms
7. Lethal Mistakes
8. Petty
9. Afterlife
10. Despicable You
11. Kapitalismen (Bonus Track)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PSYCROPTIC (Death Metal Technique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album As The Kingdom Drowns qui sortira le 9 novembre via Prosthetic Records. "Upon These Stones" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRIPPLE BASTARDS (Grindcore) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album La Fine Cresce Da Dentro qui sortira le 9 novembre via Relapse Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

01. Suicidio Assistito
02. Non Coinvolto
03. La Memoria Del Dolore
04. Passi Nel Vuoto
05. Ombra Nell'ombra
06. Due Metà In Un Errore
07. Chiusura Forzata
08. Dove Entra Il Coltello
09. Crimine Contro l'immagine
10. Narcolessia Emotiva
11. Nervi In Guerra
12. Sguardo Neutro
13. Interrato Vivo
14. Equilibrio Ansiogeno
15. Quali Sentieri
16. Decessi Per Cause Sconosciute
17. Recidive
18. Crociati Del Mare Interno

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BARÚS (Death/Black Progressif) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Drowned qui sortira le 22 octobre via Memento Mori. "Dissever"" est à découvrir ici :

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
19 Octobre 2018

