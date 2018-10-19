»

(Lien direct) DEFECAL OF GERBE (Brutal Death/Goregrind) sera de retour le 18 novembre sur Xenokorp Records avec la sortie d'un nouvel opus intitulé Mothershit. Tracklist:



Sympathy for the débile

Camembert nécrophile

Once Upon the crotte

Leffe for Dead

Ass of Ped

Sublime inspecteur Derrick Decomposition

Discolocauste

Chiasse à paillettes

Beheaded Kamikaze

Règles in Blood

Madame Richard in the Land of Fist

Adolph Lundgren

Boogie Woogie Dancing truie

Abbath Loves Friskies

I’m Your Boogie touffe

Diarrhée mousseuse

La sono el claque



Durée totale : 43:26



Line-up:



Dave “Hourment” CHAIGNE – Guitars & Vocals

Mike “Ron Maiden” CHAIGNE – Bass & Vocals

Hervé “To Heaven” MOTTÉ – Drums & Vocals



