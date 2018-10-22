chargement...

Les news du 22 Octobre 2018

News
Les news du 22 Octobre 2018 Kriegsmaschine - Ævangelist
»
(Lien direct)
KRIEGSMASCHINE (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son nouvel album Apocalypticists qui est sorti hier via No Solace. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :

1. Residual Blight
2. The Pallid Scourge
3. Lost In Liminal
4. Apocalypticists
5. The Other Death
6. On The Essence Of Transformation

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ÆVANGELIST (Black/Death Metal Industriel) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Matricide In The Temple Of Omega qui sortira le 16 novembre via I, Voihanger Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Divination
2. Æon Death Knell
3. Omen Of The Barren Womb
4. The Sonance Of Eternal Discord
5. Serpentine As Lustful Nightmare
6. Ascending Into The Pantheon

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
22 Octobre 2018

