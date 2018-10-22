Les news du 22 Octobre 2018
News
Les news du 22 Octobre 2018 Kriegsmaschine - Ævangelist
|»
|KRIEGSMASCHINE (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son nouvel album Apocalypticists qui est sorti hier via No Solace. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :
1. Residual Blight
2. The Pallid Scourge
3. Lost In Liminal
4. Apocalypticists
5. The Other Death
6. On The Essence Of Transformation
|
|»
|ÆVANGELIST (Black/Death Metal Industriel) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Matricide In The Temple Of Omega qui sortira le 16 novembre via I, Voihanger Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Divination
2. Æon Death Knell
3. Omen Of The Barren Womb
4. The Sonance Of Eternal Discord
5. Serpentine As Lustful Nightmare
6. Ascending Into The Pantheon
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par dantefever
Par andreas_hansen
Par ixaxaar
Par ixaxaar
Par ixaxaar
Par gulo gulo
Par MoM
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Rillettes
Par Jean-Clint
Par dantefever
Par dantefever