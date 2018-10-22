Les news du 22 Octobre 2018 News Les news du 22 Octobre 2018 Kriegsmaschine - Ævangelist » (Lien direct) KRIEGSMASCHINE (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son nouvel album Apocalypticists qui est sorti hier via No Solace. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :



1. Residual Blight

2. The Pallid Scourge

3. Lost In Liminal

4. Apocalypticists

5. The Other Death

6. On The Essence Of Transformation





» (Lien direct) ÆVANGELIST (Black/Death Metal Industriel) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Matricide In The Temple Of Omega qui sortira le 16 novembre via I, Voihanger Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Divination

2. Æon Death Knell

3. Omen Of The Barren Womb

4. The Sonance Of Eternal Discord

5. Serpentine As Lustful Nightmare

6. Ascending Into The Pantheon



<a href="http://i-voidhangerrecords.bandcamp.com/album/matricide-in-the-temple-of-omega">Matricide In The Temple Of Omega by ÆVANGELIST</a>

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 21 Octobre 2018

Crypt Sermon

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

ARTICLES DU JOUR Ghastly

Death Velour

2018 - 20 Buck Spin Records

GROUPES DU JOUR Kriegsmaschine

Black Metal - 2002 - Pologne Ævangelist

Black/Death Metal Industriel - 2010 - Etats-Unis