MALPHAS (Melodic Death Metal) vient de sortir son premier full-length The 39th Spirit chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist:
01. Invoking the 39th Spirit
02. Volcanic Winter
03. Floods (An Act of God)
04. Legions
05. You Will Lead My Armies
06. Red Constellations
07. Visions of the Burning Darkness
08. Spells of Destruction
09. Heaven’s Fall I: Condemnation
10. Heaven’s Fall II: The Aftermath
RAPHEUMETS WELL (Symphonic Progressive Sci-Fi Death/Black) vient de sortir la compilation The Elder’s Anthology qui regroupe des extraits de ses trois premiers albums remixés et remasterisés. Tracklist:
1. Resurrecting The Blood Gate
2. Dimensions
3. Crucible of Titans
4. Resurgence
5. Witch of Darkspire
6. The Betrayer (Part One)
7. They Cometh In Fire
8. Distress On The Aberrant Planet
9. Ghost Walkers Exodus
Par Goodnacht
Par andreas_hansen
Par Batu
Par Sakrifiss
Par Keyser
Par mayhem13
Par gulo gulo
Par tasserholf
Par Neurocatharsis
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dise Nore
Par AxGxB
Par Keyser
Par Sim
Par Jean-Clint
Par dantefever
Par human