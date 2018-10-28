»

(Lien direct) MALPHAS (Melodic Death Metal) vient de sortir son premier full-length The 39th Spirit chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist:



01. Invoking the 39th Spirit

02. Volcanic Winter

03. Floods (An Act of God)

04. Legions

05. You Will Lead My Armies

06. Red Constellations

07. Visions of the Burning Darkness

08. Spells of Destruction

09. Heaven’s Fall I: Condemnation

10. Heaven’s Fall II: The Aftermath



