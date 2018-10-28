chargement...

Les news du 28 Octobre 2018

News
Les news du 28 Octobre 2018 Third Storm - Decay - Malphas - Rapheumets Well
»
(Lien direct)
THIRD STORM (Black/Doom) a posté le titre "Forgotten Deity" qui figurera sur son premier longue-durée The Grand Manifestation à paraître le 9 novembre sur Dark Descent Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DECAY (Black/Death, Roumanie) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Brand New Nails sur Loud Rage Music. Écoutable et téléchargeable gratuitement sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MALPHAS (Melodic Death Metal) vient de sortir son premier full-length The 39th Spirit chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist:

01. Invoking the 39th Spirit
02. Volcanic Winter
03. Floods (An Act of God)
04. Legions
05. You Will Lead My Armies
06. Red Constellations
07. Visions of the Burning Darkness
08. Spells of Destruction
09. Heaven’s Fall I: Condemnation
10. Heaven’s Fall II: The Aftermath

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RAPHEUMETS WELL (Symphonic Progressive Sci-Fi Death/Black) vient de sortir la compilation The Elder’s Anthology qui regroupe des extraits de ses trois premiers albums remixés et remasterisés. Tracklist:

1. Resurrecting The Blood Gate
2. Dimensions
3. Crucible of Titans
4. Resurgence
5. Witch of Darkspire
6. The Betrayer (Part One)
7. They Cometh In Fire
8. Distress On The Aberrant Planet
9. Ghost Walkers Exodus

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
28 Octobre 2018

