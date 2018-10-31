BEAST IN BLACK (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé l'artwork de leur prochain album intitulé "From Hell with Love" qui paraîtra le 8 Février prochain chez Nuclear Blast. La pochette est signée Roman Ismailov, connu pour avoir travaillé avec Battle Beast.
Les Italiens d'EXTIRPATION (Black/Thrash) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé A Damnation's Stairway To The Altar Of Failure le 15 janvier sur Triumph Ov Death Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Faith Of The Parasite".
MUDBATH (Sludge / Doom / Post Hardcore / Black Metal) vient d'annoncer la fin de ses activités via le communiqué suivant : This is the end of the line for Mudbath. It’s time for us to bring a close to the greatest human experience we could ever have hoped for. To each and every one of you who have helped and supported us since 2011, to all the bands with whom we have shared stages and tour vans, to the wonderful people with whom we have shared projects and conversations - we wish to thank you. Thank you for those enriching moments, those wild nights and the often difficult mornings that followed. See you around.
THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT (Death Metal Barré) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album V2 - Vergelding qui sortira le 30 novembre via Human Detonator Records. "Dawn Of The Planet Of The Ashes" se découvre ci-dessous :
VENOM (Heavy-Thrash) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Storm The Gates qui sortira le 14 décembre via Spinefarm Records / UMG. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Bring Out Your Dead
2. Notorious
3. I Dark Lord
4. 100 Miles To Hell
5. Dark Night (Of The Soul)
6. Beaten To A Pulp
7. Destroyer
8. The Mighty Have Fallen
9. Over My Dead Body
10. Suffering Dictates
11. We The Loud
12. Immortal
13. Storm The Gates
VALKYRJA (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Throne Ablaze qui sortira le 26 novembre via World Terror Committee. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. In Ruins I Set My Throne
2. Crowned Serpent
3. Opposer Of Light
4. Tombs Into Flesh
5. Halo Of Lies
6. Transcendental Death
7. Paradise Lost
8. Throne Ablaze
