Cynic
 Cynic - Focus (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Eaten Bac... (C)
Par northstar		   
Sadistik Forest
 Sadistik Forest - Morbid Ma... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Arsis
 Arsis - Visitant (C)
Par Un Chevelu		   
Les news du 28 Octobre 2018
 Les news du 28 Octobre 2018... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Soulrot
 Soulrot - Nameless Hideous ... (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Spawn Of Possession
 Spawn Of Possession - Cabinet (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Les news du 29 Octobre 2018
 Les news du 29 Octobre 2018... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Antimateria
 Antimateria - Valo Aikojen ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Gorod
 Gorod - Æthra (C)
Par Batu		   
Carpe Noctem
 Carpe Noctem - In Terra Pro... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Infuriate
 Infuriate - Infuriate (C)
Par Keyser		   
Burial Hordes
 Burial Hordes - ΘΑΝΑΤΟΣ ΑΙΩ... (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Anatomia / Undergang
 Anatomia / Undergang - Anat... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 31 Octobre 2018

News
Les news du 31 Octobre 2018 Beast in Black - Sabaton - Extirpation - Mudbath - The Monolith Deathcult - Obscenity - Kever - Venom - Valkyrja - Zealotry - Volkolun
»
(Lien direct)
BEAST IN BLACK (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé l'artwork de leur prochain album intitulé "From Hell with Love" qui paraîtra le 8 Février prochain chez Nuclear Blast. La pochette est signée Roman Ismailov, connu pour avoir travaillé avec Battle Beast.

»
(Lien direct)
A l'occasion de la réédition de leur album Carolus Rex, SABATON (Heavy metal symphonique) a sorti via Nuclear Blast une "lyric-video" du titre "The Lion from the North" remasterisé. Il s'écoute ici:

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Italiens d'EXTIRPATION (Black/Thrash) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé A Damnation's Stairway To The Altar Of Failure le 15 janvier sur Triumph Ov Death Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Faith Of The Parasite".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MUDBATH (Sludge / Doom / Post Hardcore / Black Metal) vient d'annoncer la fin de ses activités via le communiqué suivant : This is the end of the line for Mudbath. It’s time for us to bring a close to the greatest human experience we could ever have hoped for. To each and every one of you who have helped and supported us since 2011, to all the bands with whom we have shared stages and tour vans, to the wonderful people with whom we have shared projects and conversations - we wish to thank you. Thank you for those enriching moments, those wild nights and the often difficult mornings that followed. See you around.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT (Death Metal Barré) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album V2 - Vergelding qui sortira le 30 novembre via Human Detonator Records. "Dawn Of The Planet Of The Ashes" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBSCENITY (Death Metal) a mis en ligne un premier extrait de son nouvel album Summoning The Circle qui sortira le 7 décembre via Apostasy Records. "Infernal Warfare" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KEVER (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer la sortie prochaine de son nouvel album Primordial Offerings à une date encore indéterminée. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait seront bientôt dévoilés ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VENOM (Heavy-Thrash) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Storm The Gates qui sortira le 14 décembre via Spinefarm Records / UMG. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Bring Out Your Dead
2. Notorious
3. I Dark Lord
4. 100 Miles To Hell
5. Dark Night (Of The Soul)
6. Beaten To A Pulp
7. Destroyer
8. The Mighty Have Fallen
9. Over My Dead Body
10. Suffering Dictates
11. We The Loud
12. Immortal
13. Storm The Gates

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VALKYRJA (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Throne Ablaze qui sortira le 26 novembre via World Terror Committee. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. In Ruins I Set My Throne
2. Crowned Serpent
3. Opposer Of Light
4. Tombs Into Flesh
5. Halo Of Lies
6. Transcendental Death
7. Paradise Lost
8. Throne Ablaze

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ZEALOTRY (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album At The Nexus Of All Stillborn Worlds qui sortira le 7 décembre via Unspeakable Axe Records. "Primus Venatoris" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VOLKOLUN (Ambient Black Metal) vient de rééditer Only Trees Remember Centuries (2013) sur Crush The Desert en digipak A5 limité à 100 exemplaires. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist:

I - Spirits of the Old Forest
II - Path of Wisdom
III - Only Trees Remember Centuries
IV - Falcon
V - Oblivion's Roar

Durée totale : 33:52		 Les news du
31 Octobre 2018
31 Octobre 2018

