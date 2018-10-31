»

(Lien direct) MUDBATH (Sludge / Doom / Post Hardcore / Black Metal) vient d'annoncer la fin de ses activités via le communiqué suivant : This is the end of the line for Mudbath. It’s time for us to bring a close to the greatest human experience we could ever have hoped for. To each and every one of you who have helped and supported us since 2011, to all the bands with whom we have shared stages and tour vans, to the wonderful people with whom we have shared projects and conversations - we wish to thank you. Thank you for those enriching moments, those wild nights and the often difficult mornings that followed. See you around.