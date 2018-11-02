»

(Lien direct) AMON AMARTH (Melodeath) a publié un extrait de son prochain live/documentaire anniversaire The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm à paraître le 16 novembre sur Metal Blade avec le titre "Raise Your Horns". Les détails:



CD track-listing (Main Stage Show: August 17th, 2017):

1. The Pursuit of Vikings

2. As Loke Falls

3. First Kill

4. The Way of Vikings

5. At Dawn's First Light

6. Cry of the Black Birds

7. Deceiver of the Gods

8. Destroyer of the Universe

9. Death in Fire

10. Father of the Wolf

11. Runes to My Memory

12. War of the Gods

13. Raise Your Horns

14. A Dream That Cannot Be

15. Guardians of Asgaard

16. Twilight of the Thunder God



DVD Digipak and Blu-ray track-listings:

--Documentary

--T-Stage Show: August 16th, 2017

1. Twilight of the Thunder God

2. Free Will Sacrifice

3. With Oden on Our Side

4. The Last with Pagan Blood

5. For the Stabwounds in Our Backs

6. Thousand Years of Oppression

7. Gods of War Arise

8. Versus the World

9. Asator

10. Under the Northern Star

11. Fate of Norns

12. Varyags of Miklagaard

13. Live for the Kill

14. Victorious March

--Main Stage Show: August 17th, 2017

**Note: special edition hardcover book contains all of the above, plus audio from T-Stage Show: August 16th, 2017**



Vinyl track-listing (Main Stage Show: August 17th, 2017):

SIDE A

