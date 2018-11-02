chargement...

Les news du 2 Novembre 2018

News
Les news du 2 Novembre 2018 Sodom - Rammstein - Novembers Doom - Flotsam And Jetsam - Blood Red Throne - Amon Amarth - Corpsessed - It Came From Beneath - Feral - Death Karma - Ichor - Chapel Of Disease - Arsis - Bloody Alchemy - Revenge - The Algorithm - Necroholocaust - Dust Bolt - Rotting Christ
»
(Lien direct)
SODOM (Thrash Metal) a posté une vidéo du titre "One Step Over The Line" enregistrée live au Rock Hard Festival et qui figure en bonus sur l'édition numérique de son prochain EP Partisan à paraître le 23 novembre.

01. Partisan
02. Conflagration
03. Tired & Red (live at the Rock Hard Festival 2018)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RAMMSTEIN (Metal Industriel) vient d'annoncer une tournée européenne pour le printemps prochain.

May 27 - Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena
May 28 - Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena
Jun. 01 - Barcelona, RCDE Stadion
Jun. 05 - Bern, Stade de Suisse
Jun. 08 - München, Olympiastadion
Jun. 12 - Dresden, Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
Jun. 13 - Dresden, Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
Jun. 16 - Rostock, Ostseestadion
Jun. 19 - Kopenhagen, Telia Parken
Jun. 22 - Berlin, Olympiastadion
Jun. 25 - Rotterdam, De Kuip
Jun. 28 - Paris, Paris La Défense Arena
Jul. 02 - Hannover, HDI Arena
Jul. 06 - Milton Keynes, Stadium MK
Jul. 10 - Brüssel, Stade Roi Baudouin
Jul. 13 - Frankfurt am Main, Commerzbank-Arena
Jul. 16 - Prag, Eden Aréna
Jul. 17 - Prag, Eden Aréna
Jul. 20 - Luxemburg, Roeser Festival Grounds
Jul. 24 - Chorzów, Stadion Śląski
Jul. 29 - Moskau, VTB Arena - Central Dynamo Stadium
Aug. 02 - Sankt Petersburg, Saint-Petersburg-Stadium
Aug. 06 - Riga, Lucavsala
Aug. 10 - Tampere, Ratina Stadion
Aug. 14 - Stockholm, Stockholm Stadion
Aug. 18 - Oslo, Ullevaal Stadion
Aug. 22 - Wien, Ernst-Happel-Stadion		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOVEMBERS DOOM a signé sur Prophecy Productions pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un nouvel album.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM (Power/Thrash) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel opus The End Of Chaos qui sort le 18 janvier chez AFM Records. Tracklist:

01. Prisoner Of Time
02. Control
03. Recover
04. Prepare For Chaos
05. Slowly Insane
06. Architects Of Hate
07. Demolition Man
08. Unwelcome Surprise
09. Snake Eye
10. Survive
11. Good Or Bad
12. The End

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD RED THRONE (Death Metal) a révélé un teaser pour son prochain disque Instructed Insanity à venir courant 2019.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AMON AMARTH (Melodeath) a publié un extrait de son prochain live/documentaire anniversaire The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm à paraître le 16 novembre sur Metal Blade avec le titre "Raise Your Horns". Les détails:

CD track-listing (Main Stage Show: August 17th, 2017):
1. The Pursuit of Vikings
2. As Loke Falls
3. First Kill
4. The Way of Vikings
5. At Dawn's First Light
6. Cry of the Black Birds
7. Deceiver of the Gods
8. Destroyer of the Universe
9. Death in Fire
10. Father of the Wolf
11. Runes to My Memory
12. War of the Gods
13. Raise Your Horns
14. A Dream That Cannot Be
15. Guardians of Asgaard
16. Twilight of the Thunder God

DVD Digipak and Blu-ray track-listings:
--Documentary
--T-Stage Show: August 16th, 2017
1. Twilight of the Thunder God
2. Free Will Sacrifice
3. With Oden on Our Side
4. The Last with Pagan Blood
5. For the Stabwounds in Our Backs
6. Thousand Years of Oppression
7. Gods of War Arise
8. Versus the World
9. Asator
10. Under the Northern Star
11. Fate of Norns
12. Varyags of Miklagaard
13. Live for the Kill
14. Victorious March
--Main Stage Show: August 17th, 2017
1. The Pursuit of Vikings
2. As Loke Falls
3. First Kill
4. The Way of Vikings
5. At Dawn's First Light
6. Cry of the Black Birds
7. Deceiver of the Gods
8. Destroyer of the Universe
9. Death in Fire
10. Father of the Wolf
11. Runes to My Memory
12. War of the Gods
13. Raise Your Horns
14. A Dream That Cannot Be
15. Guardians of Asgaard
16. Twilight of the Thunder God

**Note: special edition hardcover book contains all of the above, plus audio from T-Stage Show: August 16th, 2017**

Vinyl track-listing (Main Stage Show: August 17th, 2017):
SIDE A
1. The Pursuit of Vikings
2. As Loke Falls
3. First Kill
4. The Way of Vikings
SIDE B
5. At Dawn's First Light
6. Cry of the Black Birds
7. Deceiver of the Gods
8. Destroyer of the Universe
9. Death in Fire
SIDE C
10. Father of the Wolf
11. Runes to My Memory
12. War of the Gods
13. Raise Your Horns
SIDE D
14. A Dream That Cannot Be
15. Guardians of Asgaard
16. Twilight of the Thunder God

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CORPSESSED (Death Metal) vient de mettre en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Graveborne" extrait de son nouvel album Impetus of Death qui sort le 23 novembre chez Dark Descent Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IT CAME FROM BENEATH (Modern Deathcore) vient de sortir son 1er full-length Clair/Obscur via Send The Wood Music / Season Of Mist (Black Knives, Seeds Of Mary, Seven Eyed Crow ...). Vous pouvez l'écouter en streaming sur Spotify, Deezer et les autres plate-formes habituelles.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FERAL (Swedeath) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Flesh For Funerals Eternal qui sortira le 30 décembre via Transcending Obscurity. "Horrendous Sight" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH KARMA (Black Metal) vient d'annoncer via Facebook la sortie prochaine de son nouvel album intitulé The History Of Death & Burial Rituals Part II via Beyond Eyes Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ICHOR (Death Metal moderne) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Hadal Ascending qui sortira le 7 décembre via Unholy Conspiracy Deathwork. "Tales From The Depths" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CHAPEL OF DISEASE (Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album ...And As We Have Seen The Storm, We Have Embraced The Eye qui sortira le 23 novembre via Vàn Records. "Song Of The Gods' se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARSIS (Death mélodique technique) continue de promouvoir son nouvel album Visitant, qui sort aujourd'hui, en publiant un nouveau clip via Nuclear Blast qui se découvre ici:

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODY ALCHEMY (Death/Thrash) a réalisé un clip du morceau "The Storm" tiré de leur album Kingdom Of Hatred sorti l'an dernier. Il se regarde ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REVENGE (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un extrait de son EP Deceiver.Diseased.Miasmic. qui sortira le 7 décembre via Season of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Diseased Intrusion
2. Deceiver Futile

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE ALGORITHM (Symbiose Electro/Mathcore) a dévoilé le l'intégralité de son nouvel album Compiler Optimization Techniques qui sort aujourd'hui via Apathia Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROHOLOCAUST (Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son EP 7" Laudem Antichristus sorti hier via Iron Bonehead Productions. Le tout se découvre ici :

1. Heaven Burns God Failed
2. Nuclear Whore

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DUST BOLT (Thrash Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Trapped In Chaos qui sortira le 18 janvier via Napalm Records. En attendant un premier extrait celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous :

1. The Fourth Strike
2. Dead Inside
3. The Bad Ad
4. Bloody Rain
5. Rhythm To My Madness
6. Shed My Skin
7. Killing Time
8. Trapped In Chaos
9. Another Day In Hell		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
The Heretics c'est le titre du futur album de ROTTING CHRIST (Black Metal Orchestral Ritualiste) qui sortira début 2019 via Season Of Mist. Plus d'informations seront bientôt dévoilées ...		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB + andreas_hansen
2 Novembre 2018

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

dantefever citer
dantefever
02/11/2018 10:14
De plus en plus de core et de moins en moins de black chez Revenge, mais ça leur va pas si mal.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
