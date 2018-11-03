chargement...

Les news du 3 Novembre 2018

News
Les news du 3 Novembre 2018 Sick Of It All - Suffering Quota - Malacoda - Uttertomb - Evil Spectrum
»
(Lien direct)
SICK OF IT ALL (Hardcore) a publié un clip pour le titre "That Crazy White Boy Shit" issu de son nouveau disque Wake The Sleeping Dragon! sorti hier.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SUFFERING QUOTA (Grindcore) propose son nouvel opus Life In Disgust en écoute intégrale. C'est sorti hier.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MALACODA (Gothic/Power Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "I Got A Letter" tiré de son dernier album Restless Dreams sorti le mois dernier via Rockshots Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UTTERTOMB (Death Metal) et EVIL SPECTRUM (Death/Thrash) vont s'associer le temps d'un split intitulé Heic Noenum Pax comportant 4 titres chacun dont des reprises de Vulcano et Sadistic Intent. Ça sortira en fin d'année chez Floga Rec (vinyle), Apocalyptic ZineProds (CD-Pro), Morbid Metal Records (digipack CD) et Black Breath Records (tape).		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
3 Novembre 2018

