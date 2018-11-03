UTTERTOMB (Death Metal) et EVIL SPECTRUM (Death/Thrash) vont s'associer le temps d'un split intitulé Heic Noenum Pax comportant 4 titres chacun dont des reprises de Vulcano et Sadistic Intent. Ça sortira en fin d'année chez Floga Rec (vinyle), Apocalyptic ZineProds (CD-Pro), Morbid Metal Records (digipack CD) et Black Breath Records (tape).
