PYRACANDA (Power/Thrash) a signé sur Divebomb Records pour la réédition de son 1er album Two Sides Of A Coin (1990) l'année prochaine. L'œuvre sera remasterisée par le groupe lui-même et comportera des bonus. Plus d'infos prochainement.
ANGER AS ART (Thrash Metal) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau studio "Everybody Dies" qui figure en bonus sur son live Fast as Fuck! à venir le 19 novembre via Malevolence Records. Tracklist:
1. Gods of Hate
2. Aim for the Heart
3. I Create Your God
4. Tombward
5. Unknowing Undead
6. Race for the War
7. Time Devours Life
8. The Crush
9. Hammer Blade and Twisting Fire
10. Two Minutes Hate
11. Dim Carcosa
12. Never Forgive, Never Forget
13. Head of the Snake
14. Everybody Dies (Bonus Studio Track)
15. Vicious Intent (Bonus Studio Track)
16. Matriarch (Bonus Studio Track)*
CULT LEADER (Doomed chaotic Hardcore / Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album A Patient Man qui sortira le 9 novembre via Deathwish Inc. "Isolation In The Land Of Milk And Honey" s'écoute ci-dessous :
