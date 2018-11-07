chargement...

Les news du 7 Novembre 2018
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2018... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Eaten Bac... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 5 Novembre 2018
 Les news du 5 Novembre 2018... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Hypocrisy
 Hypocrisy - Hell Over Sofia... (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Opeth
 Opeth - Morningrise (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Opeth
 Opeth - Ghost Reveries (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Opeth
 Opeth - Deliverance (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Opeth
 Opeth - The Roundhouse Tape... (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Opeth
 Opeth - Damnation (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Opeth
 Opeth - Orchid (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
The Spirit
 The Spirit - Sounds From Th... (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Panphage
 Panphage - Jord (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Opeth
 Opeth - Blackwater Park (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Bloodbath
 Bloodbath - The Arrow of Sa... (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Katatonia
 Katatonia - Brave Murder Day (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Katatonia
 Katatonia - Night Is The Ne... (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Burzum
 Burzum - Belus (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Burzum
 Burzum - Hvis Lyset Tar Oss (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Les news du 1 Novembre 2018
 Les news du 1 Novembre 2018... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Alain Thievent de l'association LA HORDE SEQUANE (SEQUANE FEST et FOREST FEST OPEN AIR)
 Alain Thievent de l'associa... (I)
Par Stockwel		   
Satan
 Satan - Cruel Magic (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Hypocrisy + Kataklysm + The Spirit
 Hypocrisy + Kataklysm + The... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Svartidauði
 Svartidauði - Flesh Cathedral (C)
Par mayhem13		   

Les news du 7 Novembre 2018

News
Pyracanda - Anger As Art - Heretic Legion - Zapruder - Netherlands Deathfest IV - Demonbreed - Cult Leader
»
(Lien direct)
PYRACANDA (Power/Thrash) a signé sur Divebomb Records pour la réédition de son 1er album Two Sides Of A Coin (1990) l'année prochaine. L'œuvre sera remasterisée par le groupe lui-même et comportera des bonus. Plus d'infos prochainement.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANGER AS ART (Thrash Metal) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau studio "Everybody Dies" qui figure en bonus sur son live Fast as Fuck! à venir le 19 novembre via Malevolence Records. Tracklist:

1. Gods of Hate
2. Aim for the Heart
3. I Create Your God
4. Tombward
5. Unknowing Undead
6. Race for the War
7. Time Devours Life
8. The Crush
9. Hammer Blade and Twisting Fire
10. Two Minutes Hate
11. Dim Carcosa
12. Never Forgive, Never Forget
13. Head of the Snake
14. Everybody Dies (Bonus Studio Track)
15. Vicious Intent (Bonus Studio Track)
16. Matriarch (Bonus Studio Track)*

*Montrose cover

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HERETIC LEGION (Death Metal) va publier le 15 novembre une nouvelle "lyric video" issu de The Purge sorti en septembre dernier.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ZAPRUDER (Mathcore) à dévoilé un second extrait de son nouvel album éponyme qui sortira le 23 novembre prochain chez Apathia Records. Il s'agit de "Half Stache Man".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
6 nouveaux groupes confirmés pour le NETHERLANDS DEATHFEST IV qui aura lieu du 3 au 5 mai 2019 à Tilburg, Pays-Bas: Deicide, Unleashed, Revenge, Incantation, Mgła et Severe Torture.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONBREED (Death Old-School) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son EP Hunting Heretics qui sortira le 14 décembre via Testimony Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CULT LEADER (Doomed chaotic Hardcore / Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album A Patient Man qui sortira le 9 novembre via Deathwish Inc. "Isolation In The Land Of Milk And Honey" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
7 Novembre 2018

3 COMMENTAIRE(S)

AxGxB citer
AxGxB
07/11/2018 14:04
Keyser a écrit : Très bonne nouvelle pour le Pyracanda!

Oui, il était temps.
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
07/11/2018 13:50
L'affiche du Netherland Deathfest a franchement de la gueule une fois encore !
Keyser citer
Keyser
07/11/2018 13:49
Très bonne nouvelle pour le Pyracanda!

