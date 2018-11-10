chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
100 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 9 Novembre 2018
 Les news du 9 Novembre 2018... (N)
Par MoM		   
Cosmic Church
 Cosmic Church - Täyttymys (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Falkenbach
 Falkenbach - Asa (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Mayhem
 Mayhem - De Mysteriis Dom S... (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Life Of Agony
 Life Of Agony - Ugly (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Hypocrisy
 Hypocrisy - The Final Chapter (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Havukruunu
 Havukruunu - Kelle surut soi (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Evoken
 Evoken - Hypnagogia (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Necrot
 Necrot - Blood Offerings (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 7 Novembre 2018
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2018... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Eaten Bac... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 5 Novembre 2018
 Les news du 5 Novembre 2018... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Hypocrisy
 Hypocrisy - Hell Over Sofia... (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Opeth
 Opeth - Morningrise (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Opeth
 Opeth - Ghost Reveries (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Opeth
 Opeth - Deliverance (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Opeth
 Opeth - The Roundhouse Tape... (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Opeth
 Opeth - Damnation (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Opeth
 Opeth - Orchid (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
The Spirit
 The Spirit - Sounds From Th... (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Panphage
 Panphage - Jord (C)
Par Fabulon		   

Les news du 10 Novembre 2018

News
Les news du 10 Novembre 2018 Abdicate - Thanatos - Othismos - Venom - Echtra - Fister - Inferitvm - Ølten - Pilori
»
(Lien direct)
ABDICATE (Brutal Death) est de retour avec un nouvel album intitulé Reborn In Dyspathy sur Sevared Records. Vous pouvez écouter un extrait ici.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band THANATOS (Technical Death Metal) propose le morceau "Prelude to the Heretic" en écoute. Un EP éponyme est prévu dans le courant du mois.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OTHISMOS (Noise/Crust) a dévoilé le morceau "Canto dell'Estinzione" à cette adresse. Il s'agit du 1er single extrait du nouvel album des Italiens, Separazione à paraître en auto-production le 7 décembre. Tracklist:

01. Canto dell’Estinzione
02. Black Star
03. Hymn of Victory
04. Madre
05. The Fangless Beast
06. 100 Years Demise
07. The Plague
08. Tale of a Righteous Man		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VENOM (Blackened Heavy/Speed) sortira son nouvel album Storm The Gates le 14 décembre via Spinefarm Records. Tracklist:

01. Bring Out Your Dead
02. Notorious
03. I Dark Lord
04. 100 Miles To Hell
05. Dark Night (Of The Soul)
06. Beaten To A Pulp
07. Destroyer
08. The Mighty Have Fallen
09. Over My Dead Body
10. Suffering Dictates
11. We The Loud
12. Immortal
13. Storm The Gates		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ECHTRA (Drone/Black Metal) sortira son nouveau longue-durée BardO le 23 novembre sur Temple of Torturous Records. Il sera composé de 2 titres de 23 minutes avec un bonus DVD live.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FISTER (Doom/Sludge/Stoner) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "I Am Kuru" issu de son dernier disque No Spirit Within.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INFERITVM (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel opus The Grimoires le 25 janvier 2019 chez Inverse Records. Le clip vidéo du premier single "Clavicula Salomonis" est maintenant disponible. Tracklist:

1. Trithemius
2. Codex Gigas
3. Clavicula Salomonis
4. Malleus Maleficarum
5. Goetia of Shadows
6. Galdrabök
7. Liber Lux Tenebris
8. De Occulta Philosophia
9. La Poule Noire
10. De Praestigiis Daemonum
11. De Umbrarum Regni

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ØLTEN (Post-Noise/Sludge Instrumental) propose son nouvel album Ambiance en streaming gratuit. Ça vient de sortir sur Hummus Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PILORI (Black/Hardcore) vient de sortir un tout nouveau clip pour "La Grande Terreur", morceau qui figurera sur le prochain album prévu pour début 2019.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
10 Novembre 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Abdicate
 Abdicate
Brutal Death - 2008 - Etats-Unis		   
Fister
 Fister
2009 - Etats-Unis		   
Pilori
 Pilori
Black/Hardcore - 2007 † 2012 - France		   
Venom
 Venom
Heavy-Thrash - 1979 - Royaume-Uni		   
Cosmic Church
Täyttymys
Lire la chronique
1914
The Blind Leading The Blind
Lire la chronique
Life Of Agony
Ugly
Lire la chronique
Barús
Drowned
Lire la chronique
Evoken
Hypnagogia
Lire la chronique
Necrot
Blood Offerings
Lire la chronique
Panphage
Jord
Lire la chronique
Pillars
Onward To Nothingness
Lire la chronique
Hypocrisy + Kataklysm + The Spirit
Lire le live report
Alain Thievent de l'association LA HORDE SEQUANE (SEQUANE FEST et FOREST FEST OPEN AIR)
Lire l'interview
MYRKVID POUR LA TOURNEE 20 YEARS OF CHAOS
Lire l'interview
Satan
Cruel Magic
Lire la chronique
LADLO Fest 10th Year Anniversary - Jour 2
Au-Dessus + Déluge + Hyrgal...
Lire le live report
LADLO Fest 10th Year Anniversary - Jour 1
Aorlhac + Arkhon Infaustus ...
Lire le live report
Degredo
A Noite dos Tempos
Lire la chronique
Kwade Droes
De Duivel en zijn gore oude...
Lire la chronique
Svartsyn
In Death
Lire la chronique
Finis Omnivm
Cercle (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sepulcher
Panoptic Horror
Lire la chronique
Deathhammer
Chained To Hell
Lire la chronique
Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats
Wasteland
Lire la chronique
Coldworld
Autumn
Lire la chronique
Haken
Vector
Lire la chronique
Arsis
Visitant
Lire la chronique
Cannibal Corpse
Eaten Back To Life
Lire la chronique
Seventh Wonder
Tiara
Lire la chronique
Tezcatlipoca
Tlayohualtlapelani
Lire la chronique
Kåabalh
Kåabalh
Lire la chronique
Soulrot
Nameless Hideous Manifestat...
Lire la chronique
Le black metal : un monde d'autistes !
Lire le podcast