(Lien direct) VENOM (Blackened Heavy/Speed) sortira son nouvel album Storm The Gates le 14 décembre via Spinefarm Records. Tracklist:



01. Bring Out Your Dead

02. Notorious

03. I Dark Lord

04. 100 Miles To Hell

05. Dark Night (Of The Soul)

06. Beaten To A Pulp

07. Destroyer

08. The Mighty Have Fallen

09. Over My Dead Body

10. Suffering Dictates

11. We The Loud

12. Immortal

13. Storm The Gates