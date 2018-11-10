SOEN (Progressive Metal) travaille sur un 4ème album. Intitulé Lotus, il est prévu, selon cette source, pour février 2019 : "Soen have announced plans to release their fourth studio album early next year.
The Swedish-based progressive metal outfit will launch Lotus on February 1 via Silver Lining Music and then embark on a European tour throughout March and April."
OTHISMOS (Noise/Crust) a dévoilé le morceau "Canto dell'Estinzione" à cette adresse. Il s'agit du 1er single extrait du nouvel album des Italiens, Separazione à paraître en auto-production le 7 décembre. Tracklist:
01. Canto dell’Estinzione
02. Black Star
03. Hymn of Victory
04. Madre
05. The Fangless Beast
06. 100 Years Demise
07. The Plague
08. Tale of a Righteous Man
VENOM (Blackened Heavy/Speed) sortira son nouvel album Storm The Gates le 14 décembre via Spinefarm Records. Tracklist:
01. Bring Out Your Dead
02. Notorious
03. I Dark Lord
04. 100 Miles To Hell
05. Dark Night (Of The Soul)
06. Beaten To A Pulp
07. Destroyer
08. The Mighty Have Fallen
09. Over My Dead Body
10. Suffering Dictates
11. We The Loud
12. Immortal
13. Storm The Gates
