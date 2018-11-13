chargement...

Cultes Des Ghoules
 Cultes Des Ghoules - Sinist... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Revocation
 Revocation - The Outer Ones (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Num Skull
 Num Skull - Ritually Abused (C)
Par Kasteel		   
PPCM #2 - What'SUP ?! (Supuration et l'année 1993)
 PPCM #2 - What'SUP ?! (Supu... (D)
Par MoM		   
MYRKVID POUR LA TOURNEE 20 YEARS OF CHAOS
 MYRKVID POUR LA TOURNEE 20 ... (I)
Par fufupue		   
Daagh
 Daagh - Daagh (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mes hallucinations auditives : PANPHAGE
 Mes hallucinations auditive... (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Eluveitie
 Eluveitie - Spirit (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Danzig
 Danzig - Danzig (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - The Hunt For Wh... (C)
Par satteliteblu...		   
Les news du 11 Novembre 2018
 Les news du 11 Novembre 201... (N)
Par Ander		   
Satan's Satyrs
 Satan's Satyrs - The Lucky ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Necrot
 Necrot - Blood Offerings (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Barús
 Barús - Drowned (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Sleeping Peonies
 Sleeping Peonies - Glitterg... (C)
Par northstar		   
Les news du 9 Novembre 2018
 Les news du 9 Novembre 2018... (N)
Par MoM		   
Cosmic Church
 Cosmic Church - Täyttymys (C)
Par Stockwel		   

Les news du 13 Novembre 2018

Inculter - Embryonic Cells - Shelton Chastain
INCULTER (Black / Thrash) est actuellement en studio pour débuter l'enregistrement de son deuxième album. Plus d'informations très bientôt.

EMBRYONIC CELLS (Black Metal Symphonique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Horizon qui sortira le 23 novembre via Apathia Records. "Carved In My Skin" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

Une vidéo pour le morceau "The Edge Of Sanity" issu de la collaboration SHELTON CHASTAIN (Heavy Metal) entre Mark "The Shark" Shelton (Manilla Road), récemment décédé, et David T. Chastain (Chastain) vient d'être publiée sur YouTube. Tracklist:

1. The Edge of Sanity (4:09)
2. Orpheus Descending (11:47)
3. Fields of Sorrow (4:52)
4. Orpheus Descending (Extended) (21:09)

 Les news du
13 Novembre 2018

Embryonic Cells
 Embryonic Cells
1994 - France		   
Inculter
 Inculter
Black / Thrash - 2012 - Norvège		   
