Les news du 13 Novembre 2018 Inculter - Embryonic Cells - Shelton Chastain
|INCULTER (Black / Thrash) est actuellement en studio pour débuter l'enregistrement de son deuxième album. Plus d'informations très bientôt.
|EMBRYONIC CELLS (Black Metal Symphonique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Horizon qui sortira le 23 novembre via Apathia Records. "Carved In My Skin" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|Une vidéo pour le morceau "The Edge Of Sanity" issu de la collaboration SHELTON CHASTAIN (Heavy Metal) entre Mark "The Shark" Shelton (Manilla Road), récemment décédé, et David T. Chastain (Chastain) vient d'être publiée sur YouTube. Tracklist:
1. The Edge of Sanity (4:09)
2. Orpheus Descending (11:47)
3. Fields of Sorrow (4:52)
4. Orpheus Descending (Extended) (21:09)
