»

(Lien direct) SHELTON CHASTAIN (Heavy Metal) entre Mark "The Shark" Shelton (Manilla Road), récemment décédé, et David T. Chastain (Chastain) vient d'être publiée sur YouTube. Tracklist:



1. The Edge of Sanity (4:09)

2. Orpheus Descending (11:47)

3. Fields of Sorrow (4:52)

4. Orpheus Descending (Extended) (21:09)



