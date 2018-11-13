Les news du 13 Novembre 2018
News
Les news du 13 Novembre 2018 Lions Metal Fest - Vader - Ultra-Violence - Arkona - Lonewolf - Voice Of Ruin - buy jupiter - Destinity - Monolyth - Benighted - Swallow The Sun - Iron Maiden - Vitriol - Inculter - Embryonic Cells - Shelton Chastain
|»
|Après VADER (Death Metal), ULTRA-VIOLENCE (Thrash Metal) et ARKONA (Folk Metal), LONEWOLF (Power Metal), VOICE OF RUIN (Thrash/Groove), BUY JUPITER (Modern Metal), celle exceptionnelle de DESTINITY (Thrash/Death Mélodique) qui se reformera pour l'occasion et jouera un concert unique, ainsi que MONOLYTH (Power Thrash Mélodique/Metalcore), le LIONS METAL FEST vient d'annoncer la participation de BENIGHTED (Brutal Death), qui complète donc une affiche désormais définitive. Pour rappel le festival se déroulera le samedi 1er juin à Montagny (69)
|
|»
|SWALLOW THE SUN (Doom/Death atmosphérique) sortira son nouvel album When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light le 25 janvier prochain via Century Media. En attendant celui-ci un single séparé et intitulé "Lumina Aurea" sera disponible dès le 21 décembre.
|
|»
|IRON MAIDEN (Heavy Metal) a publié une vidéo live de son classique "Run To The Hills" tiré de sa dernière tournée en date Legacy Of The Beast. Elle se regarde ci-dessous :
|
|»
|VITRIOL (Brutal Death) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau tiré de la réédition de son EP Pain Will Define Their Death qui sortira le 30 novembre via Everlasting Spew."The Parting Of A Neck" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|INCULTER (Black / Thrash) est actuellement en studio pour débuter l'enregistrement de son deuxième album. Plus d'informations très bientôt.
|
|»
|EMBRYONIC CELLS (Black Metal Symphonique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Horizon qui sortira le 23 novembre via Apathia Records. "Carved In My Skin" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|Une vidéo pour le morceau "The Edge Of Sanity" issu de la collaboration SHELTON CHASTAIN (Heavy Metal) entre Mark "The Shark" Shelton (Manilla Road), récemment décédé, et David T. Chastain (Chastain) vient d'être publiée sur YouTube. Tracklist:
1. The Edge of Sanity (4:09)
2. Orpheus Descending (11:47)
3. Fields of Sorrow (4:52)
4. Orpheus Descending (Extended) (21:09)
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par mayhem13
Par mayhem13
Par AxGxB
Par andreas_hansen
Par Kasteel
Par MoM
Par fufupue
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par colin.lmbrt
Par gulo gulo
Par satteliteblu...
Par Ander
Par gulo gulo
Par mayhem13
Par mayhem13
Par northstar