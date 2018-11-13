chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
111 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 25 Octobre 2018
 Les news du 25 Octobre 2018... (N)
Par mayhem13		   
Les news du 8 Octobre 2018
 Les news du 8 Octobre 2018 ... (N)
Par mayhem13		   
Cultes Des Ghoules
 Cultes Des Ghoules - Sinist... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Revocation
 Revocation - The Outer Ones (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Num Skull
 Num Skull - Ritually Abused (C)
Par Kasteel		   
PPCM #2 - What'SUP ?! (Supuration et l'année 1993)
 PPCM #2 - What'SUP ?! (Supu... (D)
Par MoM		   
MYRKVID POUR LA TOURNEE 20 YEARS OF CHAOS
 MYRKVID POUR LA TOURNEE 20 ... (I)
Par fufupue		   
Daagh
 Daagh - Daagh (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mes hallucinations auditives : PANPHAGE
 Mes hallucinations auditive... (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Eluveitie
 Eluveitie - Spirit (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Danzig
 Danzig - Danzig (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - The Hunt For Wh... (C)
Par satteliteblu...		   
Les news du 11 Novembre 2018
 Les news du 11 Novembre 201... (N)
Par Ander		   
Satan's Satyrs
 Satan's Satyrs - The Lucky ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Necrot
 Necrot - Blood Offerings (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Barús
 Barús - Drowned (C)
Par mayhem13		   
Sleeping Peonies
 Sleeping Peonies - Glitterg... (C)
Par northstar		   

Les news du 13 Novembre 2018

News
Les news du 13 Novembre 2018 Lions Metal Fest - Vader - Ultra-Violence - Arkona - Lonewolf - Voice Of Ruin - buy jupiter - Destinity - Monolyth - Benighted - Swallow The Sun - Iron Maiden - Vitriol - Inculter - Embryonic Cells - Shelton Chastain
»
(Lien direct)
Après VADER (Death Metal), ULTRA-VIOLENCE (Thrash Metal) et ARKONA (Folk Metal), LONEWOLF (Power Metal), VOICE OF RUIN (Thrash/Groove), BUY JUPITER (Modern Metal), celle exceptionnelle de DESTINITY (Thrash/Death Mélodique) qui se reformera pour l'occasion et jouera un concert unique, ainsi que MONOLYTH (Power Thrash Mélodique/Metalcore), le LIONS METAL FEST vient d'annoncer la participation de BENIGHTED (Brutal Death), qui complète donc une affiche désormais définitive. Pour rappel le festival se déroulera le samedi 1er juin à Montagny (69)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SWALLOW THE SUN (Doom/Death atmosphérique) sortira son nouvel album When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light le 25 janvier prochain via Century Media. En attendant celui-ci un single séparé et intitulé "Lumina Aurea" sera disponible dès le 21 décembre.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IRON MAIDEN (Heavy Metal) a publié une vidéo live de son classique "Run To The Hills" tiré de sa dernière tournée en date Legacy Of The Beast. Elle se regarde ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VITRIOL (Brutal Death) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau tiré de la réédition de son EP Pain Will Define Their Death qui sortira le 30 novembre via Everlasting Spew."The Parting Of A Neck" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INCULTER (Black / Thrash) est actuellement en studio pour débuter l'enregistrement de son deuxième album. Plus d'informations très bientôt.

»
(Lien direct)
EMBRYONIC CELLS (Black Metal Symphonique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Horizon qui sortira le 23 novembre via Apathia Records. "Carved In My Skin" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Une vidéo pour le morceau "The Edge Of Sanity" issu de la collaboration SHELTON CHASTAIN (Heavy Metal) entre Mark "The Shark" Shelton (Manilla Road), récemment décédé, et David T. Chastain (Chastain) vient d'être publiée sur YouTube. Tracklist:

1. The Edge of Sanity (4:09)
2. Orpheus Descending (11:47)
3. Fields of Sorrow (4:52)
4. Orpheus Descending (Extended) (21:09)

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
13 Novembre 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Selvans
 Selvans
Faunalia
2018 - Avantgarde Music		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Arkona
 Arkona
Folk Metal - 2002 - Russie		   
Benighted
 Benighted
Brutal Death - 1998 - France		   
Destinity
 Destinity
Thrash / Death Mélodique - 1996 † 2014 - France		   
Embryonic Cells
 Embryonic Cells
1994 - France		   
Inculter
 Inculter
Black / Thrash - 2012 - Norvège		   
Iron Maiden
 Iron Maiden
Heavy Metal - 1975 - Royaume-Uni		   
Lonewolf
 Lonewolf
Power Metal - 1992 - France		   
Monolyth
 Monolyth
Power Thrash Mélodique/Metalcore - 2006 - France		   
Swallow The Sun
 Swallow The Sun
Doom/Death atmosphérique - 2000 - Finlande		   
Ultra-Violence
 Ultra-Violence
Thrash Metal - 2009 - Italie		   
Vader
 Vader
Death - 1983 - Pologne		   
Vitriol
 Vitriol
2011 - Etats-Unis		   
Voice Of Ruin
 Voice Of Ruin
Thrash/groove metal moderne - 2008 - Suisse		   
Selvans
Faunalia
Lire la chronique
Mutilated By Zombies
Scripts Of Anguish
Lire la chronique
Cultes Des Ghoules
Sinister, Or Treading The D...
Lire la chronique
Khragkh
ΓVΛΩ
Lire la chronique
Revocation
The Outer Ones
Lire la chronique
PPCM #2 - What'SUP ?! (Supuration et l'année 1993)
Lire le podcast
Daagh
Daagh (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mes hallucinations auditives : PANPHAGE
Lire le podcast
Danzig
Danzig
Lire la chronique
Satan's Satyrs
The Lucky Ones
Lire la chronique
Sleeping Peonies
Glitterghast
Lire la chronique
Cosmic Church
Täyttymys
Lire la chronique
1914
The Blind Leading The Blind
Lire la chronique
Life Of Agony
Ugly
Lire la chronique
Barús
Drowned
Lire la chronique
Evoken
Hypnagogia
Lire la chronique
Necrot
Blood Offerings
Lire la chronique
Panphage
Jord
Lire la chronique
Pillars
Onward To Nothingness
Lire la chronique
Hypocrisy + Kataklysm + The Spirit
Lire le live report
Alain Thievent de l'association LA HORDE SEQUANE (SEQUANE FEST et FOREST FEST OPEN AIR)
Lire l'interview
MYRKVID POUR LA TOURNEE 20 YEARS OF CHAOS
Lire l'interview
Satan
Cruel Magic
Lire la chronique
LADLO Fest 10th Year Anniversary - Jour 2
Au-Dessus + Déluge + Hyrgal...
Lire le live report
LADLO Fest 10th Year Anniversary - Jour 1
Aorlhac + Arkhon Infaustus ...
Lire le live report
Degredo
A Noite dos Tempos
Lire la chronique
Kwade Droes
De Duivel en zijn gore oude...
Lire la chronique
Svartsyn
In Death
Lire la chronique
Finis Omnivm
Cercle (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sepulcher
Panoptic Horror
Lire la chronique