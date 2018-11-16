chargement...

Revocation
 Revocation - The Outer Ones (C)
Par Un Chevelu		   
Nécropole
 Nécropole - Solarité (C)
Par N4pht4		   
PPCM #2 - What'SUP ?! (Supuration et l'année 1993)
 PPCM #2 - What'SUP ?! (Supu... (D)
Par MoM		   
Cultes Des Ghoules
 Cultes Des Ghoules - Sinist... (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Firtan
 Firtan - Okeanos (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Les news du 15 Novembre 2018
 Les news du 15 Novembre 201... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Beherit
 Beherit - Drawing Down The... (C)
Par dantefever		   

Les news du 16 Novembre 2018

News
Les news du 16 Novembre 2018 Feral - Diabolical - Malevolent Creation - Rancorum - Anger As Art - SunStare - Fleshreaper - Zaum - Crimson Slaughter - Sorrows Path
»
(Lien direct)
FERAL (Swedeath) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Flesh For Funerals Eternal prévu pour le 30 décembre via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Black Coven Secrets" se découvre ci-dessous :

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DIABOLICAL (Death Metal Symphonique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Eclipse qui sortira le 15 février via Indie Recordings. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. We Are Diabolical
2. Betrayal
3. Black Sun
4. Failure
5. Inception
6. Hunter
7. Tyranni
8. The Fire Within
9. Requiem

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MALEVOLENT CREATION (Death / Thrash) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album The 13th Beast qui sortira le 18 janvier via Hammerheart Records. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé dans deux semaines ...

1. End The Torture
2. Mandatory Butchery
3. Agony For The Chosen
4. Canvas Of Flesh
5. Born Of Pain
6. The Beast Awakened
7. Decimated
8. Bleed Us Free
9. Knife At Hand
10. Trapped Inside
11. Release The Soul		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RANCORUM (Death Metal) sortira son 1er full-length The Vermin Shrine le 29 novembre (numérique) et le 17 décembre (CD) en collaboration avec Loud Rage Music. Tracklist:

1. Voidification
2. Bedlam Of Saints
3. Nadiral
4. The Shining
5. Towards Below
6. The Vermin Shrine		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANGER AS ART (Thrash Metal) a dévoilé sa reprise de "Matriarch" de Montrose, un des 3 bonus studio issus du live Fast as Fuck! qui sort le 19 novembre chez Malevolence Records. Tracklist:

1. Gods of Hate
2. Aim for the Heart
3. I Create Your God
4. Tombward
5. Unknowing Undead
6. Race for the War
7. Time Devours Life
8. The Crush
9. Hammer, Blade and Twisting Fire
10. Two Minutes Hate
11. Dim Carcosa
12. Never Forgive, Never Forget
13. Head of the Snake
14. Everybody Dies (Bonus Studio Track)
15. Vicious Intent (Bonus Studio Track)
16. Matriarch (Bonus Studio Track)*

*Montrose cover

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SUNSTARE (Doom/Sludge/Post-Hardcore, Lille) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Eroded en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FLESHREAPER (Death/Thrash) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son nouvel album Blue Skies Laced with Pesticide le 7 décembre. Tracklist:

1. Of Rotten Mind
2. Face In The Window
3. Mental Waste
4. Ghosts Of Highway Dead (Thrill Ride)
5. Lunatics Eye
6. Soul Divided
7. The Magicians Grudge
8. She Worships Death
9. King Of The Whores
10. Blue Skies Laced With Pesticide
11. Armies Of The Dead
12. Rotting In The Corner Of Hell
13. Abducted By Shadows
14. Graveyard Graffiti

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ZAUM (Doom Psychédélique) (Psychedelic Doom) rejoint Listenable Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album au printemps prochain.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRIMSON SLAUGHTER (Thrash Metal) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Faceless Henchmen" issu de l'opus Surveillance States pour la sortie physique duquel les Espagnols ont lancé une campagne de financement participatif.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SORROWS PATH (Power/Doom) a mis en ligne sur YouTube une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Revival of Feminine Grandeur" tiré du dernier disque des Grecs, Touching Infinity, sorti fin 2017 sur Ιron Shield.

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
16 Novembre 2018

