ANGER AS ART (Thrash Metal) a dévoilé sa reprise de "Matriarch" de Montrose, un des 3 bonus studio issus du live Fast as Fuck! qui sort le 19 novembre chez Malevolence Records. Tracklist:
1. Gods of Hate
2. Aim for the Heart
3. I Create Your God
4. Tombward
5. Unknowing Undead
6. Race for the War
7. Time Devours Life
8. The Crush
9. Hammer, Blade and Twisting Fire
10. Two Minutes Hate
11. Dim Carcosa
12. Never Forgive, Never Forget
13. Head of the Snake
14. Everybody Dies (Bonus Studio Track)
15. Vicious Intent (Bonus Studio Track)
16. Matriarch (Bonus Studio Track)*
FLESHREAPER (Death/Thrash) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son nouvel album Blue Skies Laced with Pesticide le 7 décembre. Tracklist:
1. Of Rotten Mind
2. Face In The Window
3. Mental Waste
4. Ghosts Of Highway Dead (Thrill Ride)
5. Lunatics Eye
6. Soul Divided
7. The Magicians Grudge
8. She Worships Death
9. King Of The Whores
10. Blue Skies Laced With Pesticide
11. Armies Of The Dead
12. Rotting In The Corner Of Hell
13. Abducted By Shadows
14. Graveyard Graffiti
CRIMSON SLAUGHTER (Thrash Metal) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Faceless Henchmen" issu de l'opus Surveillance States pour la sortie physique duquel les Espagnols ont lancé une campagne de financement participatif.
SORROWS PATH (Power/Doom) a mis en ligne sur YouTube une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Revival of Feminine Grandeur" tiré du dernier disque des Grecs, Touching Infinity, sorti fin 2017 sur Ιron Shield.
