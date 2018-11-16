»

(Lien direct) ANGER AS ART (Thrash Metal) a dévoilé sa reprise de "Matriarch" de Montrose, un des 3 bonus studio issus du live Fast as Fuck! qui sort le 19 novembre chez Malevolence Records. Tracklist:



1. Gods of Hate

2. Aim for the Heart

3. I Create Your God

4. Tombward

5. Unknowing Undead

6. Race for the War

7. Time Devours Life

8. The Crush

9. Hammer, Blade and Twisting Fire

10. Two Minutes Hate

11. Dim Carcosa

12. Never Forgive, Never Forget

13. Head of the Snake

14. Everybody Dies (Bonus Studio Track)

15. Vicious Intent (Bonus Studio Track)

16. Matriarch (Bonus Studio Track)*



*Montrose cover



