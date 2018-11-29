|
Les news du 29 Novembre 2018
|La page Facebook du label Unique Leader Records vient de confirmer la mauvaise nouvelle, ERIK RAYMOND LINDMARK (Deeds Of Flesh, Unique Leader Records...) est décédé. Voici le communiqué officiel :
UNIQUE LEADER RECORDS a écrit : ERIK RAYMOND LINDMARK
1972-2018
It is with great sadness that we must announce that our CEO & Founder, Erik Lindmark, passed away today after battling with Sclerosis.
The indelible mark he has left on the Death Metal genre is monumental, both as a business man and as a musician. After building this label from scratch with his Deeds bandmates, Erik took Unique Leader to a level he had never expected it, or the genre, to get to.
During his time in Hospital, Erik was absolutely implicit with his instructions to staff to go full steam ahead with the label in his absence- which is exactly what we intend to do.
That being said, we will not be releasing anything in January so that we can make the necessary adjustments and delegations within the company. We would like to thank you all for your well wishes, support and kindness toward Erik on socials and via private correspondence.
There is a gofundme setup for Erik's daughter Bella (5) and his wife- link below.
https://www.gofundme.com/bella-lindmark-fund
Rest in peace Erik. You were a true warrior.
|VOLBEAT (Hard Rock / Rockabilly / Heavy Metal / Stoner) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album live intitulé Let's Boogie! Live from Telia Parken qui sortira le 14 décembre via Vertigo. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Devil's Bleeding Crown
2. Heaven Nor Hell
3. Radio Girl
4. Lola Montez
5. Let It Burn
6. Doc Holiday
7. Sad Man's Tongue
8. 16 Dollars
9. 7 Shots
10. Fallen
11. Slaytan
12. Dead but Rising
13. Goodbye Forever
14. Maybellene I Hofteholder
15. The Everlasting
16. For Evigt
17. Evelyn
18. Lonesome Rider
19. Seal The Deal
20. The Garden's Tale
21. Guitar Gangsters And Cadillac Blood
22. Enter Sandman (Metallica cover)
23. A Warrior's Call
24. Black Rose
25. Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza
26. Still Counting
|ABOMINABLE PUTRIDITY (Brutal Slam Death) a dévoilé un titre inédit qui figurera sur son nouvel album prévu en 2019 via Unique Leader. Il se découvre ici :
|DOWNFALL OF GAIA (Sludge/Post Black Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Ethic Of Radical Finitude, qui sortira le 8 février via Metal Blade Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Seduced By...
2. The Grotesque Illusion Of Being
3. We Pursue The Serpent Of Time
4. Guided Through A Starless Night
5. As Our Bones Break To The Dance
6. Of Withering Violet Leaves
|NAG (Black Metal / Punk) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Nagged To Death sorti vendredi dernier via Fysisk Records. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :
|OVERKILL (Thrash) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album The Wings Of War qui sortira le 22 février via Nuclear Blast. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne ...
1. Last Man Standing
2. Believe In The Fight
3. Head Of A Pin
4. Bat Shit Crazy
5. Distortion
6. A Mother’s Prayer
7. Welcome To The Garden State
8. Where Few Dare To Walk
9. Out On The Road-Kill
10. Hole In My Soul
|ROTTING CHRIST (Black Metal Orchestral Ritualiste) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Heretics qui sortira le 15 février via Season Of Mist. "Fire, God And Fear" se découvre ci-dessous :
|CHILDREN OF BODOM (Heavy/Power metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Hexed qui sortira le 8 mars via Nuclear Blast. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...
1. The Road
2. Under Grass And Clover
3. Glass Houses
4. Hecate’s Nightmare
5. Kick In The Spleen
6. Platitudes And Barren Words
7. Hexed
8. Relapse (The Nature Of My Crime)
9. Say Never Look Back
10. Soon Departed
11. Knuckleduster
12. I Worship Chaos (live)
13. Morrigan (live)
14. Knuckleduster (remix)
