STRANGULIATORIUS (Death/Grind, Lituanie) rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 28 décembre de son nouvel album Rope, Soap, Tabouret. Tracklist:
1. Nine Nursemaids
2. Morgue Surgeons
3. Foretime Saints
4. Executioner's Lament
5. Dream Of An Anthropologist
6. Architect Of Anger
7. The Performance Of A Sociopath
8. Happy Mothers Day
9. Unrepeatable Ritual Of Death
MALPRAXIS (Brutal Death, Roumanie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Raped Corporal Remnants" qui apparaîtra sur son 1er full-length Gutted in Gluttony à venir prochainement chez Loud Rage Music.
VOMITORY (Death Metal) (Death Metal) va rééditer ses deux premiers albums Raped In Their Own Blood et Redemption le 11 janvier chez Metal Blade, aux formats vinyles et CD digipak. Les détails:
Raped In Their Own Blood
1. Nervegasclouds
2. Raped In Their Own Blood
3. Dark Grey Epoch
4. Pure Death
5. Through Sepulchral Shadows
6. Inferno
7. Sad Fog Over Sinister Runes
8. Into Winter Through Sorrow
9. Perdition
10. Thorns
CD-bonus (Through Sepulchral Shadows - demo 1994)
11. Through Sepulchral Shadows
12. Thorns
13. Sad Fog Over Sinister Runes
Redemption
1. The Voyage
2. Forty Seconds Bloodbath
3. Forever In Gloom
4. Heaps Of Blood
5. Embraced By Pain
6. Redemption
7. Ashes Of Mourning Life
8. Partly Dead
CD-bonus (10" picture disc - mini-LP 1999)
9. The Art Of War
10. Undivulged
11. Extremity Retained
12. Dead Cold
13. Christ Passion
Par Keyser
Par dantefever
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Deathrash
Par Skugga
Par Fly
Par Fly
Par N4pht4
Par Sakrifiss