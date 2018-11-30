»

(Lien direct) VOMITORY (Death Metal) (Death Metal) va rééditer ses deux premiers albums Raped In Their Own Blood et Redemption le 11 janvier chez Metal Blade, aux formats vinyles et CD digipak. Les détails:



Raped In Their Own Blood



1. Nervegasclouds

2. Raped In Their Own Blood

3. Dark Grey Epoch

4. Pure Death

5. Through Sepulchral Shadows

6. Inferno

7. Sad Fog Over Sinister Runes

8. Into Winter Through Sorrow

9. Perdition

10. Thorns

CD-bonus (Through Sepulchral Shadows - demo 1994)

11. Through Sepulchral Shadows

12. Thorns

13. Sad Fog Over Sinister Runes



Redemption



1. The Voyage

2. Forty Seconds Bloodbath

3. Forever In Gloom

4. Heaps Of Blood

5. Embraced By Pain

6. Redemption

7. Ashes Of Mourning Life

8. Partly Dead

CD-bonus (10" picture disc - mini-LP 1999)

9. The Art Of War

10. Undivulged

11. Extremity Retained

12. Dead Cold

13. Christ Passion