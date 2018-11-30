chargement...

Les news du 30 Novembre 2018

News
Les news du 30 Novembre 2018 Stranguliatorius - Hecate Enthroned - Malpraxis - Vomitory - Sönambula - Onirophagus - Hate
»
(Lien direct)
STRANGULIATORIUS (Death/Grind, Lithuanie) rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 28 décembre de son nouvel album Rope, Soap, Tabouret. Tracklist:

1. Nine Nursemaids
2. Morgue Surgeons
3. Foretime Saints
4. Executioner's Lament
5. Dream Of An Anthropologist
6. Architect Of Anger
7. The Performance Of A Sociopath
8. Happy Mothers Day
9. Unrepeatable Ritual Of Death

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HECATE ENTHRONED (Black/Death Mélodique) sortira son nouveau disque Embrace Of The Godless Aeon le 25 janvier sur M-Theory Audio.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MALPRAXIS (Brutal Death, Roumanie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Raped Corporal Remnants" qui apparaîtra sur son 1er full-length Gutted in Gluttony à venir prochainement chez Loud Rage Music.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VOMITORY (Death Metal) (Death Metal) va rééditer ses deux premiers albums Raped In Their Own Blood et Redemption le 11 janvier chez Metal Blade, aux formats vinyles et CD digipak. Les détails:

Raped In Their Own Blood

1. Nervegasclouds
2. Raped In Their Own Blood
3. Dark Grey Epoch
4. Pure Death
5. Through Sepulchral Shadows
6. Inferno
7. Sad Fog Over Sinister Runes
8. Into Winter Through Sorrow
9. Perdition
10. Thorns
CD-bonus (Through Sepulchral Shadows - demo 1994)
11. Through Sepulchral Shadows
12. Thorns
13. Sad Fog Over Sinister Runes

Redemption

1. The Voyage
2. Forty Seconds Bloodbath
3. Forever In Gloom
4. Heaps Of Blood
5. Embraced By Pain
6. Redemption
7. Ashes Of Mourning Life
8. Partly Dead
CD-bonus (10" picture disc - mini-LP 1999)
9. The Art Of War
10. Undivulged
11. Extremity Retained
12. Dead Cold
13. Christ Passion		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SÖNAMBULA (Death/Doom) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Huesos" tiré du prochain opus des Espagnols, Bicéfalo, qui sortira le 18 décembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist:

1. Mutación Sintética
2. Héroe Sangriento
3. Huesos
4. Nostromo
5. Detritus
6. Colección Macabra
7. Bicéfalo

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ONIROPHAGUS (Doom/Death) en a terminé avec son nouvel album Endarkenment (Illumination Through Putrefaction) à venir le 19 février via Xtreem Music. Tracklist:

1. Book of the Half Men
2. Dark River
3. Dystanasia
4. Endarkenment
part I: Putrefaction
part II: Nibbida
part III: Illumination

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HATE (Death Metal) entre le mois prochain en studio pour enregistrer un nouvel opus pour le moment baptisé Salve Ignis et prévu pour l'été 2019 chez Metal Blade.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
30 Novembre 2018

