chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
110 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Nachtmystium
 Nachtmystium - Resilient (C)
Par BBB		   
Corpsessed
 Corpsessed - Impetus Of Death (C)
Par Nikolaaa		   
Armaggedon
 Armaggedon - The Satanic Ko... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Au-Dessus + Furia + Mysticum
 Au-Dessus + Furia + Mysticu... (R)
Par Nikolaaa		   
Cénotaphe
 Cénotaphe - Horizons (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Iskandr
 Iskandr - Euprosopon (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cenotaph
 Cenotaph - Putrescent Infec... (C)
Par Insania		   
Les news du 3 Décembre 2018
 Les news du 3 Décembre 2018... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 6 Décembre 2018
 Les news du 6 Décembre 2018... (N)
Par yog		   
Chaostar
 Chaostar - Underworld (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   

Les news du 7 Décembre 2018

News
Les news du 7 Décembre 2018 Carnifex - Dream Theater - Drowning The Light - Sulphur Aeon - Ichor - Feral - Relics Of Humanity - Lantern
»
(Lien direct)
CARNIFEX (Blackened deathcore) vient de sortir aujourd'hui sous format digital un EP comprenant un inédit, deux reprises et un remix, le tout via Nuclear Blast. Il s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :

1. Bury Me In Blasphemy
2. Head Like A Hole (NINE INCH NAILS - cover)
3. The Heretic Anthem (SLIPKNOT - cover)
4. Head Like A Hole (Gost remix)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DREAM THEATER (Metal progressif) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Distance Over Time qui sortira 22 février via InsideOut Music. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :

1. Untethered Angel
2. Paralyzed
3. Fall Into The Light
4. Barstool Warrior
5. Room 137
6. S2N
7. At Wit’s End
8. Out Of Reach
9. Pale Blue Dot
10. Viper King

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DROWNING THE LIGHT (Trve & Epic Black) a dévoilé le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son nouvel album Cursed Below The Waves qui sortira via Dark Adversary Productions à une date toujours inconnue. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. From The Ocean... The Ancients Return
2. Beak On Bone & The Red Mantle Of The King (Architeuthis Dux)
3. Phantasms Of A Frozen Dream
4. Crashing Against The Shores Of Oblivion
5. This Night He Will Drink the World
6. Cursed Below The Waves
7. Sailing through Forgotten Seas To A New World

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SULPHUR AEON (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album The Scythe Of Cosmic Chaos qui sortira le 21 décembre via Ván Records. "Lungs Into Gills" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ICHOR (Death Metal moderne) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son album Hadal Ascending sorti aujourd'hui via Unholy Conspiracy Deathwork. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FERAL (Swedeath) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Flesh For Funerals Eternal prévu pour le 30 décembre via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Of Gods No Longer Invoked" se découvre ci-dessous :

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RELICS OF HUMANITY (Brutal Death) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son EP intitulé Obscuration qui sortira le 22 février via Willowtip Records. Un extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne ...

1. Retson Retap
2. Ana Kihu Alamu
3. When Darkness Consumes God's Throne
4. Whipping The Cursed
5. Legion Of The Unbowed
6. Stench Of Burning Heavens		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LANTERN (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son 7" EP intitulé Lost Paragraphs qui sortira via Dark Descent Records le 6 janvier. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...

1. Lost Paragraphs
2. Invocation Of The Fathomless		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
7 Décembre 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Nachtmystium
 Nachtmystium
Resilient
2018 - Lupus Lounge		   
Au-Dessus + Furia + Mysticum
 Au-Dessus + Furia + Mysticum
Le 05 Décembre 2018 à Paris, France (Le Flow)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Carnifex
 Carnifex
Blackened deathcore - 2005 - Etats-Unis		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater
Metal progressif - 1988 - Etats-Unis		   
Drowning The Light
 Drowning The Light
Trve & Epic Black - 2003 - Australie		   
Feral
 Feral
Swedeath - 2007 - Suède		   
Ichor
 Ichor
Death Metal moderne - 2008 - Allemagne		   
Lantern
 Lantern
Death Metal - 2007 - Finlande		   
Relics Of Humanity
 Relics Of Humanity
Brutal Death - 2007 - Biélorussie		   
Sulphur Aeon
 Sulphur Aeon
Death Metal - 2010 - Allemagne		   
Nachtmystium
Resilient
Lire la chronique
Au-Dessus + Furia + Mysticum
Lire le live report
Cénotaphe
Horizons (EP)
Lire la chronique
VƆID pour l'album "Jettatura"
Lire l'interview
Iskandr
Euprosopon
Lire la chronique
Armaggedon
The Satanic Kommandantur
Lire la chronique
Infernal Coil
Within a World Forgotten
Lire la chronique
Death Karma
The History of Death & Buri...
Lire la chronique
Mournful Congregation + Ophis
Lire le live report
Corpsessed
Impetus Of Death
Lire la chronique
Blackrat
Dread Reverence
Lire la chronique
Cadaveric Fumes / Skelethal
Heirs Of Hideous Secrecies ...
Lire la chronique
Spiritwood
The Art of the Subliminal W...
Lire la chronique
Metalhertz #3 - "La folie des compositeurs"
Lire le podcast
Requiem
Global Resistance Rising
Lire la chronique
PPCM #4 - NECROPHAGIST ? Ah non, presque... (Necrophagia)
Lire le podcast
French Black Metal : des découvertes et les réponses
Lire le podcast
Le Canyon - Épisode 21 - Ballade Luciférienne.
Lire le podcast
Truent
To End an Ancient Way of Li...
Lire la chronique
Blasphamagoatachrist
Black Metal Warfare (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Thron
Abysmal
Lire la chronique
Möhrkvlth
A-dreñv ar vrumenn
Lire la chronique
Les sorties de 2018
Vos albums et déceptions de...
Voir le sondage
Unearth
Extinction(s)
Lire la chronique
Caveman Cult
Supremacía Primordial (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sarinvomit
Malignant Thermonuclear Sup...
Lire la chronique
The Trident Curse
Profanatica + Rotting Chris...
Lire le live report
Chapel Of Disease
…And As We Have Seen The St...
Lire la chronique
Cénotaphe
La Larve Exulte (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Pagan Altar
Lords of Hypocrisy
Lire la chronique