(Lien direct) DROWNING THE LIGHT (Trve & Epic Black) a dévoilé le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son nouvel album Cursed Below The Waves qui sortira via Dark Adversary Productions à une date toujours inconnue. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. From The Ocean... The Ancients Return

2. Beak On Bone & The Red Mantle Of The King (Architeuthis Dux)

3. Phantasms Of A Frozen Dream

4. Crashing Against The Shores Of Oblivion

5. This Night He Will Drink the World

6. Cursed Below The Waves

7. Sailing through Forgotten Seas To A New World



<a href="http://drowningthelight.bandcamp.com/album/cursed-below-the-waves">Cursed Below the Waves by Drowning the Light</a>