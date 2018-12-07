DROWNING THE LIGHT (Trve & Epic Black) a dévoilé le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son nouvel album Cursed Below The Waves qui sortira via Dark Adversary Productions à une date toujours inconnue. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. From The Ocean... The Ancients Return
2. Beak On Bone & The Red Mantle Of The King (Architeuthis Dux)
3. Phantasms Of A Frozen Dream
4. Crashing Against The Shores Of Oblivion
5. This Night He Will Drink the World
6. Cursed Below The Waves
7. Sailing through Forgotten Seas To A New World
Par BBB
Par Nikolaaa
Par Sakrifiss
Par Nikolaaa
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sagamore
Par Insania
Par dantefever
Par yog
Par colin.lmbrt