Les news du 8 Décembre 2018

News
Les news du 8 Décembre 2018 AntropomorphiA - Aseptic - 10:13 - Undead Prophecies - The Scars In Pneuma - Zealotry - Hamferð - Fearrage
»
(Lien direct)
ANTROPOMORPHIA (Death Metal) est actuellement en studio pour l'enregistrement de son nouvel album Merciless Savagery. À noter que le bassiste Marc van Stiphout a quitté le groupe, remplacé par Jeroen Pleuni.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASEPTIC (Death Metal) vient de signer sur Dark Blasphemies Records pour la sortie d'un 1er album l'année prochaine. Le 1er EP des Américains, Senses Decay, est en écoute ici.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
10:13 (Black Metal Instrumental, one-man band) sortira son 1er full-length Result of an Iron Age le 24 janvier. En attendant, une vidéo pour le morceau "Oathblade" est en ligne ci-dessous. Tracklist:

1. Oathbade
2. The Worst in Me
3. Misanthropic Delirium
4. Deconstructual Integrity
5. In the Black Book of Death
6. Result of an Iron Age
7. Son of Monotony
8. Nashiteric
9. Beyond the Grip of Humanity
10. A Day too Late
11. Conduit Closing...

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNDEAD PROPHECIES (Death Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Sempiternal Void qui sortira en mars 2019 via Listenable Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...

1. I Summon Demons
2. Suffocated / Vanity
3. Insidious Manipulations
4. The Souls I Haunt
5. Unholy Entity
6. Devoured
7. Circle Of Conspiracy
8. Above The Claws Of Doom
9. Throne Of Void
10. Warhead		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE SCARS IN PNEUMA (Black Metal) sortira son 1er longue-durée The Path Of Seven Sorrows le 8 février 2019 sur Promethean Fire / Kolony Records. Tracklist:

01. Devotion
02. Souls Are Burning
03. Spark To Fire To Sun
04. All The Secrets That We Keep
05. Dark Horizons Ahead
06. The Glorious Empire Of Sand
07. Constellations

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ZEALOTRY (Death Metal) (Progressive Death Metal) propose son nouvel opus At The Nexus of All Stillborn Worlds en écoute intégrale à cette adresse.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HAMFERÐ (Doom Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo live de "Evst".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FEARRAGE (Thrash/Groove) sortira son nouvel EP Songs From The Sorrow le 28 décembre chez Inverse Records.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
8 Décembre 2018

