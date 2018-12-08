ANTROPOMORPHIA (Death Metal) est actuellement en studio pour l'enregistrement de son nouvel album Merciless Savagery. À noter que le bassiste Marc van Stiphout a quitté le groupe, remplacé par Jeroen Pleuni.
10:13 (Black Metal Instrumental, one-man band) sortira son 1er full-length Result of an Iron Age le 24 janvier. En attendant, une vidéo pour le morceau "Oathblade" est en ligne ci-dessous. Tracklist:
1. Oathbade
2. The Worst in Me
3. Misanthropic Delirium
4. Deconstructual Integrity
5. In the Black Book of Death
6. Result of an Iron Age
7. Son of Monotony
8. Nashiteric
9. Beyond the Grip of Humanity
10. A Day too Late
11. Conduit Closing...
Par ERZEWYN
Par Dise Nore
Par BBB
Par Nikolaaa
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sagamore
Par Insania
Par dantefever
Par yog