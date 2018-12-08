»

10:13 (Black Metal Instrumental, one-man band) sortira son 1er full-length Result of an Iron Age le 24 janvier. En attendant, une vidéo pour le morceau "Oathblade" est en ligne ci-dessous. Tracklist:



1. Oathbade

2. The Worst in Me

3. Misanthropic Delirium

4. Deconstructual Integrity

5. In the Black Book of Death

6. Result of an Iron Age

7. Son of Monotony

8. Nashiteric

9. Beyond the Grip of Humanity

10. A Day too Late

11. Conduit Closing...



