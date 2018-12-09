Les news du 9 Décembre 2018 Departure Chandelier - Nomenclature Diablerie - Blue Hummingbird On The Left - King Diamond - Malamorte - Of Hatred Spawn - Sisters Of Suffocation - Arch Enemy - Children Of Bodom - Nightrage - Slayer
BLUE HUMMINGBIRD ON THE LEFT (Aztec Black Metal) sortira son premier longue-durée Atl Tlachinolli le 8 février sur Iron Bonehead Productions (LP/CD), Nuclear War Now! (LP/CD) Productions et Crepúsculo Negro (K7).
KING DIAMOND (Heavy Metal) va sortir un DVD/Blu-ray live baptisé Songs For The Dead Live le 25 janvier sur Metal Blade. On y retrouvera l'intégralité de deux concerts, l'un au Graspop 2016 et l'autre au Fillmore de Philadelphie en 2015, chacun avec Abigail joué en entier. Les détails:
Graspop Metal Meeting track-listing
1. Out from the Asylum
2. Welcome Home
3. Sleepless Nights
4. Halloween
5. Eye of the Witch
6. Melissa
7. Come to the Sabbath
8. Them
9. Funeral
10. Arrival
11. A Mansion in Darkness
12. The Family Ghost
13. The 7th Day of July 1777
14. Omens
15. The Possession
16. Abigail
17. Black Horsemen
18. Insanity
The Fillmore track-listing
1. Out from the Asylum
2. Welcome Home
3. Sleepless Nights
4. Eye of the Witch
5. Halloween
6. Melissa
7. Come to the Sabbath
8. Them
9. Funeral
10. Arrival
11. A Mansion in Darkness
12. The Family Ghost
13. The 7th Day of July 1777
14. Omens
15. The Possession
16. Abigail
17. Black Horsemen
18. Insanity
MALAMORTE (Heavy/Thrash) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Antichrist" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Hell For All à paraître le 25 janvier chez Rockshots Records. Tracklist:
1. Advent (0:49)
2. Antichrist (4:16)
3. Warriors of Hell (4:35)
4. Holy or Unholy (5:47)
5. Mother (4:55)
6. Hell For All (4:42)
7. Son (4:47)
8. The Worshipers of Evil (3:50)
9. Satan's Slave (5:07)
10. God Is Nothing (4:38)
SISTERS OF SUFFOCATION (Death Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Humans Are Broken le 1er mars 2019 sur Napalm Records. Tracklist:
01. Humans Are Broken
02. Wolves
03. War In My Head
04. The Machine
05. What We Create
06. Liar
07. Little Shits
08. The Next Big Thing
09. Blood On Blood
10. The Objective
11. Burn
12. Every Little Fibre (bonus track)
13. For I Have Sinned (bonus track)
CHILDREN OF BODOM (Heavy/Power/Melodic Death Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Under Grass And Clover". Le nouvel opus des Finlandais, Hexed, sortira le 8 mars chez Nuclear Blast. Tracklist:
01. The Road
02. Under Grass And Clover
03. Glass Houses
04. Hecate's Nightmare
05. Kick In The Spleen
06. Platitudes And Barren Words
07. Hexed
08. Relapse (The Nature Of My Crime)
09. Say Never Look Back
10. Soon Departed
11. Knuckleduster
12. I Worship Chaos (live)
13. Morrigan (live)
14. Knuckleduster (remix)
