(Lien direct) KING DIAMOND (Heavy Metal) va sortir un DVD/Blu-ray live baptisé Songs For The Dead Live le 25 janvier sur Metal Blade. On y retrouvera l'intégralité de deux concerts, l'un au Graspop 2016 et l'autre au Fillmore de Philadelphie en 2015, chacun avec Abigail joué en entier. Les détails:



Graspop Metal Meeting track-listing



1. Out from the Asylum

2. Welcome Home

3. Sleepless Nights

4. Halloween

5. Eye of the Witch

6. Melissa

7. Come to the Sabbath

8. Them

9. Funeral

10. Arrival

11. A Mansion in Darkness

12. The Family Ghost

13. The 7th Day of July 1777

14. Omens

15. The Possession

16. Abigail

17. Black Horsemen

18. Insanity



