chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
108 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Outre-Tombe
 Outre-Tombe - Nécrovortex (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Les sorties de 2018
 Les sorties de 2018 - Vos a... (S)
Par livingdeadbyll		   
Au-Dessus + Furia + Mysticum
 Au-Dessus + Furia + Mysticu... (R)
Par ERZEWYN		   
Nachtmystium
 Nachtmystium - Resilient (EP) (C)
Par BBB		   
Corpsessed
 Corpsessed - Impetus Of Death (C)
Par Nikolaaa		   
Armaggedon
 Armaggedon - The Satanic Ko... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Cénotaphe
 Cénotaphe - Horizons (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Iskandr
 Iskandr - Euprosopon (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cenotaph
 Cenotaph - Putrescent Infec... (C)
Par Insania		   

Les news du 9 Décembre 2018

News
Les news du 9 Décembre 2018 Departure Chandelier - Nomenclature Diablerie - Blue Hummingbird On The Left - King Diamond - Malamorte - Of Hatred Spawn - Sisters Of Suffocation - Arch Enemy - Children Of Bodom - Nightrage - Slayer
»
(Lien direct)
DEPARTURE CHANDELIER (Black Metal Napoléonien) sortira son premier full-length Antichrist Rise to Power en février chez Nuclear War Now!		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOMENCLATURE DIABLERIE (Black/Death, Australie) va rééditer son unique démo de 1988 courant février via Nuclear War Now!		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLUE HUMMINGBIRD ON THE LEFT (Aztec Black Metal) sortira son premier longue-durée Atl Tlachinolli le 8 février sur Iron Bonehead Productions (LP/CD), Nuclear War Now! (LP/CD) Productions et Crepúsculo Negro (K7).		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KING DIAMOND (Heavy Metal) va sortir un DVD/Blu-ray live baptisé Songs For The Dead Live le 25 janvier sur Metal Blade. On y retrouvera l'intégralité de deux concerts, l'un au Graspop 2016 et l'autre au Fillmore de Philadelphie en 2015, chacun avec Abigail joué en entier. Les détails:

Graspop Metal Meeting track-listing

1. Out from the Asylum
2. Welcome Home
3. Sleepless Nights
4. Halloween
5. Eye of the Witch
6. Melissa
7. Come to the Sabbath
8. Them
9. Funeral
10. Arrival
11. A Mansion in Darkness
12. The Family Ghost
13. The 7th Day of July 1777
14. Omens
15. The Possession
16. Abigail
17. Black Horsemen
18. Insanity

The Fillmore track-listing

1. Out from the Asylum
2. Welcome Home
3. Sleepless Nights
4. Eye of the Witch
5. Halloween
6. Melissa
7. Come to the Sabbath
8. Them
9. Funeral
10. Arrival
11. A Mansion in Darkness
12. The Family Ghost
13. The 7th Day of July 1777
14. Omens
15. The Possession
16. Abigail
17. Black Horsemen
18. Insanity

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MALAMORTE (Heavy/Thrash) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Antichrist" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Hell For All à paraître le 25 janvier chez Rockshots Records. Tracklist:

1. Advent (0:49)
2. Antichrist (4:16)
3. Warriors of Hell (4:35)
4. Holy or Unholy (5:47)
5. Mother (4:55)
6. Hell For All (4:42)
7. Son (4:47)
8. The Worshipers of Evil (3:50)
9. Satan's Slave (5:07)
10. God Is Nothing (4:38)

Durée totale : 43:31

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OF HATRED SPAWN (Death Metal avec des ex-Skull Fist et Annihilator) sortira son premier full-length éponyme le 21 décembre via Boonsdale Records. Tracklist:

1. Overture (1:36)
2. Global Dehumanization (3:38)
3. Nest Of Vipers (4:57)
4. Severed Limb Convulsion (3:30)
5. Plaga (5:34)
6. Nocturnal Swarm (4:06)
7. God Of Wrath (5:27)

Durée totale : 28:50

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SISTERS OF SUFFOCATION (Death Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Humans Are Broken le 1er mars 2019 sur Napalm Records. Tracklist:

01. Humans Are Broken
02. Wolves
03. War In My Head
04. The Machine
05. What We Create
06. Liar
07. Little Shits
08. The Next Big Thing
09. Blood On Blood
10. The Objective
11. Burn
12. Every Little Fibre (bonus track)
13. For I Have Sinned (bonus track)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARCH ENEMY (Death Mélodique) a publié un clip pour son nouveau single "Reason To Believe" sorti vendredi.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CHILDREN OF BODOM (Heavy/Power/Melodic Death Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Under Grass And Clover". Le nouvel opus des Finlandais, Hexed, sortira le 8 mars chez Nuclear Blast. Tracklist:

01. The Road
02. Under Grass And Clover
03. Glass Houses
04. Hecate's Nightmare
05. Kick In The Spleen
06. Platitudes And Barren Words
07. Hexed
08. Relapse (The Nature Of My Crime)
09. Say Never Look Back
10. Soon Departed
11. Knuckleduster
12. I Worship Chaos (live)
13. Morrigan (live)
14. Knuckleduster (remix)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHTRAGE (Death Mélodique) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "By Darkness Drawn" et tiré de son prochain album Wolf To Man à paraître le 29 mars via Despotz Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SLAYER (Thrash Metal) joue actuellement avec Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head/Vio-Lence) en remplacement de Gary Holt resté au chevet de son père mourant. Vous pouvez voir une vidéo live ci-dessous.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
9 Décembre 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Nag
 Nag
Nagged to Death
2018 - Fysisk Format		   
Alone in the Mist
 Alone in the Mist
Useless
2018 - More Hate Productions / Narcoleptica Prod.		   
Metalhertz #1 - L'influence de Chuck Schuldiner
 Metalhertz #1 - L'influence de Chuck Schuldiner
Décembre 2018		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Arch Enemy
 Arch Enemy
Death mélodique - 1995 - Suède		   
Children Of Bodom
 Children Of Bodom
Heavy/Power metal - 1997 - Finlande		   
King Diamond
 King Diamond
1985 - Danemark		   
Nightrage
 Nightrage
Death mélodique - 2000 - Suède		   
Slayer
 Slayer
Thrash Metal - 1981 - Etats-Unis		   
Metalhertz #1 - L'influence de Chuck Schuldiner
Lire le podcast
Nag
Nagged to Death
Lire la chronique
Alone in the Mist
Useless
Lire la chronique
Outre-Tombe
Nécrovortex
Lire la chronique
Nachtmystium
Resilient (EP)
Lire la chronique
Au-Dessus + Furia + Mysticum
Lire le live report
Cénotaphe
Horizons (EP)
Lire la chronique
VƆID pour l'album "Jettatura"
Lire l'interview
Iskandr
Euprosopon
Lire la chronique
Armaggedon
The Satanic Kommandantur
Lire la chronique
Infernal Coil
Within a World Forgotten
Lire la chronique
Death Karma
The History of Death & Buri...
Lire la chronique
Mournful Congregation + Ophis
Lire le live report
Corpsessed
Impetus Of Death
Lire la chronique
Blackrat
Dread Reverence
Lire la chronique
Cadaveric Fumes / Skelethal
Heirs Of Hideous Secrecies ...
Lire la chronique
Spiritwood
The Art of the Subliminal W...
Lire la chronique
Metalhertz #3 - "La folie des compositeurs"
Lire le podcast
Requiem
Global Resistance Rising
Lire la chronique
PPCM #4 - NECROPHAGIST ? Ah non, presque... (Necrophagia)
Lire le podcast
French Black Metal : des découvertes et les réponses
Lire le podcast
Le Canyon - Épisode 21 - Ballade Luciférienne.
Lire le podcast
Truent
To End an Ancient Way of Li...
Lire la chronique
Blasphamagoatachrist
Black Metal Warfare (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Thron
Abysmal
Lire la chronique
Möhrkvlth
A-dreñv ar vrumenn
Lire la chronique
Les sorties de 2018
Vos albums et déceptions de...
Voir le sondage
Unearth
Extinction(s)
Lire la chronique
Caveman Cult
Supremacía Primordial (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sarinvomit
Malignant Thermonuclear Sup...
Lire la chronique