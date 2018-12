»

(Lien direct) CONTRARIAN (Progressive Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album Their Worm Never Dies le 15 mars via Willowtip Records. Tracklist:



1. Vaskania (The Evil Eye)

2. Exorcism

3. My Curse

4. The Petition

5. Among The Misled

6. Their Worm Never Dies

7. Whomsoever Worships the Whiteworm