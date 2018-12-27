Des nouvelles de SOULBURN (Death / Doom) ! Le groupe vient d'annoncer le départ de son batteur Bob Bagchus qui sera remplacé par Marc Verhaar, ainsi que la sortie dans le courant de l'année 2019 d'un nouvel album. Affaire à suivre ...
Revirement chez BATUSHKA (Black / Doom Orthodoxe) ! Si l'on en croit le communiqué publié à la suite de cette news le chanteur Bartłomiej Krysiuk ferait toujours partie du groupe contrairement au guitariste Krzysztof Drabikowski. Bonjour l'ambiance ... :
We would like to address the statement published on the (then) Batushka Instagram last Sunday:
Kris, our former guitarist, was told earlier this month that he would not participate in Batushka activities as we move into 2019. Kris was disappointed but understanding. We tried on multiple occasions to regain access to the Instagram page which was solely controlled by Kris. We had hoped that Kris would follow through with his promises to hand back control of Batushka’s Instagram but clearly that was not the case. This prompted a claim to have any pages operated by Kris, shut down based on intellectual property and trademark ownership.
Rest assured, everything will be reinstated soon!
Batushka is moving ahead with plans to release new music and begin a new touring cycle in 2019!
MORE NEWS COMING SOON!
PROTECTOR (Thrash) sortira son nouvel album Summon The Hordes durant l'été 2019 via High Roller Records. En attendant de découvrir la pochette et le tracklisting le groupe dévoile un premier extrait intitulé "Three Legions" qui s'écoute ci-dessous :
Par AxGxB
Par InnerDam
Par Nikolaaa
Par Jean-Clint
Par Fabulon
Par satteliteblu...
Par MoM
Par andreas_hansen
Par Jean-Clint
Par MoM
Par Keyser
Par MoM
Par gulo gulo
Par Jean-Clint
Par Archi