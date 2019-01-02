chargement...

Les news du 1 Janvier 2019
 Les news du 1 Janvier 2019 ... (N)
Par Sim		   
Les news du 2 Janvier 2019
 Les news du 2 Janvier 2019 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nehëmah
 Nehëmah - Requiem Tenebrae (C)
Par Hoover		   
Spectral Wound
 Spectral Wound - Infernal D... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ævangelist
 Ævangelist - Matricide in t... (C)
Par lkea		   
Ars Magna Umbrae
 Ars Magna Umbrae - Lunar As... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Black Metal Awards 2018 / Sakrif'or plus fort que Noël.
 Black Metal Awards 2018 / S... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Sulphur Aeon
 Sulphur Aeon - The Scythe o... (C)
Par Mike		   
Machine Head
 Machine Head - Catharsis (C)
Par LANGOUSTE		   
Sainte Marie des Loups
 Sainte Marie des Loups - Sa... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Overtures Of Blas... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
The Great Deceiver
 The Great Deceiver - A Veno... (C)
Par LANGOUSTE		   

Les news du 2 Janvier 2019

News
Les news du 2 Janvier 2019 Festerday - Encoffination - Horrified - Ultra Silvam
»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Finlandais de FESTERDAY (Death Metal) intitulé Iihtallan sortira après-demain sur Season Of Mist. Celui-ci se découvre dès aujourd'hui en intégralité :

01. The Last Night Of The Earth
02. Edible Excrement
03. Tongues For Rotten Kisses
04. Kill Your Truth
05. Control Not Your Soul
06. Dreaming For The Dead
07. Vomiting Pestilence
08. Flowers Of Bones
09. Flowers Of Stone
10. Into the Void
11. Constructive Decomposition
12. Gravelove
13. The Human Race Disgrace
14. Your Saliva My Vagina
15. Let Me Entertain Your Entrails
16. Let Me Entertain Your Entrails (Redux)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENCOFFINATION (Doom / Death Metal) finalise l'enregistrement de son quatrième album à paraître, en début d'année, chez Selfmadegod Records. Le titre ainsi que l'artwork seront bientôt dévoilés.

»
(Lien direct)
HORRIFIED (Death Metal) vient de signer sur Testimony Records. Le groupe prépare actuellement la sortie d'un nouveau EP.

»
(Lien direct)
ULTRA SILVAM (Black Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé The Spearwound Salvation en début d'année via Shadow Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. The Spearwound Salvation
02. Ödesalens Uppenbarelse
03. Birth Of A Mountain
04. Förintelsen Andeväsen
05. Wings Of Burial
06. A Skull Full Of Stars
07. The First Wound		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Dysthymie
2 Janvier 2019

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint
Jean-Clint
02/01/2019 13:25
Il s'est fait désirer le ENCOFFINATION, le précédent était pas mal du tout ! A voir ce que vaudra ce nouvel album.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
