(Lien direct) FESTERDAY (Death Metal) intitulé Iihtallan sortira après-demain sur Season Of Mist. Celui-ci se découvre dès aujourd'hui en intégralité :



01. The Last Night Of The Earth

02. Edible Excrement

03. Tongues For Rotten Kisses

04. Kill Your Truth

05. Control Not Your Soul

06. Dreaming For The Dead

07. Vomiting Pestilence

08. Flowers Of Bones

09. Flowers Of Stone

10. Into the Void

11. Constructive Decomposition

12. Gravelove

13. The Human Race Disgrace

14. Your Saliva My Vagina

15. Let Me Entertain Your Entrails

16. Let Me Entertain Your Entrails (Redux)



