Les news du 2 Janvier 2019
News
Festerday - Encoffination - Horrified - Ultra Silvam
Le premier album des Finlandais de FESTERDAY (Death Metal) intitulé Iihtallan sortira après-demain sur Season Of Mist. Celui-ci se découvre dès aujourd'hui en intégralité :
01. The Last Night Of The Earth
02. Edible Excrement
03. Tongues For Rotten Kisses
04. Kill Your Truth
05. Control Not Your Soul
06. Dreaming For The Dead
07. Vomiting Pestilence
08. Flowers Of Bones
09. Flowers Of Stone
10. Into the Void
11. Constructive Decomposition
12. Gravelove
13. The Human Race Disgrace
14. Your Saliva My Vagina
15. Let Me Entertain Your Entrails
16. Let Me Entertain Your Entrails (Redux)
ENCOFFINATION (Doom / Death Metal) finalise l'enregistrement de son quatrième album à paraître, en début d'année, chez Selfmadegod Records. Le titre ainsi que l'artwork seront bientôt dévoilés.
HORRIFIED (Death Metal) vient de signer sur Testimony Records. Le groupe prépare actuellement la sortie d'un nouveau EP.
ULTRA SILVAM (Black Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé The Spearwound Salvation en début d'année via Shadow Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. The Spearwound Salvation
02. Ödesalens Uppenbarelse
03. Birth Of A Mountain
04. Förintelsen Andeväsen
05. Wings Of Burial
06. A Skull Full Of Stars
07. The First Wound
Il s'est fait désirer le ENCOFFINATION, le précédent était pas mal du tout ! A voir ce que vaudra ce nouvel album.
