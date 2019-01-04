chargement...

Les news du 4 Janvier 2019

News
Les news du 4 Janvier 2019 Enthroned - Uttertomb - Bring Me The Horizon - King Diamond - Children Of Bodom - Continuum - Beast in Black - Rotting Christ - Ashen Horde - 10:13 - Véhémence
»
(Lien direct)
ENTHRONED (Black Metal) vient d'annoncer sa signature chez Season Of Mist et la sortie d'un nouvel album dans le courant de cette année. A suivre ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UTTERTOMB (Death Metal) voit le départ de son bassiste RM, remplacé par JR.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BRING ME THE HORIZON (Pop-core) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Amo qui sortira le 25 janvier via Rca Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. I Apologise If You Feel Something
2. Mantra
3. Nihilist Blues (feat. Grimes)
4. In The Dark
5. Wonderful Life (feat. Dani Filth)
6. Ouch
7. Medicine
8. Sugar Honey Ice & Tea
9. Why You Gotta Kick Me When I'm Down?
10. Fresh Bruises
11. Mother Tongue
12. Heavy Metal (feat. Rahzel)
13. I Don't Know What To Say

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Un nouvel extrait du DVD/Blu-ray/CD live de KING DIAMOND (Heavy Metal), Songs For The Dead Live, a été publié. Il s'agit cette fois de "Welcome Home" (Live At Graspop). Sortie le 25 janvier via Metal Blade. Tous les détails des différentes versions et du contenu :

* 2DVD/CD 6-Panel Digipak
* Blu-ray (includes audio digital download of Philadelphia Show)
* special edition box set with 5 discs (2DVD, 2CD, 1 Blu-ray) plus poster, flier, laminate, setlist, ticket, sticker, and guitar pick (limited to 3000 copies)
* opaque blue with white splatter vinyl (U.S. retail exclusive - limited to 600 copies)
* opaque red with black splatter vinyl (U.S. webstore exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
* opaque white with black splatter vinyl (U.S. webstore exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
* 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
* transparent amber marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 700 copies)
* clear ghost white vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
* orange-brown/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
* black/purple melt vinyl (Nuclear Blast exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
* orange/red marbled vinyl (Napalm exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
* clear lavender marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
* clear ash grey marbled vinyl (Bengan exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
* pink blue marbled vinyl (Ebay exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

Graspop Metal Meeting track listing

01. Out From The Asylum
02. Welcome Home
03. Sleepless Nights
04. Halloween
05. Eye Of The Witch
06. Melissa
07. Come To The Sabbath
08. Them
09. Funeral
10. Arrival
11. A Mansion In Darkness
12. The Family Ghost
13. The 7th Day Of July 1777
14. Omens
15. The Possession
16. Abigail
17. Black Horsemen
18. Insanity

The Fillmore track listing

01. Out From The Asylum
02. Welcome Home
03. Sleepless Nights
04. Eye Of The Witch
05. Halloween
06. Melissa
07. Come To The Sabbath
08. Them
09. Funeral
10. Arrival
11. A Mansion In Darkness
12. The Family Ghost
13. The 7th Day Of July 1777
14. Omens
15. The Possession
16. Abigail
17. Black Horsemen
18. Insanity

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CHILDREN OF BODOM (Melodic Death/Power) a posté un trailer pour son prochain album Hexed à venir le 8 février chez Nuclear Blast. Tracklist :

01. The Road
02. Under Grass And Clover
03. Glass Houses
04. Hecate's Nightmare

05. Kick In The Spleen
06. Platitudes And Barren Words
07. Hexed
08. Relapse (The Nature Of My Crime)
09. Say Never Look Back
10. Soon Departed
11. Knuckleduster
12. I Worship Chaos (live)
13. Morrigan (live)
14. Knuckleduster (remix)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CONTINUUM (Technical Death Metal) sortira son nouveau longue-durée Designed Obsolescence le 22 février sur Unique Leader. Tracklist :

01. Theorem
02. Release From Flesh And Blood
03. A History Denied
04. Designed Obsolescence

05. All Manner Of Decay
06. Autonomic
07. Into The Void
08. Remnants Of Ascension
09. Repeating Actions

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BEAST IN BLACK (Heavy/Power) propose un avant-goût de son nouveau disque From Hell With Love qui sortira le 8 février via Nuclear Blast. Tracklist :

01. Cry Out For A Hero
02. From Hell With Love
03. Sweet True Lies
04. Repentless

05. Die By The Blade
06. Oceandeep
07. Unlimited Sin
08. True Believer
09. This Is War
10. Heart Of Steel
11. No Surrender

Bonus tracks (digipak and 2LP only!)

12. Killed By Death (MOTÖRHEAD cover)
13. No Easy Way Out (ROBERT TEPPER cover)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ROTTING CHRIST (Black Metal Orchestral Ritualiste) a posté un trailer pour son nouvel opus The Heretics qui sortira le 15 février chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :

01. In The Name of God (04:14)
02. Vetry Zlye (03:13)
03. Heaven And Hell And Fire (04:52)
04. Hallowed Be Thy Name (05:06)
05. Dies Irae (03:46)
06. I Believe (03:42)
07. Fire God And Fear (04:50)
08. The Voice of the Universe (05:23)
09. The New Messiah (03:07)
10. The Raven (05:23)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASHEN HORDE (Progressive Black Metal) a signé sur Extreme Metal Music/Rockshots Records pour la sortie le 22 mars de son nouvel album Fallen Cathedrals. Tracklist :

1. Parity Lost (7:37)
2. Profound Darkness (5:22)
3. Retaliation-Regret (4:45)
4. The Vanishing (4:36)
5. Atavism (3:55)
6. Cages (5:07)
7. Final Ascent (4:54)
8. Face of The Enmity (7:12)
9. Primal (bonus track on CD only) (4:33)

Durée totale : 48:05		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
10:13 (Black Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Beyond the Grip of Humanity" tiré de son premier full-length Result of an Iron Age à paraître le 24 janvier. Tracklist :

1. Oathbade
2. The Worst in Me
3. Misanthropic Delirium
4. Deconstructual Integrity
5. In the Black Book of Death
6. Result of an Iron Age
7. Son of Monotony
8. Nashiteric
9. Beyond the Grip of Humanity
10. A Day too Late
11. Conduit Closing...

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VÉHÉMENCE (Black Metal Médiéval) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Par le Sang Versé qui sortira début 2019 via Antiq Records. "Épopée, Par le Sang Versé" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
4 Janvier 2019

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Fabulon citer
Fabulon
04/01/2019 07:19
Vraiment excellent ce morceau de VEHEMENCE !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
