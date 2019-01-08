»

(Lien direct) VIOLENTOR (Thrash) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Putrid Stench qui sortira courant mai via Infernö Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne ...



1. The Escalation

2. Butcher The Holy Swine

3. Burning Rage

4. Hunter Of The Anorexis

5. Pray To Die

6. Caustic Cutting

7. Putrid Stench

8. Scum Of Society

9. Destroy The enemies