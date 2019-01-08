DOOMBRINGER (Black Metal) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album pour le printemps 2019 via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Ce dernier aura pour titre Walpurgis Fires. Le groupe en a profité pour annoncer quelques dates de concerts dont trois en France :
- 13/05/2019 - Colmar @ Le Grillen
- 14/05/2019 - Lyon @ CCO
- 15/05/2019 - Paris @ Petit Bain
