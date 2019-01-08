chargement...

Les news du 8 Janvier 2019

News
Violentor - Doombringer - Nostromo - Bloody Alchemy - Fuel For Nightmares
»
(Lien direct)
VIOLENTOR (Thrash) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Putrid Stench qui sortira courant mai via Infernö Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne ...

1. The Escalation
2. Butcher The Holy Swine
3. Burning Rage
4. Hunter Of The Anorexis
5. Pray To Die
6. Caustic Cutting
7. Putrid Stench
8. Scum Of Society
9. Destroy The enemies		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DOOMBRINGER (Black Metal) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album pour le printemps 2019 via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Ce dernier aura pour titre Walpurgis Fires. Le groupe en a profité pour annoncer quelques dates de concerts dont trois en France :

- 13/05/2019 - Colmar @ Le Grillen
- 14/05/2019 - Lyon @ CCO
- 15/05/2019 - Paris @ Petit Bain		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOSTROMO (Grindcore) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son EP Narrenschiff qui sortira le 8 mars. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...

1. The Drift
2. Taciturn
3. Superbia )
4. As Quasars Collide
5. Septentrion
6. Narrenschiff		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODY ALCHEMY (Death/Thrash) a réalisé un clip du morceau "Kill The Tyrants" tiré de leur album Kingdom Of Hatred sorti en octobre 2017. Il se regarde ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FUEL FOR NIGHTMARES (Death Metal) a mis en ligne le morceau "As the flame swallows" tiré de son prochain album Implexion.

 Les news du
8 Janvier 2019
8 Janvier 2019

