Les news du 9 Janvier 2019
|AMON AMARTH (Heavy / Viking Metal) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album, qui devrait sortir au printemps via Metal Blade Records.
|INSANITY ALERT (Thrash/Crossover) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album 666-Pack qui sortira le 25 janvier via Season of Mist. "The Body Of The Christ Is The Parasite" se découvre ci-dessous :
|LOOKING FOR AN ANSWER (Grind Death) vient d'annoncer via un post Facebook la fin de ses activités après 20 ans de carrière :
LOOKING FOR AN ANSWER a écrit : Every band has a beginning and an end, ours is today.
After just 20 years we have decided to put an end to LOOKING FOR AN ANSWER.
20 years of a band go a long way, hundreds of concerts, recordings, trips and tours around Europe, United Kingdom, crossing the ocean to go to the Maryland Death Fest, sharing the stage with bands that you listened to from the institute and even being able to tour with some of them, meeting people whom we now consider friends, yummy meals, thousands of anecdotes, a lot of sleep and a lot of laughter along the way, it has been very big.
We leave all our discography in the official bandcamp that we will download for free as the platform allows.
https://lookingforananswerofficial.bandcamp.com
On the material that we still had, especially T-shirts and CDs of the last album, comment that they will be sold through the label Nohumano Recs Diy and that all the possible benefit will go to the anti-speciesist birds refuge Free Phoenix
We can only add that the time we have shared playing together has been one of the happiest of our lives and that there would not be enough space to thank all the people who have supported us in our adventure throughout all these years.
From the ashes of a band usually a new one emerges, or better yet, several ones.
See you soon!!
