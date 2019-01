»

(Lien direct) DOWNFALL OF GAIA (Black Metal/Crust/Sludge) vient de publier une vidéo pour le titre "We Pursue The Serpent Of Time". Ce dernier est issu de l'album Ethic Of Radical Finitude à paraître le 8 février sur Metal Blade Records.



DOWNFALL OF GAIA a écrit : Today we're excited to share the music video for our song 'We Pursue The Serpent Of Time', the second new song of our upcoming album, 'Ethic Of Radical Finitude'! This time we're joined by our friend Nikita Kamprad from Der Weg einer Freiheit for some guest vocals, and we hope you enjoy this collaboration as much as we do! Thanks for listening!



01. Seduced By...

02. The Grotesque Illusion Of Being

03. We Pursue The Serpent Of Time

04. Guided Through A Starless Night

05. As Our Bones Break To The Dance (Bandcamp)

06. Of Withering Violet Leaves