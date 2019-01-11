Jayson Sherlock a écrit : "We are working hard on new material for the followup album to Infernal Atrocity. We feel the music we have so far is a lot more savage than the previous outing. We guarantee the new songs will stay with you, as we love writing memorable music filled with hooky riffs, never compromising on brutality. The slaughter is coming. Also, we are super proud to be working with Everlasting Spew Records on this new release!"