Les news du 11 Janvier 2019

News
Les news du 11 Janvier 2019 Revulsed - Sofy Major - Gloson - Asgrauw - Krallice - Týr
»
(Lien direct)
REVULSED (Brutal Death Metal) vient de signer sur Everlasting Spew Records. Le groupe australien prévoit la sortie de leur nouvel album pour la fin de l'année.

Jayson Sherlock a écrit : "We are working hard on new material for the followup album to Infernal Atrocity. We feel the music we have so far is a lot more savage than the previous outing. We guarantee the new songs will stay with you, as we love writing memorable music filled with hooky riffs, never compromising on brutality. The slaughter is coming. Also, we are super proud to be working with Everlasting Spew Records on this new release!"

Le label va également réédité pour la première fois en vinyle l'album Infernal Atrocity paru initialement en 2015.

»
(Lien direct)
SOFY MAJOR (Noise / Hardcore / Stoner) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Total Dump qui sortira le 25 janvier via Deadlight Entertainment Records. "Panamarama" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GLOSON (Sludge/Doom/Post-Metal) sortira le 5 avril prochain un EP de deux titres intitulé Mara, via Black Lion Records. En attendant du son le tracklisting est déjà disponible ici :

1. Usurper
2. Equinox		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASGRAUW (Black Metal) va ressortir son dernier album Gronspech publié l'an dernier, le 4 février via Heidens Hart Records sous format vinyle. Il se (re)découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KRALLICE (Post Black Metal) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel EP Wolf sorti hier en autoproduction. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TýR (Folk Metal Progressif) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Hel qui sortira le 8 mars via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Gates Of Hel
2. All Heroes Fall
3. Ragnars Kvæði
4. Garmr
5. Sunset Shore
6. Downhill Drunk
7. Empire Of The North
8. Far From The Worries Of The World
9. King Of Time
10. Fire And Flame
11. Against The Gods
12. Songs Of War
13. Alvur Kongur

 Les news du
