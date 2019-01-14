chargement...

Les news du 14 Janvier 2019

News
Les news du 14 Janvier 2019 Sorcerer - Blaze Bayley - Funereal Presence - Organic - The Scars In Pneuma - Queensrÿche - Haut&Court
»
(Lien direct)
SORCERER (Epic Doom) vient d'annoncer l'arrivée d'un nouveau bassiste en la personne de Justin Biggs, tout en précisant que l'écriture de son prochain album est déjà bien avancée.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLAZE BAYLEY (Heavy metal) sortira le 1er mars via Blaze Bayley Recordings un double album live cd/dvd intitulé Live In France, et enregistré Chez Paulette à Pagney-derrière-Barine les 25 et 26 mai 2018. Le tracklisting est disponible ci-dessous :

1. Redeemer
2. Are You Here
3. Futureal
4. The First True Sign
5. Silicon Messiah
6. Dawn Of The Dead Son
7. Escape Velocity
8. Fight Back
9. Prayers Of Light
10. Virus
---------------------
1. Independence
2. Immortal One
3. Human
4. Calling You Home
5. Endure And Survive
6. The Angel And The Gambler
7. Man On The Edge
8. A Thousand Years
9. Infinite Entanglement
10. Dark Energy 256		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Quatre ans après "The Archer Takes Aim", FUNEREAL PRESENCE (Black Metal - USA), projet parallèle de Bestial Devotion (Negative Plane), sortira son nouvel album, "Achatius" , chez Sepulchral Voice. A découvrir le 15 Février prochain !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ORGANIC (Swedeath) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son album Carved In Flesh sorti en novembre via Testimony Records. Il se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Italiens de THE SCARS IN PNEUMA (Black Metal mélodique) sortiront leur premier album intitulé The Path Of Seven Sorrows le 8 février via Promethean Fire / Kolony Records. Découvrez ci-dessous et en exclusivité un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Glorious Empire Of Sand". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Devotion
02. Souls Are Burning
03. Spark To Fire To Sun
04. All The Secrets That We Keep
05. Dark Horizons Ahead
06. The Glorious Empire Of Sand
07. Constellations

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
QUEENSRŸCHE (Heavy Progressif) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album The Verdict qui sortira le 1er mars via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Blood Of The Levant
2. Man The Machine
3. Light-Years
4. Inside Out
5. Propaganda Fashion
6. Dark Reverie
7. Bent
8. Inner Unrest
9. Launder The Conscience
10. Portrait

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Sagamore + AxGxB + lkea
14 Janvier 2019

