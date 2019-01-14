BLAZE BAYLEY (Heavy metal) sortira le 1er mars via Blaze Bayley Recordings un double album live cd/dvd intitulé Live In France, et enregistré Chez Paulette à Pagney-derrière-Barine les 25 et 26 mai 2018. Le tracklisting est disponible ci-dessous :
1. Redeemer
2. Are You Here
3. Futureal
4. The First True Sign
5. Silicon Messiah
6. Dawn Of The Dead Son
7. Escape Velocity
8. Fight Back
9. Prayers Of Light
10. Virus
---------------------
1. Independence
2. Immortal One
3. Human
4. Calling You Home
5. Endure And Survive
6. The Angel And The Gambler
7. Man On The Edge
8. A Thousand Years
9. Infinite Entanglement
10. Dark Energy 256
Quatre ans après "The Archer Takes Aim", FUNEREAL PRESENCE (Black Metal - USA), projet parallèle de Bestial Devotion (Negative Plane), sortira son nouvel album, "Achatius" , chez Sepulchral Voice. A découvrir le 15 Février prochain !
Les Italiens de THE SCARS IN PNEUMA (Black Metal mélodique) sortiront leur premier album intitulé The Path Of Seven Sorrows le 8 février via Promethean Fire / Kolony Records. Découvrez ci-dessous et en exclusivité un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Glorious Empire Of Sand". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Devotion
02. Souls Are Burning
03. Spark To Fire To Sun
04. All The Secrets That We Keep
05. Dark Horizons Ahead
06. The Glorious Empire Of Sand
07. Constellations
