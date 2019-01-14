»

(Lien direct) BLAZE BAYLEY (Heavy metal) sortira le 1er mars via Blaze Bayley Recordings un double album live cd/dvd intitulé Live In France, et enregistré Chez Paulette à Pagney-derrière-Barine les 25 et 26 mai 2018. Le tracklisting est disponible ci-dessous :



1. Redeemer

2. Are You Here

3. Futureal

4. The First True Sign

5. Silicon Messiah

6. Dawn Of The Dead Son

7. Escape Velocity

8. Fight Back

9. Prayers Of Light

10. Virus

---------------------

1. Independence

2. Immortal One

3. Human

4. Calling You Home

5. Endure And Survive

6. The Angel And The Gambler

7. Man On The Edge

8. A Thousand Years

9. Infinite Entanglement

10. Dark Energy 256