IN THE FIRE (Black/Death/Doom/Thrash avec des membres de Rumpelstiltskin Grinder, Total Fucking Destruction et Azure Emote) a signé Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Volatile Beings. Tracklist :



1. Feral

2. The Devil In The Mirror

3. Into Battle

4. Channel

5. In The Fire

6. Techno-Sociopathic De-Evolution

7. Inside Out

8. The Poisoned Rye



