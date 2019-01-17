Les news du 17 Janvier 2019 Totaled - Hermóðr - Begrime Exemious - Serenius - Izegrim - Paganblut - Véhémence - Helevorn - Der Weg einer Freiheit - Ad Patres - Nex - In The Fire - Reflecting The Light - Autism
TOTALED (Blackened Hardcore) est le nom d'une nouvelle entité qui vient de rejoindre les rangs du label Profound Lore Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Transience" présent sur l'album Lament dont la sortie est prévue pour le 29 mars.
SERENIUS (Death Metal) a amorcé le projet Metanoïa, un EP distribué gratuitement à raison de deux titres par trimestre. Les Franciliens viennent de sortir les deux derniers morceaux, "Erebos" et "Shards of Soul". L'EP est disponible sur Bandcamp.
PAGANBLUT (Black Metal) a sorti une double-compilation de sa discographie complète intitulée Auf der Suche nach reine heidnischen Seelen via Werewolf Promotion. Les détails :
CD1:
1. Intro: Aurora Borealis / Antiliberal
2. Einklang
3. Horst Wessel
4. Die braune Kompanie
5. SS marschiert in Feindesland (instrumental)
6. Adolf Eichmann
7. Wir sind das deutsche Afrikakorps (Rommel Marsch)
8. Ausklang
9. Einklang
10. Horst Wessel
11. Die braune Kompanie
12. SS marschiert in Feindesland (instrumental)
13. Adolf Eichmann
14. Wir sind das deutsche Afrikakorps (Rommel Marsch)
15. Ausklang
16. SS marschiert in Feidesland
17. Ruhe in Unfrieden
18. Jew York (Frank Sinatra Desecration cover)
19. Ньой (Срам и Позор cover)
20. Fuck Donalds
CD2:
1. Einklang (rehearsal)
2. Horst Wessel (rehearsal)
3. Die braune Kompanie (rehearsal)
4. SS marschiert in Feindesland (rehearsal)
5. Ritos Noturnos / Aryanhord Holocaust (Evil cover, rehearsal)
6. Wir sind das deutsche Afrikakorps (Rommel Marsch, rehearsal)
7. Eternal Winter (Absurd cover, rehearsal)
8. Ньой (Срам и Позор cover, rehearsal)
9. Напред Генерале, напред! (SS Pasarel cover, rehearsal)
10. Боят настана (rehearsal)
11. Einklang / Horst Wessel (live)
12. Die braune Kompanie (live)
13. SS marschiert in Feindesland (live)
14. Ritos Noturnos / Aryanhord Holocaust (Evil cover, live)
15. Wir sind das deutsche Afrikakorps (Rommel marsch, live)
16. Eternal Winter (Absurd cover, live)
17. Ньой (Срам и Позор cover, live)
18. Ruhe in Unfrieden (live)
19. Боят Настана (live)
HELEVORN (Doom/Gothic) sortira son nouveau full-length Aamamata le 23 janvier chez Solitude Productions/BadMoodMan Music. Tracklist :
1. A Sail To Sanity (5:25)
2. Goodbye, Hope (5:58)
3. Blackened Waves (5:26)
4. Aurora (7:24)
5. Forgotten Fields (5:44)
6. Nostrum Mare (Et deixo un pont de mar blava) (7:28)
7. Once Upon a War (5:55)
8. The Path to Puya (8:38)
9. La Sibil·la (5:05)
IN THE FIRE (Black/Death/Doom/Thrash avec des membres de Rumpelstiltskin Grinder, Total Fucking Destruction et Azure Emote) a signé Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Volatile Beings. Tracklist :
1. Feral
2. The Devil In The Mirror
3. Into Battle
4. Channel
5. In The Fire
6. Techno-Sociopathic De-Evolution
7. Inside Out
8. The Poisoned Rye
REFLECTING THE LIGHT (Instrumental Post-Metal/Black Metal) a mis en ligne une preview de son premier album Reflecting the Light qui sortira le 23 mars prochain en édition CD limitée et en numérique (Bandcamp, Youtube, Spotify, Deezer, iTunes etc.). Il s'écoute sur Youtube.
