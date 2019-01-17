»

(Lien direct) HERMÓÐR (Black Dépressif) a dévoilé le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son nouvel album Forest Sky sorti hier en autoproduction. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Winter Storm

2. My Reflection In The Ice

3. Echoes In The Woods

4. The Falls

5. Northern Forest

6. Follow The Water

7. Hunter And Prey

8. Burial Mound

9. Forest Sky

10. Tales Of The Forgotten



<a href="http://hermodr.bandcamp.com/album/forest-sky-album">Forest Sky (Album) by Hermóðr</a>