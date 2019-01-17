chargement...

Les news du 17 Janvier 2019

News
Les news du 17 Janvier 2019 Totaled - Hermóðr - Begrime Exemious - Serenius - Izegrim - Paganblut - Véhémence - Helevorn - Der Weg einer Freiheit - Ad Patres - Nex - In The Fire - Reflecting The Light - Autism
»
(Lien direct)
TOTALED (Blackened Hardcore) est le nom d'une nouvelle entité qui vient de rejoindre les rangs du label Profound Lore Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Transience" présent sur l'album Lament dont la sortie est prévue pour le 29 mars.

01. Deplete
02. As Below
03. Eclipsed
04. Transience
05. Hypnosis
06. Desolate
07. Ominus
08. Bereft

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HERMÓÐR (Black Dépressif) a dévoilé le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son nouvel album Forest Sky sorti hier en autoproduction. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Winter Storm
2. My Reflection In The Ice
3. Echoes In The Woods
4. The Falls
5. Northern Forest
6. Follow The Water
7. Hunter And Prey
8. Burial Mound
9. Forest Sky
10. Tales Of The Forgotten

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BEGRIME EXEMIOUS (Black/Death Metal) sortira une compilation baptisée Primeval Wasteland le 15 février en autoproduction. Vous ouvez l'écouter à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Entrails & Barbed Wire
﻿2. BXH-42 Transition
3. Silent Observer Older Than Earth
4. Wolf Hound Bitch
5. Bloodworms
6. Nuclear War (Nuclear Assault)
7. Grand Deceiver
8. Filthy Sodomite of Christ
9. Carnage (Mayhem)
10. Path of the Goat
11. Morbid Invocation
12. Armageddon's Whore
13. Beyond the Threshold of Oblivion
14. Stellar Stillbirth		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SERENIUS (Death Metal) a amorcé le projet Metanoïa, un EP distribué gratuitement à raison de deux titres par trimestre. Les Franciliens viennent de sortir les deux derniers morceaux, "Erebos" et "Shards of Soul". L'EP est disponible sur Bandcamp.



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IZEGRIM (Thrash/Death) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Retraumatized" qui figure sur son dernier album Beheaded By Trust.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PAGANBLUT (Black Metal) a sorti une double-compilation de sa discographie complète intitulée Auf der Suche nach reine heidnischen Seelen via Werewolf Promotion. Les détails :

CD1:

1. Intro: Aurora Borealis / Antiliberal
2. Einklang
3. Horst Wessel
4. Die braune Kompanie
5. SS marschiert in Feindesland (instrumental)
6. Adolf Eichmann
7. Wir sind das deutsche Afrikakorps (Rommel Marsch)
8. Ausklang
9. Einklang
10. Horst Wessel
11. Die braune Kompanie
12. SS marschiert in Feindesland (instrumental)
13. Adolf Eichmann
14. Wir sind das deutsche Afrikakorps (Rommel Marsch)
15. Ausklang
16. SS marschiert in Feidesland
17. Ruhe in Unfrieden
18. Jew York (Frank Sinatra Desecration cover)
19. Ньой (Срам и Позор cover)
20. Fuck Donalds

CD2:

1. Einklang (rehearsal)
2. Horst Wessel (rehearsal)
3. Die braune Kompanie (rehearsal)
4. SS marschiert in Feindesland (rehearsal)
5. Ritos Noturnos / Aryanhord Holocaust (Evil cover, rehearsal)
6. Wir sind das deutsche Afrikakorps (Rommel Marsch, rehearsal)
7. Eternal Winter (Absurd cover, rehearsal)
8. Ньой (Срам и Позор cover, rehearsal)
9. Напред Генерале, напред! (SS Pasarel cover, rehearsal)
10. Боят настана (rehearsal)
11. Einklang / Horst Wessel (live)
12. Die braune Kompanie (live)
13. SS marschiert in Feindesland (live)
14. Ritos Noturnos / Aryanhord Holocaust (Evil cover, live)
15. Wir sind das deutsche Afrikakorps (Rommel marsch, live)
16. Eternal Winter (Absurd cover, live)
17. Ньой (Срам и Позор cover, live)
18. Ruhe in Unfrieden (live)
19. Боят Настана (live)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VÉHÉMENCE (Black Metal Médiéval) a dévoilé un second extrait de son nouvel album Par le Sang Versé qui sortira début 2019 via Antiq Records. "La Sorcière du Bois Lunerive" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HELEVORN (Doom/Gothic) sortira son nouveau full-length Aamamata le 23 janvier chez Solitude Productions/BadMoodMan Music. Tracklist :

1. A Sail To Sanity (5:25)
2. Goodbye, Hope (5:58)
3. Blackened Waves (5:26)
4. Aurora (7:24)
5. Forgotten Fields (5:44)
6. Nostrum Mare (Et deixo un pont de mar blava) (7:28)
7. Once Upon a War (5:55)
8. The Path to Puya (8:38)
9. La Sibil·la (5:05)

Durée totale : (57:08)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son album live intitulé Live In Berlin qui sortira le 1er mars via Season Of Mist. "Ewigkeit" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AD PATRES (Brutal Death) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album A Brief Introduction To Human Experiments qui sortira le 15 février via Xenokorp. "Spellbound" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NEX (Death Metal) sortira son album The World Collapses (2017), auparavant uniquement disponible en numérique, au format CD le 21 janvier.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IN THE FIRE (Black/Death/Doom/Thrash avec des membres de Rumpelstiltskin Grinder, Total Fucking Destruction et Azure Emote) a signé Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Volatile Beings. Tracklist :

1. Feral
2. The Devil In The Mirror
3. Into Battle
4. Channel
5. In The Fire
6. Techno-Sociopathic De-Evolution
7. Inside Out
8. The Poisoned Rye

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REFLECTING THE LIGHT (Instrumental Post-Metal/Black Metal) a mis en ligne une preview de son premier album Reflecting the Light qui sortira le 23 mars prochain en édition CD limitée et en numérique (Bandcamp, Youtube, Spotify, Deezer, iTunes etc.). Il s'écoute sur Youtube.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AUTISM (Post-Rock/Post-Metal, Lituanie) a sorti un nouveau single, "No Word", en écoute ici. Celui-ci est tiré du prochain disque du groupe.		 Les news du
17 Janvier 2019

