(Lien direct) 10:13 (Instrumental Black Metal) a mis en ligne "Conduit Closing...", morceau qui clôture son premier full-length Result of an Iron Age à venir le 24 janvier. Tracklist :



1. Oathbade

2. The Worst in Me

3. Misanthropic Delirium

4. Deconstructual Integrity

5. In the Black Book of Death

6. Result of an Iron Age

7. Son of Monotony

8. Nashiteric

9. Beyond the Grip of Humanity

10. A Day too Late

11. Conduit Closing...



