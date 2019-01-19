WARFIST (Black/Thrash) sortira son nouveau disque Grünberger le 27 février sur Godz Ov War Productions. Tracklist :
1. Black Army
2. The Chapel of Death
3. Feasting on Dead Bodies
4. The Burning Flames of Ignorance
5. Slay, Swive and Devour
6. The Punishment
7. Death by the Cleansing Fire
8. Grunberger (Drinking with the Devil)
9. March of Death
10. Atrocious Saviour
10:13 (Instrumental Black Metal) a mis en ligne "Conduit Closing...", morceau qui clôture son premier full-length Result of an Iron Age à venir le 24 janvier. Tracklist :
1. Oathbade
2. The Worst in Me
3. Misanthropic Delirium
4. Deconstructual Integrity
5. In the Black Book of Death
6. Result of an Iron Age
7. Son of Monotony
8. Nashiteric
9. Beyond the Grip of Humanity
10. A Day too Late
11. Conduit Closing...
SORCERY (Death Metal) va sortir un nouveau disque vers juin sur Xtreem Music. On connaît déjà quelques titres de morceaux : "Illuminate", "Death is Near", "King of Nothing" et "Of Blood and Ash". Le nouveau line-up des Suédois est le suivant :
Ola Malmström - Vocals
Paul Johansson - Guitar
Johan Vikholm - Guitar
Tommy Holmer - Drums
John Falk - Bass
SWALLOW THE SUN (Doom/Death atmosphérique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light qui sortira le 25 janvier via Century Media. "Firelights" s'écoute ci-dessous :
