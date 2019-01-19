chargement...

Les news du 19 Janvier 2019

News
Les news du 19 Janvier 2019 Warfist - Vesperine - 10:13 - Helevorn - Crypteria - Sorcery - Ritual Bash - Critical Defiance - KHNVM - Kause 4 Konflikt - Cannibal Corpse - Swallow The Sun - Overkill
»
(Lien direct)
WARFIST (Black/Thrash) sortira son nouveau disque Grünberger le 27 février sur Godz Ov War Productions. Tracklist :

1. Black Army
2. The Chapel of Death
3. Feasting on Dead Bodies
4. The Burning Flames of Ignorance
5. Slay, Swive and Devour
6. The Punishment
7. Death by the Cleansing Fire
8. Grunberger (Drinking with the Devil)
9. March of Death
10. Atrocious Saviour

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VESPERINE (Post-Hardcore) vient de dévoilé "Celui que l'Obre Pénètre", morceau de 14 minutes qui figurera sur son prochain opus Espérer Sombrer qui sortira le 22 mars via Apathia Records. Tracklist :

Clair-Obscur
Nous, Si Photosensibles
Mille Couleurs
L'Immensément Noir (06h37)
Crépuscule Et Aube
L'Immensément Noir (21h32)
Celui Que L'Ombre Pénètre

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
10:13 (Instrumental Black Metal) a mis en ligne "Conduit Closing...", morceau qui clôture son premier full-length Result of an Iron Age à venir le 24 janvier. Tracklist :

1. Oathbade
2. The Worst in Me
3. Misanthropic Delirium
4. Deconstructual Integrity
5. In the Black Book of Death
6. Result of an Iron Age
7. Son of Monotony
8. Nashiteric
9. Beyond the Grip of Humanity
10. A Day too Late
11. Conduit Closing...

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HELEVORN (Doom/Gothic) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "A Sail to Sanity", deuxième single de son prochain album Aamamata qui sortira le 23 janvier chez BadMoonMan Music.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTERIA (Technical Progressive Death Metal) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Corrupted Text" figurant sur son premier longue-durée éponyme paru fin 2018 en auto-production.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SORCERY (Death Metal) va sortir un nouveau disque vers juin sur Xtreem Music. On connaît déjà quelques titres de morceaux : "Illuminate", "Death is Near", "King of Nothing" et "Of Blood and Ash". Le nouveau line-up des Suédois est le suivant :

Ola Malmström - Vocals
Paul Johansson - Guitar
Johan Vikholm - Guitar
Tommy Holmer - Drums
John Falk - Bass		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RITUAL BASH (Thrash Metal) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Booty Call" tiré de sa première démo Promo 2019 disponible en téléchargement gratuit sur Bandcamp.

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) a publié sur ce lien le titre "Spiral of Hatred" extrait de son premier opus Misconception à paraître le 8 février via Unspeakable Axe Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KHNVM (Death Metal) sortira son premier full-length Foretold Monuments Of Flesh le 29 mars chez Testimony Records. Du son sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KAUSE 4 KONFLIKT (Metalcore) a signé sur Deadlight Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album prévu pour le second semestre.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CANNIBAL CORPSE (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer le recrutement d'Erik Rutan à la guitare pour ses prochaines tournées, en remplacement de Pat O'Brien toujours ennuyé par ses soucis judiciaires.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SWALLOW THE SUN (Doom/Death atmosphérique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light qui sortira le 25 janvier via Century Media. "Firelights" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OVERKILL (Thrash) a dévoilé un second extrait de son nouvel album The Wings Of War qui sortira le 22 février via Nuclear Blast. "Head of A Pin" se découvre ici :

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
19 Janvier 2019

